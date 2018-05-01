The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry

Sarah
by:
36 Comments
Thai Chili Sauce, or nam prik pao, is a common ingredient in Thai cooking. A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, it also has a savory umami flavor that comes from the addition of shrimp. This Thai chili sauce is so flavorful and delicious that we’ve been guilty of eating it straight out of the jar…with a spoon.

Just try it, and you’ll see why. Thai chili sauce can be found in most Asian grocery stores these days, and with recipes like this Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, it deserves a permanent spot in your refrigerator door––right next to those jars of mustard and strawberry jam.

You can use this recipe as a guide, and customize it however you like––try it with different proteins (beef, pork, or even tofu) and vegetables, and make it your own. This particular Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry takes only 9 ingredients to make, and 10 minutes to prepare.

The Thai chili sauce does all the heavy lifting in the flavor department––a complex combination of salty, sweet, spicy, and shrimpy. In other words, all the best words that start with ‘S.’

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil. Mix well and set aside. For more information and preparing chicken for stir fries, see Bill’s post on Chicken velveting 101.

Heat a wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and the chicken. Stir-fry the chicken for 1-2 minutes, until well-seared.

Add the garlic, Thai bird chilies (if using), bell pepper, scallions, Thai Chili Sauce (Namprik Pao), and fish sauce.

Stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Serve this Thai Chili Sauce Chicken stir fry with steamed jasmine rice.

4.60 from 5 votes

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry

This Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry features Thai Chili Sauce, or nam prik pao, a common ingredient in Thai cooking. A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, it also has a savory umami flavor that comes from the addition of shrimp.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Thai
serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds chicken breast (680g, sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons oil (divided)
  • 3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 2 Thai bird chilies (thinly sliced, optional)
  • 1 red bell pepper (de-seeded and thinly sliced)
  • 5 scallions (sliced at an angle into 2-inch pieces)
  • 2 tablespoons Thai Chili Paste (Namprik Pao)
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce

Instructions

  • Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil. Mix well and set aside.
  • Heat a wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and the chicken. Stir-fry the chicken for 1-2 minutes, until well-seared.
  • Add the garlic, chilies (if using), bell pepper, scallions, chili sauce, and fish sauce. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
  • Serve with steamed jasmine rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 220kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 25g (50%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 73mg (24%) Sodium: 372mg (16%) Potassium: 572mg (16%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 910IU (18%) Vitamin C: 51.5mg (62%) Calcium: 18mg (2%) Iron: 0.8mg (4%)

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

