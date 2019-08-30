The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Dark Soy Sauce

Dark Soy Sauce

64 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Dark Soy Sauce brands, thewoksoflife.com

Soy sauce is a pretty familiar ingredient to most cooks, but what about “dark soy sauce?” What’s the difference between dark soy sauce and regular soy sauce, and do you need to have dark soy sauce in your pantry?

The short answer is yes. Dark soy sauce is one of our 10 Essential Chinese Pantry Ingredients, and in this article, we’ll tell you why. 

What Is Dark Soy Sauce? How’s It Different from Regular Soy Sauce?

Dark soy sauce (lǎo chōu, 老抽) is thicker, darker, and slightly sweeter than regular or light soy sauce. Like regular soy sauce, it is used to flavor dishes, but more importantly, it’s used to darken the color of sauces, fried rice, noodles, etc.

Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy and Pearl River Bridge superior dark soy sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Most people think that dark soy sauce has less salt than regular soy sauce. However, dark soy sauce actually has about 15% more sodium than regular/light soy sauce. Its mild sweetness offsets the saltiness, making it only seem less salty.

How Is Dark Soy Sauce Used?

It’s commonly used in braised/red-cooked dishes like Red Cooked Pork, or to achieve that tantalizing dark amber color in stir-fries like Beef & Broccoli or rice/noodle dishes like Supreme Soy Sauce Fried Rice and Cantonese Pan-fried Noodles

Shanghai-Style Braised Pork Belly (Hong Shao Rou), by thewoksoflife.com
Dark soy sauce helps create the dark “red” color of Shanghai Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou).
Bowl of Beef Broccoli, thewoksoflife.com
Dark soy sauce also creates a rich brown sauce for takeout-style beef and broccoli.

You only need a teaspoon or two to take a dish from pale to amber brown. Taste often when adding more dark soy sauce, so you don’t over-season your dish!

See the photo below of adding dark soy sauce to white rice…

King Soy Sauce Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

And what the rice looks like after it’s been stirred in (along with eggs and scallions):

King Soy Sauce Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Buying & Storing

We prefer Pearl River Bridge Superior Dark Soy Sauce. You can buy it in 500ml bottles or larger bulk jugs (1.8L). You can also try Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce.

Bulk jugs of Pearl River Bridge dark soy sauce, thewoksoflife.com

You may also see other varieties, such as Mushroom Flavored Dark Soy Sauce and Double Black Soy Sauce

Mushroom Flavored Dark Soy Sauce has a bit of extra (you guessed it) mushroom flavor, which adds umami to dishes. You can use it interchangeably with regular dark soy sauce in recipes. Double Black Soy Sauce is basically soy sauce with added molasses, making it darker, thicker, and a bit sweet.

Soy Sauce Comparison, thewoksoflife.com

You can see below that the light soy sauce on the left is pretty thin in consistency, while the dark soy sauce in the middle is thicker and darker. The double black soy sauce on the right has a consistency similar to dark soy sauce.

Soy sauce comparison, thewoksoflife.com

If you don’t have a Chinese market near you, you can also find dark soy sauce online. Store your dark soy sauce in a cool, dry place like the pantry. No need to refrigerate.

What Can I Substitute for Dark Soy Sauce?

A small amount of dark soy sauce is usually called for in a recipe mostly for color, so if you don’t have any, you can simply omit it. Your dish will be lighter in color, but still tasty. 

That said, if you really want your version of a recipe to look like the photographs, and that recipe calls for dark soy sauce, don’t leave it out. 

If you have double black soy sauce on hand, use it in place of dark soy sauce. You can also use mushroom flavored dark soy sauce interchangeably with regular dark soy sauce.

You can also mix together molasses, regular soy sauce, and a pinch of sugar to make a passable substitute.

Gluten Free Dark Soy sauce

We have not seen any brands that produce a gluten-free dark soy sauce but you can make your own using the dark soy substitution recipe in this post. All you have to do is use a gluten-free soy sauce  in place of regular soy sauce in the recipe to make a gluten free dark soy sauce.

Our Favorite Dishes That Use This Ingredient:

If you have further questions about dark soy sauce, let us know in the comments––we try to answer every single one. 

