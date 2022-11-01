The Woks of Life Cookbook: NOW AVAILABLE!

The day has at long last arrived! The Woks of Life Cookbook: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family is here!

Last week, we had a journalist over at the house for dinner. We made a big meal of recipes from the book—tomato egg stir fry, hand-torn cabbage, and homestyle tofu—plus a big comforting pot of pork bone and watercress soup from the blog.

As we all sat there chatting about Chinese food and cooking, bouncing ideas and jockeying to make our points across the dinner table like we always do, we couldn’t help but get distracted by how deeply comforting all of it was.

The food wasn’t fancy. It was just delicious, nourishing comfort. We had done what we set out to do—which was to capture the tastes of home in our book.

With The Woks of Life cookbook, we hope it feels a little bit like you’ve pulled up a chair at our table and are cooking with us standing nearby to help you get the recipe right every time!

The woks of life cookbook comments page!

You didn’t think that when we crossed over into print that we’d leave you hanging without a way to chat with us, did you?

Our new comments page is live right now!

*Find the QR Code on page 13 of the book, and point at it with your smartphone camera. a link will pop up that will take you to the comments page!

We’ll be making a few tweaks to it in the coming weeks, but it works, and it’s live!!! Ask questions about specific recipes or just share your thoughts and reactions!

Thank you

We can’t emphasize enough that this book only exists because of all of the readers and home cooks who use The Woks of Life every day!

You’ve made us better cooks and delighted us with the amount of care and effort you put into cooking our recipes. We hope you love the book.

Leave us a review on amazon or Barnes & Noble! If you enjoy the book or have thoughts / reactions, please leave us a review on Amazon! Just like leaving starred reviews on our recipes helps us out on the blog, the more positive reviews we have on Amazon or Barnes & Noble, the more people will be able to find our book! Considering that it took a while for Amazon to realize that “The Woks of Life” wasn’t a typo of “work of life,” we’d love to show them what’s up!

songs to jam to as you cook!

Each of us put together our own cooking playlists to enjoy as you’re cracking open the book, reading, and perhaps even jumping into a recipe!

Each playlist speaks to each of our personalities, as well as the criss-crossing timelines, geographies, and life stages of our family.

Check them out on Spotify below! (You can see our Spotify profile here.)

Find The Woks of Life Cookbook Wherever Books Are Sold

As we head into the holiday gift-giving season, supply chain snafus are already rearing their ugly heads (a shipment of TWOL cookbooks is delayed!).

There are still plenty of books available—just consider all of these different retailers to get your books from, including Barnes & Noble, independent booksellers, and your local bookstore!

SHARE YOUR COOKING ADVENTURES!

Cooking a recipe from the book? Follow and tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife! We’ll share some of your photos to our stories, and we are just itching to see you all start enjoying recipes from our FIRST EVER COOKBOOK! (Surreal.)

We’ll also be signing books at several events this week in NYC. There are also around 15 tickets left to our official book launch at Chelsea Market tomorrow night at 6 PM! Snag one of those last tickets to come meet us, celebrate with a drink, and get your book signed!

Happy cooking everyone!