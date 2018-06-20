The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls

Kaitlin
113 Comments
Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Soy Sauce Chicken is a beloved Chinese dish that you’ve probably seen before hanging in a Chinatown restaurant window somewhere.

An Easier Version of Soy Sauce Chicken

We have a recipe for the traditional version of soy sauce chicken, which is ridiculously delicious, but in my dad’s attempt to nail down a superior flavor and look, his recipe is a bit time intensive. This riff on Soy Sauce Chicken is super easy. AND it comes together in an Instant Pot! Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken. With all mentions of the Instant Pot, magic ensues from here on out.

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs go into the Instant Pot and come out tender and imbued with that umami soy sauce-y goodness. Shred the chicken and serve over bowls of rice with your choice of veg. Spoon some of the braising liquid over and voila–extremely delicious meal in almost no time.

Even without an Instant Pot, this recipe is easy to prepare. My mom would make this for dinner when we were growing up, because she could be sure that we wouldn’t in any way protest and that she could save the liquid for next time.

The chicken would simmer for a couple of hours on the stove, and we’d wait until it got sticky and tender. At the end of the meal, the liquid always went into plastic soup containers and into the freezer. I had many an elementary school lunch of my mom’s Soy Sauce Chicken over rice while the other kids munched on their turkey and ham sandwiches.

Don’t Forget to Save Your Braising Liquid!

This instant pot soy sauce chicken recipe uses the exact same quantity of ingredients as my dad’s soy sauce chicken recipe, but you’ll notice that there are halved measurements in parentheses.

That’s because the great thing about Soy Sauce Chicken is that once you make it, you can save the braising liquid and freeze it for later.

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

But to make this quantity of chicken, you really only need half the liquid and even then you’d be left with a good amount to make this dish a couple more times. You might need a bit more soy sauce and wine to taste. This Soy Sauce Chicken braising liquid is something that can be replenished several times––which means really fast and easy dinners over and over again!

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Before You Start: Quick Recipe Guidelines

  • If making the full recipe, you can freeze the reserved liquid and use it again 3 to 4 times.
  • If you halve the recipe, you’ll have less liquid, which is good for 1 to 2 additional uses.
  • When reusing the liquid, just add more water, more ginger and scallion, and an additional teaspoon of salt, if desired.
  • If you’d rather use chicken on the bone, you could also make this recipe with bone-in chicken thighs, chicken legs, wings, and/or chicken leg quarters.

Ok let’s get started! (Scroll down to the recipe card for the full list of ingredients!)

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls: Recipe Instructions

Grab your instant pot. Turn on the sauté setting, and add the oil and ginger. Let it caramelize for about 30 seconds. Then add the scallions and cook another 30 seconds. Add the star anise, rice wine, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, and water.

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Close the lid of the instant pot, and make sure you have your vent set so it is not venting. Cook for 5 minutes on the high pressure cooking setting.

Safely release pressure, open the lid, and carefully lower the chicken thighs into the instant pot.

Cook the chicken for 15 minutes on the high pressure setting. (Update: we originally stated 20 minutes, but some readers have been saying that the chicken is dry. While ours turned out super moist and tender, we’ve reduced the cooking time.) Carefully release the vent when the timer is up. As soon as all the steam has escaped, you can open the instant pot.

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Use two forks to shred the chicken into big chunks and serve over rice with sauce spooned over the top. Let the braising liquid cool, and store it in containers in the freezer. When you need it again, let it thaw in the refrigerator and throw it back in the instant pot with more chicken.

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com
Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Questions about any of the ingredients we used in this recipe?

Here are some helpful links:

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls

Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken is a quick short-cut version of a classic recipe. It comes together in about 30 minutes, and can be shredded and served over rice with your favorite veggie side!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 7 slices ginger
  • 2 scallions (cut into 3-inch pieces)
  • 3 star anise
  • 1 1/2 cups Chinese Rose Wine (mei gui lu, or Shaoxing wine; ¾ cup or 175ml if replenishing existing sauce)
  • 1 1/2 cups light soy sauce (3/4 cup or 175ml if replenishing)
  • 1 1/4 cups dark soy sauce (2/3 cup or 155ml if replenishing)
  • 1 cup sugar (plus 2 tablespoons/25g; 1/2 cup or 100g if replenishing)
  • 2 teaspoons salt (1 teaspoon if replenishing)
  • 8 cups water (5 cups/1.2L if replenishing)
  • 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs
Instructions

  • Grab your instant pot. Turn on the sauté setting, and add the oil and ginger. Let it caramelize for about 30 seconds. Then add the scallions and cook another 30 seconds. Add the star anise, rice wine, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, and water.
  • Close the lid of the instant pot, and make sure you have your vent set so it is not venting. Cook for 5 minutes on the high pressure cooking setting.
  • Safely release pressure, open the lid, and carefully lower the chicken thighs into the instant pot.
  • Cook the chicken for 15 minutes on the high pressure setting. Carefully release the vent when the timer is up. As soon as all the steam has escaped, you can open the instant pot.
  • Use two forks to shred the chicken into big chunks and serve over rice with sauce spooned over the top. Let the braising liquid cool, and store it in containers in the freezer. When you need it again, let it thaw in the refrigerator and throw it back in the instant pot with more chicken.

Tips & Notes:

Note: we used an 8 qt. Instant Pot to make this recipe, and we had about 10 cups of liquid in the pot. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 231kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 30g (60%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 2g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 143mg (48%) Sodium: 885mg (37%) Potassium: 420mg (12%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 78IU (2%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 32mg (3%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