5 from 4 votes

Dark Soy Sauce Substitution

If you don't have dark soy sauce, you can substitute a mixture of regular soy sauce, molasses and sugar, or double black soy sauce. You can even make your own gluten-free dark soy sauce. See recipe card below for details!
Soy sauce comparison, thewoksoflife.com

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce (regular or light soy sauce or gluten-free soy sauce)
  • 1/2 teaspoon molasses
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar

Instructions

Substitution Option A:

  • Double black soy sauce or mushroom flavored dark soy sauce (both can be used interchangeably with dark soy sauce)

Substitution Option B:

  • 2 teaspoons regular soy sauce mixed with 1/2 teaspoon molasses and 1/8 teaspoon sugar.

Substitution Option C:

  • 2 teaspoons gluten-free soy sauce mixed with 1/2 teaspoon molasses and 1/8 teaspoon sugar.

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

  1. Ellen says

    Thank you for this recipe. I make a cup of dark soy sauce using this recipe and gluten free soy sauce, and keep it in a labeled soy sauce bottle. Makes me so happy. 🙂

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Bob, we don’t know of any gluten-free dark soy, but you can follow the recipe and use tamari or any other gluten-free soy sauces, molasses and sugar to make your own gluten-free dark soy sauce. You can adjust the sugar according to your own taste as well.

      Reply

  3. Christel says

    Hello! I am wondering if Indonesian Ketup Manis is a similar substitute for dark soy sauce? Seems like it might be close. I have ketup manis on hand (Indonesian spouse) and don’t want to replicate more delicious condiments. Thanks

    Reply

  4. Lilly says

    Before I read this article, I had purchased “sweet soy sauce.”. I asked an Asian lady at the store how to use it and she said it was used for color rather than flavor. It is thick and dark, somewhat salty, and is very mildly sweet with a slight molasses-like flavor. Are you familiar with this, and do you think it can be used instead of dark soy sauce?

    Reply

  5. Amanda says

    5 stars
    Thank you so much for the substitute recipe! I recently learned I have a soy allergy, which has screwed up my whole soy-based diet. I’ve found a soy sauce that’s made with Fava beans instead of soybeans, but wasn’t sure how I was going to substitute dark soy sauce. I’m one step closer to being able to eat my favorite foods again!

    Reply

  6. Donna says

    Just started viewing your website..tried fried rice recipes and lo mein. Turned out wonderful. Thank you. Question: is Tamara sauce the same as dark soy sauce? Looking forward to trying more of your recipes .donna

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Donna, tamari and dark soy sauce are quite different. Tamari is a Japanese soy-based seasoning that is generally made without wheat and is a good option for people who require a gluten-free diet. Dark soy is made with wheat and is darker.

      Reply

  7. Joan Krieger says

    I went to my local Asian market to get another bottle of dark soy sauce but they didn’t have it so they said that kimlan brand soy paste was the same. I would appreciate your opinion on this and if I did use it will it change the taste. Thank you

    Reply

  8. TOURELLE says

    5 stars
    Made this with what I had on hand, came out the best of all my previous attempts, I didn’t have dark soy so I used dark brown sugar and reg soy sauce, I had rice already cooked but just plain white rice, and I used a can of mixed veggies,

    Reply

  10. Bob Sullivan says

    Thank you for the explanation of soy sauce. I have a question,I used to eat a Chinese restaurant the waiter told me the soy sauce was a finishing sauce .It was very black an kind of thick. he told me I think he said it was made by WY or YU company . It has 22 years since the restaurant closed , an I can not find the same taste anywhere.I have bought dozens of bottles an can never get the same taste. If you could please HELP I would APPRECIATE it.
    Thank you Bob

    Reply

  11. Nicole Leung says

    I think my dark soy sauce has expired. I opened it, and it had a strong alcohol smell. But by the time I noticed, I had already added 1 tsp into my wok to darken my dish! Will I get sick if I eat it?

    Reply

  12. Natalie says

    Thank you for this explanation. Super helpful! Unfortunately I am gluten free but can not seem to find a gluten free dark soy sauce anywhere. Do you know of any?

    Reply

  13. Zara says

    I can’t seem to find the dark soy sauce that I see many Asian people use. In the u.k the dark soy sauces in the supermarket are the watery kind. They don’t give much colour to the dishes. I went to a local Chinese store and the same thing rows and rows of watery dark sauce. Very strange!

    Reply

  14. Ellen says

    How do you think it would work to make a large batch if this and store it in a bottle for future use? Being gluten free its challenging to find good soy sauce but I have never seen double black soy sauce that is gluten free.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Ellen, you are correct, practically all soy sauce is made with some wheat unless it is specifically labeled gluten-free. I would try making a small batch to fill a reusable bottle first.

