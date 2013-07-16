The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes

Sarah
by:
13 Comments
Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

When dropping off Kaitlin back in Philly after the 4th of July Weekend a couple weeks ago, I decided to stay and hang out for a few days. Even Jakie came along:

jake, by thewoksoflife.com

We whipped up a few dinners in her tiny apartment kitchen…

apartment kitchen, by thewoksoflife.com

And this Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-fry was one of the fastest and easiest. It’s a simple chicken dish with veggies (we used yellow squash, carrots, onion, and scallions, but you can use whatever you have. Asparagus, bell peppers, zucchini, snap peas, snow peas, etc. would all be great), but the addition of Thai basil is what really makes it pop. It was really simple to make, and it’s a great dish to scale up or down, depending on how many people you have.

Here’s what you need. This easy stir fry recipe serves 2, but feel free to increase the quantities.

Recipe Instructions

Start by cutting your chicken into slices.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Put the chicken into a bowl and add the fish sauce, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar and cornstarch. Mix it well, incorporating all the seasoning ingredients. Then just let it sit while you’re preparing the other ingredients.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chop, slice, and dice everything you need.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Again, feel free to deviate from the veggie ingredients we have here. This recipe is more of a rough guideline than anything. This is a great dish to make if you want to use up odds and ends in your vegetable crisper (that’s what we were doing, anyway).

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook, heat a wok over medium high heat and add a couple tablespoons of oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry until it’s got some color. Take the chicken out of the pan and set aside.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a little more oil to the pan and add all your vegetables, garlic, and chili. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender. Take a minute to admire your handiwork. Pretttyyyy colors.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken back to the pan along with the Thai basil and stir-fry until everything is well-combined, and the basil is wilted. (uhhhh….the thai basil may or may not be in this photo. We need to improve our photo timing.)

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate, and serve hot with some rice!

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

…and maybe some bok choy that was also languishing in the fridge.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy it guys. Here’s the printable version:

5 from 2 votes

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-fry is a simple chicken dish with veggies (we used yellow squash, carrots, onion, and scallions, but you can use whatever you have. The addition of Thai basil to this chicken and Thai Basil Stir-fry is what really makes it pop.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Thai
Chicken and mixed vegetables in wok
serves: 2
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 chicken breast
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 small yellow squash (sliced)
  • 1 medium carrot (sliced)
  • 1 scallion (sliced)
  • 1/2 of a small onion (sliced)
  • 1 clove garlic (chopped)
  • 1 red chili pepper (chopped)
  • vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup Thai basil

Instructions

  • Cut your chicken into slices and put it in a bowl. Season with the fish sauce, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar and cornstarch. Stir it up and let it sit while you're preparing the other ingredients.
  • Chop, slice, and dice all the veg and the garlic. When you're ready to cook, heat a wok over medium high heat and add a couple tablespoons of oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry until it's got some color. Take the chicken out of the pan and set aside.
  • Add a little more oil to the pan and add all your vegetables, garlic, and chili. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the chicken back to the pan along with the Thai basil and stir-fry until everything is well-combined, and the basil is wilted. Plate, and serve hot with some rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 324kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 16g (5%) Protein: 28g (56%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 72mg (24%) Sodium: 969mg (40%) Potassium: 948mg (27%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 9g (10%) Vitamin A: 5915IU (118%) Vitamin C: 57.6mg (70%) Calcium: 47mg (5%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

