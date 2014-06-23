The Woks of Life

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe

Bill
by:
73 Comments
Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Inspired by a street stall we ate at in Xi’an, I knew the minute I sank my teeth into this crispy treat that I had to add this stuffed pancake to our recipe collection. It’s a layered, rolled, crispy pancake with spiced pork and cabbage in the middle.

Watching the vendors put this snack together was one of the best parts of our street food experience. For the Xi’an China tourist price of 10 RMB each (about $1.50), and the entertainment value of the experience, these snacks were a bargain!

These street cooks really make it look easy; they were making them as fast as people were lining up for them. Though the stuffed recipe seems simple, it took me four tries until I was confident enough to post the recipe. Lots of trial and error, but the end product is pretty comparable to the real thing, if a little less oily. Which is always a good thing!

(Update: We didn’t make this recipe halal, but you can certainly do so by substituting the pork for a halal meat of your choice!)

Here’s the final Xi’an stuffed pancake recipe:

Makes 8 stuffed pancakes

Recipe Instructions

Start by making the dough. Add the flour, water, and salt to a mixing bowl and mix until it forms a dough. Knead for 5 minutes. Set aside and cover with a damp kitchen towel to rest for at least 30 minutes but an hour is better if you have the time.

Then make the filling components. In a small bowl, combine the pork, five spice powder, cumin, soy sauce, pinch of sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. In another bowl, combine the cabbage, scallion, garlic powder, sesame oil, and white pepper.

ground-pork

cabbage-pancakes

Now you’re ready to assemble the stuffed pancakes.

Divide the dough into 8 equal portions and keep the unused dough covered with a damp towel. Next, use a couple drops of oil to lightly oil your work surface. A bamboo or wood cutting board works well.

Roll one of the dough pieces into a long, thin rectangle about four inches wide.

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

No need to make it perfect. Very lightly oil the dough and spread on about an eighth of your pork mixture. Then add about 2 tablespoons cabbage to one end.

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Roll the dough forward into a cylinder.

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Then stand it on one end so it’s a standing cylinder. Press the dough down into a flat pancake (about 3/4 inch thick, with a diameter of about 3 1/2 inches) with one hand and then sprinkle with sesame seeds.

These measurements are just meant to give you a general idea so no need to get out any tape measures!

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, pour ½ cup oil into a small cast iron skillet or pan and heat to about 300 degrees. Place pancakes into the pan (we did 3 at a time) and fry until golden. Carefully flip and fry on the other side (about 3 minutes per side). Always be extra careful when working with hot oil.

When golden brown, transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. These Xi’an stuffed pancake rolls are best eaten as soon as they come out of the pan, but they can also be placed in the refrigerator or even frozen and re-toasted in the oven.

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Xi’an Stuffed Pancakes

Inspired by a street stall we ate at in Xi'an, this Chinese stuffed pancake recipe is a layered, rolled, crispy pancake with spiced pork and cabbage in the middle.
by: Bill
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese stuffed pancakes
serves: 8 pancakes
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
  • ¾ cup water
  • ½ teaspoon salt

For the filling:

Instructions

  • Start by making the dough. Add the flour, water, and salt to a mixing bowl and mix until it forms a dough. Knead for 5 minutes. Set aside and cover with a damp kitchen towel to rest.
  • Then make the filling components. In a small bowl, combine the pork, five spice, cumin, soy sauce, pinch of sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. In another bowl, combine the cabbage, scallion, garlic powder, sesame oil, and white pepper.
  • Now you're ready to assemble the pancakes. Divide the dough into 8 equal portions and keep the unused dough covered with a damp towel. Next, use a couple drops of oil to lightly oil your work surface--a bamboo or wood cutting board works well. Roll one of the dough pieces into a long, thin rectangle about four inches wide. No need to make it perfect. Very lightly oil the dough and spread on about an eighth of your pork mixture. Then add about 2 tablespoons cabbage to one end. Roll the dough forward like a snail. Then stand it on one end so it's like a standing cylinder. Press the dough down into a flat pancake (about 3/4 inch thick, with a diameter of about 3 1/2 inches) with one hand and then sprinkle with sesame seeds. These measurements are just meant to give you a general idea so no need to get out any tape measures!
  • Next, pour ½ cup oil into a small cast iron skillet or pan and heat to about 300 degrees. Place pancakes into the pan (we did 3 at a time) and fry until golden. Carefully flip and fry on the other side (about 3 minutes per side). Always be extra careful when working with hot oil.
  • When golden brown, transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. These pancake rolls are best eaten as soon as they come out of the pan, but they can also be placed in the refrigerator or even frozen and re-toasted in the oven.