      Reply

    • Jennifer Favaloro says

      Hi Ellen, I also have to be gluten free. I am going to try to make a substitute using liquid aminos, molasses, and mushroom ketchup or mushroom bouillon (Better than Bouillon makes one). I don’t know the proportions yet, but I think I can make it work!

      Reply

  16. Terry Hsu-Gander says

    First off, I was thrilled to find your site with authentic Chinese recipes – all easy to make! Thank you! My question is this: I was recently diagnosed with Celiac disease (unusual because I am Chinese) which means many commonly used sauces are off the table now. What can I substitute for dark soy? Obviously, it needs to be gluten free. I am finding that gluten free soy sauce is lacking in depth.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Terry, sorry to hear about your condition. For dark soy sauce, you should be able to use a mixture of molasses and liquid aminos as a gluten-free dark soy sauce substitute, but you’ll have to experiment with how much to use in its place.

      Reply

  18. Mike Alvaro says

    I’m confused….
    above it says regular soy sauce, molasses and water,
    and the recipe card says regular soy sauce, molasses and SUGAR
    which is it??

    Reply

  19. Rob says

    I’m having a real hard time finding a recipe for thick soy sauce, like the brand koon chun. Their ingredients are just molasses, water, sugar and soy sauce so this seems like it’s the same. Is it close?

    Reply

    • foodshutterbug says

      @Rob I have used Koon Chun thick soy sauce for several dishes such as 3 Cup Chicken and Char Siu roast pork and find it is not a suitable replacement for dark soy sauce. The molasses flavor is quite strong so I use it in moderation. It’s good for adding color and a glaze.

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Rob, thick soy sauce is a little harder to find, so it is not a commonly used ingredient, but it is a decent substitute for dark soy sauce. Though it’s important to note that it is thicker and does have a molasses flavor.

      Reply

  20. Barbara Blunt says

    Is there a dark soy sauce that is gluten-free? I’m even having to learn to make vegan oyster sauce that is gluten-free. Thanks to Bragg’s Amino Acids, I have a good soy sauce replacement.

    Reply

    • different sarah says

      Hi Barbara,
      Google turned this up for me–https://usa.lkk.com/en/foodservices/products/gluten-free-premium-dark-soy-sauce –as well as this post when I was looking. I ‘m still trying to find where to buy a homecook quantity, but hopeful we’ll be able to find it someday

      Reply

  21. Carol says

    Hi. What does no msg mean?. Does dark soy sauce and light soy sauce have msg?. Is there a brand that doesn’t contain msg for both ?. Also is kikkoman good soy sauce to make fried rice, shrimp and broccoli etc?. Sorry, so many options and brands it’s confusing. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Barbara Blunt says

      Carol, I’ve found Kikkoman to be ultra salty. If you can get to an Asian market, I would go there and ask what they recommend. I, personally, use Bragg’s Amino Acids.

      Reply

      • Lynne says

        Actually, Bragg lists their sodium content as 160 mg per HALF TEASPOON, and Kikkoman lists theirs as 960 mg per TABLESPOON. Since one tablespoon is 3 teaspoons, Bragg’s has the same sodium as Kikkoman’s.

        I search a lot online, especially since I try to avoid grocery stores during Covid-19. This is the first I’ve seen where the measurement is a 1/2 teaspoon. Seems deceptive to me, but that’s just my opinion.

        Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Carol, most brands of naturally brewed soy sauce do not add msg. Kikkoman is a good brand, but is considered a regular soy sauce and not dark. (Technically it’s a “dark JAPANESE soy sauce,” but it is closer to Chinese light soy sauce than Chinese dark soy sauce). Read about it here in our comprehensive soy sauce article: https://thewoksoflife.com/soy-sauce/

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi MJ, dark soy sauce is the name in English in China. In Thailand it is called “black soy,” though it’s a bit different than the Chinese version. In Chinese, it is called “old” soy or 老抽. In China, there’s generally no English on labels.

      Reply

      • Doug says

        Bill, At my local Walmart there are about 10 different soy sauces, some do say “light” but none say “dark”?? I need DARK. Can you help me out? Thanks

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Hi Doug, inventories at Walmart vary, so I can understand that your local Walmart does not have it. I would try your supermarket or try finding a local Chinese or Asian supermarket. A last resort would be ordering it online – one source that came up in a google search is Asian mart. You can also try justasianfood.com, yamibuy.com, and mimodian.com.

          Reply