When I was a kid, there was nothing better than a cool popsicle as the temperatures climbed in the summer. Today, I’m bringing back a little summertime nostalgia with these 4-Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles!

When I say I loved popsicles, no popsicle was neglected. There were the 50-cent cherry popsicles for when I was short on change with the ice cream man, classic fudgsicles that never disappointed, the expensive and much coveted strawberry and lemon fruit puree bars, and the occasional orange creamsicle.

There was also more than one occasion in which I tried to make them myself. Some juice (usually orange) would get clumsily poured into paper cups or ice cube trays, with popsicle sticks crookedly protruding, or maybe even toothpicks in a desperate pinch.

Every attempt to carry out what I thought was a fairly simple procedure was botched! Why? My ratios were always off. Too much water in our pre-frozen mixtures, and I ended up with a vaguely fruity ice cube that didn’t have much flavor.

Of course, I was working with my own 7 year-old ingenuity, and this was before artisanal popsicles became a thing. These Yogurt Popsicles, however, are the perfect blend of fruit, dairy, and sugar to yield a refreshing, flavorful treat.

4 Simple Ingredients

This recipe features just 4 simple ingredients. I have some comments on each one!

Yogurt: It’s important to use a nice thick, strained yogurt for these yogurt popsicles, like Greek yogurt. Regular yogurt has too much water in it, which will make your popsicles icy rather than creamy. Honey: Honey is our sweetener. Because you can control the amount of honey added, they’ll be perfectly sweet to your liking. Just know that when frozen, sweet flavors are dulled, so make sure to put enough honey in to suit your taste, because it’ll be slightly less sweet after the mixture is frozen. Try using a fair trade organic honey to help protect the bees and ethical beekeepers. We used a flavorful lychee honey that came from a family farm with a deliciously subtle lychee flavor! Heavy Cream: Why add heavy cream? Perhaps your calorie counters are running for cover. It’s a good question. The addition of a small amount of heavy cream adds some needed richness to the popsicles that gives them a more fro-yo or ice-cream like texture. I’ve included a range in the recipe so you can add as much or little as you like. Fruit: Wholesome fresh or frozen fruit is the final ingredient, making these a guilt-free frozen treat. Choose whatever fruits you like!

Use Your Popsicle Imagination!

Making yogurt popsicles is the perfect way to use summer fruit and experiment with different combinations.

We did a tropical fruit version (mango and golden kiwi––pineapple would also be delicious):

Mixed berries (you can use fresh OR frozen fruit):

And a strawberry banana version (perfect for kids)!

And when peaches are in full swing here in NJ, I’ll definitely be making a peach variation of these yogurt popsicles—a little peach puree gently folded in without fully incorporating for a swirl effect? Yes, please!

If you’re looking for something elegant to serve at the end of a summer dinner party, figs and/or bright jewel-like plums would also be great. Or if you want to forego the fruit all together, try chocolate chips or chopped Oreos (cookies and cream yogurt popsicles FTW.)

OH! And if you can get mochi where you are, toss a few chopped pieces into the mix—chewy mochi + fresh fruit is a delightful combination.

Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles: Recipe Instructions

Whip the cream with a whisk until just before soft peaks start to form. In other words, you should be able to see lines in the cream as you whisk it, but it should not reach soft peak stage.

In other words, you want it to no longer be liquid, but you also don’t want too much air in your cream.

Fold in the yogurt and honey…

Followed by your desired fruit.

You can split your yogurt base into two or three batches and do several versions if you like:

Make sure your popsicle molds are dry (we use a thin cloth and a chopstick to push the cloth inside each popsicle mold to make sure they’re dry), or you’ll get ice crystals on your popsicles.

Pour the mixture into dry popsicle molds, making sure there are no air pockets. A chopstick or extra popsicle stick is a great way to tamp down the yogurt mixture and fill in any holes. Finally, tap the popsicles against the counter to pop any air bubbles.

Add popsicle sticks to the center of each one and transfer to the freezer. Freeze for at least 4 hours before enjoying.

We hope you enjoy these this summer!