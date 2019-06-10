The Woks of Life

Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo


By

Chicken Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

I was introduced to this Chicken Adobo recipe by the Lucky Peach cookbook, 101 Easy Asian Recipes. I’d never tried chicken adobo before, but it seemed too easy to pass up. And you know what? It’s so delicious I’ve added it to my regular rotation.

Note: This post was originally published in January 2016, and updated and republished in June 2019.

What is Chicken Adobo?

Chicken Adobo is a Filipino dish that features chicken braised in a mixture of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and black peppercorns.

It initially seemed very similar to a soy sauce braised chicken that I grew up eating, kind of like this soy sauce braised recipe my mom posted in the early days of the blog.

What sets it apart, however, is that liberal use of vinegar. It gives the dish a really tangy quality that I love.

A Note On Coconut Milk

The Lucky Peach version of the recipe also includes coconut milk (you can find the original recipe republished on Goop.com).

I’ve done some research, and while there are a lot of chicken adobo recipes out there that don’t include coconut milk at all, I think it really rounds out all the flavors––the saltiness of the soy sauce and the tang of the vinegar.

Developing Our Recipe

I did make some changes to the recipe, however. I add more coconut milk than called for, and less soy sauce and vinegar. I initially found the dish a little too salty and sour, but that could definitely be due to the brand of soy sauce I was using (which is why I recommend using low sodium soy sauce. Definitely avoid using “light soy sauce” for this dish, as it is way too salty).

You can adjust the amount of soy sauce you add to your liking. I recommend starting with 1/2 cup, and adding more if needed after the sauce has reduced.

But that’s the great thing about this recipe. It’s very forgiving. You can make substitutions according to your own taste preferences, and you guys can feel free change my version up however you like! If you can’t get whole dried red chilies, just add a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes.

If you don’t have whole peppercorns, replace them with ground black pepper. And using regular old distilled white vinegar––almost everyone has a bottle in their house––works perfectly.

One thing that you can’t do, however, is eat Chicken Adobo without lots of steamed rice. You’ll need it to soak up all that lovely sauce.

Chicken Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Adobo Over Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

If you would rather have something else other than chicken, then check out our Pork Adobo recipe!

Chicken Adobo: Recipe Instructions

Rinse the chicken pieces and thoroughly pat dry with paper towels. Heat a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat and add the oil. Brown the chicken on all sides until crisp.

Chicken legs and thighs in pan, by thewoksoflife.com

Searing Chicken legs and thighs, by thewoksoflife.com

Add in the coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, pepper/peppercorns, bay leaves, garlic, and chili.

Adding coconut milk to chicken adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Adding soy sauce to Chicken Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring to a simmer and reduce the heat to low.

Simmering Chicken Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the pan and allow to simmer for 1 hour (add a bit of hot water if you need more liquid).

Chicken thigh close-up, by thewoksoflife.com

In the last 10 minutes of cooking, crank up the heat to medium high to thicken the sauce slightly.

Chicken Adobo with coconut milk, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Chicken adobo over rice, and garnish with cilantro, if using.

Chicken Adobo served over rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

4.5 from 6 votes

Chicken Adobo

Chicken adobo is a Filipino recipe made with only a few ingredients. It's an easy one pot meal, and you won't believe how silky and flavorful the sauce is!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time1 hr 10 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Filipino
Keyword: chicken adobo
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 461kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 4 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs
  • 5 chicken drumsticks
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 14 oz. can coconut milk (400 ml)
  • 1/2 to 2/3 cup low sodium soy sauce (115-155 ml, We DO NOT recommend using light soy sauce for this dish, as it is too salty)
  • 1/4-1/3 cup distilled white or cane vinegar (60-80 ml)
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns (or 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 4 cloves garlic (smashed)
  • 1 dried red chili (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro (chopped, optional)

Instructions

  • Rinse the chicken pieces and thoroughly pat dry with paper towels. Heat a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat and add the oil. Brown the chicken on all sides until crisp.
  • Add in the coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, pepper/peppercorns, bay leaves, garlic, and chili. Bring to a simmer and reduce the heat to low. Cover the pan and allow to simmer for 1 hour (add a bit of hot water if you need more liquid).
  • In the last 10 minutes of cooking, crank up the heat to medium high to thicken the sauce slightly. Serve over rice, and garnish with cilantro, if using.

