You found us! We are a family of four (Bill & Judy, and daughters Sarah & Kaitlin), and The Woks of Life is our way of sharing our recipes & travels with each other and the world.

What began in 2013 as a quest to document our family’s history through food has become a robust online community. Since then, our blog has been recognized as the online authority on Chinese cooking in English!

Whether you’re:

A food lover interested in going beyond Cream Cheese Wontons and Sesame Chicken…

A college student with a drawer full of wrinkled take-out menus and only rudimentary knowledge of how to boil an egg…

Or just someone looking to make weeknight dinners a little more interesting…

You’ve come to the right place!

Allow us to quickly introduce ourselves:

Judy (the family matriarch) regularly scours Chinese cookbooks for new ideas and wants to keep traditional recipes alive for new generations of home cooks.

Mom Judy Judy’s Posts Dad Bill Bill’s Posts Older Daughter Sarah Sarah’s Posts Younger Daughter Kaitlin Kaitlin’s Posts The fact that we all cook can admittedly lead to the odd kitchen squabble. But we bond over and overanalyze our food, think about what to make for dinner before lunch is over, and are relentless about perfecting our favorite dishes.

The Beginnings of The Woks of Life

The Woks of Life was born in 2013, when half of our group (the parental half) relocated to Beijing. Kaitlin was in college stateside, and Sarah began moving between both China and the U.S. whilst figuring out the meaning of post-college life.

Between all the plane rides and intermittent Skype conversations, it became difficult to stay up-to-date on all our day-to-day comings and goings, let alone what we were each preparing for dinner.

We also realized that the kid-parent separation led to said kids eating a lot less of the Chinese food normally served up by said parents.

Because let’s face it…though the two daughters of this family could make restaurant-quality thin crust pizza like nobody’s business, they hadn’t exactly been studying up on dishes usually left to the older generation.

Our solution? This website and blog, where we could share recipes, kitchen exploits, and travels.

We’ve kept it going ever since, even now that we’re all back in the U.S. Our recipes represent our own culinary genealogy, from the simple to complex, the traditional to the reinvented.

So take a look around. Pour a beverage and find tonight’s meal. Pick up some travel tips, wok shopping advice, or an explanation of what the heck Chinese black vinegar is.

(It’s the nectar of the gods, is what it is.)

Happy Wokking!

Want to know more? Check out our bios here:

STILL Wondering What We’re about?

Check out this “Behind the Blog” feature we made with Food Network!

Cookbook

Oh yeah, we also wrote a cookbook! It’s filled with personal stories and full color photos (one for almost every recipe), and includes 80 brand new recipes, in addition to 20 tried and true blog favorites! Order now!

