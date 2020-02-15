10-Minute Vegan Pad Krapow (Thai Basil Stir-fry)

Cooking vegan can be time-consuming if you really want something flavorful and satisfying. From soaking and grinding cashews to slicing vegetables in weird ways and sourcing hard-to-find ingredients from health food stores…things can get complicated fast! If you’re looking for a simple, satisfying vegan meal that can be made in 10 minutes, this Vegan Pad Krapow (Thai basil stir-fry) is for you!

This is a vegan version of one of our most popular recipes (and favorite weeknight dinners), Thai basil chicken. With hundreds of comments and dozens of five star reviews, people love the tasty, restaurant-quality results you can get with minimal effort!

Our Approach to Plant-Based Cooking

I’m still learning the ropes on all things plant-based. I’m delving into the inner workings of lentils and experimenting with tofu (which means a lot coming from us!). In general, I’m figuring out ways to be more and more okay with leaving behind all things meat, eggs and dairy five days a week.

That means figuring out vegan workarounds for many of our favorite dishes, and this is the second one I’ve cracked! (See our recent recipe for Hunan steamed tofu with oyster mushrooms instead of fish!)

That said, I think I bring a unique perspective to this experimentation, as a still ardent meat eater. Unlike some plant-based folks who actually steer clear of things that taste too meaty, I’m looking for cooking hacks to get all that great flavor and texture.

Meat vs. Plants aside, I know something objectively delicious when I taste it, and this Vegan Pad Krapow IS IT. Plenty of Thai basil, shallots, and a few chili peppers make the whole thing a delicious caramelized one-pan meal with lots of flavor.

And not only is it super tasty and satisfying, it comes together FAST! Like in 10 minutes, fast! (I don’t know about you, but I can’t even shower in less than ten minutes.)

What Vegan Protein Should I Use?

For this vegan pad krapow recipe, I used seitan “chicken” that I found at our Chinese grocery. It’s pre-cut into smaller chunks that, when minced, have the look and texture of ground meat.

The real trick is making sure you start with a nice hot skillet and let the seitan brown on all sides. You’ll notice that as it cooks, it turns a golden color! That definitely helps contribute to the meaty factor.

If you like, you could also try this with crumbled extra firm tofu, diced tempeh, or other plant-based faux-meats. Let us know your results in the comments!

A Word on Fish Sauce, a NON-VEGAN Ingredient

Fish sauce is an important Thai flavor agent. It adds that, “hey what is that great umami flavor I can’t quite out my finger on?” factor.

However, fish sauce is NOT vegan or plant based. I am fully aware of this. It is an optional ingredient. To keep the recipe completely vegan, do not add it.

However if you are, like me, trying to exercise more of an 80/20 rule or are a pescatarian, try adding in a spoonful of fish sauce for that truly authentic Thai flavor. Just be sure to swap out some of the soy sauce, as fish sauce is very salty. Don’t worry, I’ve included guidance in the recipe for this optional, albeit non-vegan addition.

Vegan Thai Basil Stir-fry Recipe Instructions

In a wok over high heat, add the oil, chilies, shallots and garlic, and fry for 1-2 minutes.

Add the vegan chicken, and stir-fry for 30 seconds, spreading evenly in a single layer.

Then let the vegan chicken brown, stirring occasionally to sear it evenly.

Add the sugar, light soy sauce (add half the amount if using fish sauce), and dark soy sauce. At this point, add the fish sauce if you are pescatarian/flexitarian.

Stir-fry for another minute, and deglaze the pan with water. Because your pan is over high heat, the liquid should cook off very quickly. Add the basil, and stir-fry until wilted.

Finish with fresh lime juice (optional, but a good opportunity for extra tang and flavor, especially for those omitting the fish sauce!). Serve over steamed rice!