Nutrition

Calories: 461kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 37g | Saturated Fat: 19g | Cholesterol: 132mg | Sodium: 843mg | Potassium: 525mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 1.9% | Vitamin C: 3% | Calcium: 3.3% | Iron: 14%

 

108 Comments

  4. Pablues says


    Delicious. I made it tonight but modified to use skinless boneless thighs (because that’s what I had) and cut the soy sauce and vinegar in half. I also added 1t paprika and 1/2 t turmeric for color. Will definitely make it again. Awesome with rice! Thank you

    Reply

  5. Strollfoodie says


    This chicken adobo is reminiscent to one of the regions in the Philippines especially in Bicol located in Central Philippines. This is an archipealago called Visayas where dishes predominately has either of the 3 combinations vinegar, coconut milk and ginger/ garlic. As you said it,” adobo is a versatile and well liked by many people because of the flavor combination of soy sauce, vinegar and lots of garlic. In the Philippines, and a lot of people enjoy this dish because of its simplicity to cook, but gives a flavor that we cannot resist.
    Usually when I cook chicken adobo which is one of my favorite dishes of all time – I saute lots of garlic like 6 – 8 cloves, smashed and 1 tbsp cooking oil. Cook pork and chicken drumsticks over medium heat until they are cooked, and some of the pork fat will render it. Then 1 put 1/2 cup dark soy sauce and 1/4 cup of vinegar. I think the key here is to use less of the liquid ingredients, so your dish won’t be too soupy. Let it braise the chicken and pork for a bit and have flavors develop for about 15 to 20 minutes. After that, I take out the chicken and pork and pan fry it, so it can be kind of crispy and the meat has full of flavor of the meat. Then I put back the chicken and pork back to the sauce. Add some black peppercorns and bay leaves.Let the adobo simmer for more than 10 to 15 minutes.
    People might sway away about adding too much garlic but don’t because it adds the complexity of the umami taste and the addictingly deliciousness of the sauce itself: lots of garlic, dark soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns and bay leaves.
    This was my first cooking dish because I was craving chicken adobo- also I always cooked this way because that is how my mom cooked it. I would say the ratio of soy sauce and vinegar is 2:1, but add more garlic if you can. Coconut milk is a variation from Bicol because they almost add coconut milk to everything. Coconuts are indigenous in the Philippines.

    Reply

    • Sydney Cordoba says

      I am Filipino-American and have never had adobo with coconut milk- I’ve only had it/made it the way Strollfoodie makes it. (Thanks for sharing where it originates from!) I am very excited to try this version. It looks amazing! Also, Sarah, Datu Puti is a popular brand of soy sauce and vinegar from the Philippines that my family uses. Happy to see some Filipino food on here!

      Reply

      • Sarah says

        Nice! Glad we’re using the right vinegar. :)

        I really love the version of adobo with coconut milk. I think it makes it richer and mellows out the sharpness of the vinegar and saltiness of the soy. Hope you like, it Sydney!

        Reply

  7. Jasmin C says

    Thank you for sharing this recipe. I get so excited when I see that non Filipinos are liking our food. Being a Filipino, I must say your version of chicken abodo sounds good. Chicken adobo usually is not cooked with coconut milk. Your version is what we call adobo sa gata, meaning adobo in coconut milk. Add a little bit of curry powder towards the end of cooking time and you will have our version of chicken curry.

    Reply

  8. Thomas says

    Just an FYI for your consideration. My GF is a Filipina, so I get the authentic without having to cook it for myself. (Yay!) One thing she does tho, is she likes to cut the bones. Runed many of my good knives doing so. She says it brings out the flavor or the marrow, and enhances the “stock” for a better chicken flavor. If you have a good sturdy knife or boning shears, you might want to give this a try. She says her family has always done it this way.
    Just a thought. Oh and Lumpia (Filipino Spring Rolls) and mild sweet chili sauce cannot be beat as a side.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Thomas, thanks for the tips from your girlfriend––we do have Chinese cleavers that can certainly cut through those bones. The only problem there is that there are little shards of bone in the dish, which isn’t the best. But that’s just my Americanized palate talking i suppose. I DO have to try lumpia, though! No idea how to make those spring rolls, but it’s on my list.

      Reply

