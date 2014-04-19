The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake

96 Comments
Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake

It’s a relatively rare occurrence when the sheer delight and originality of a new recipe totally and completely makes your day. Today is that day, my friends.

Okay, so at first glance this cake does kind of look like jalapeño cornbread or something with all those rand-o green specks in it. The cognitive dissonance caused by what looks like dried parsley floating in your cake batter can be difficult to get used to at first.

But you WILL get used to it, because this cake—it’s genius. Of course, lemon and basil together isn’t really a new combination. A world of pasta recipes and a plethora of over-priced hand soaps can attest to that.

But in a dessert? Oh man.

The main cause for this Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake was this huge basil plant that’s thriving in our overheated, sun-pounded, south-facing apartment. There’s really no gradual, pleasant transition to Spring in Beijing.

It just goes from really cold to really hot in the span of a couple weeks, and we’ve already had 80 degree weather here. Meanwhile, the state mandates that the air conditioning across the city won’t be turned on until they say so. So we’ll just have to sit here and melt until then.

The Basil: la-di-da! Happy times!

Basil Plant

Us: Not the light! We’re meltinggggg!! MELTING!!!! We might as well be this guy right now:

Hey Arnold Sewer King
#nickelodeon #sewerking #theroyalicon #let’sseehowmanyheyarnoldreferencesicanmakeonthisblogwithoutembarrisingmyself

Ahem. While trawling the internet for interesting recipes in which basil plays a starring role, I came across a Trader’s Joe’s lemon basil cake, involving one of their boxed cake mixes.

Considering the closest Trader Joe’s Vanilla Cake mix is probably approximately 7,456 miles away, I decided to adapt my own yogurt cake recipe. It’s an incredibly moist, light, yogurt olive oil cake that will knock yo’ socks off.

A few packs of yogurt with sketchy expiration dates in the fridge + a basil plant in need of pruning = TRIUMPH.

Recipe adapted from Trader Joe’s Cake

Lemon Basil Cake: Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour an 8-inch round pan or standard loaf pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Using your fingers, mix the sugar with the lemon zest in a large bowl until the sugar has the texture of damp sand.

Lemon zest

Lemon zest mixed with sugar

Add the yogurt and lemon juice, and mix well. Then add the vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla, and basil. Whisk until well-blended. Ignore the weirdness. You won’t regret this!

Mixing basil into batter

Carefully fold in the dry mixture until just combined.

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake batter

Pour into prepared pan and bake until a toothpick comes out clean. Baking time depends on what pan you used (it took around 45 minutes in an 8-inch round pan).

Make the glaze (we’re not really “glaze” people, but we highly recommend you don’t skip this one) by combining the powdered sugar, lemon juice, and milk. Stir. When the lemon basil cake is cool, drizzle the glaze over the top.

Slice and serve this refreshing Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake with a strong cup of coffee!

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 13 votes

Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake

The impetus for this Lemon Basil Yogurt Cake was this huge basil plant that's thriving in our overheated, sun-pounded, south-facing apartment. There's really no gradual, pleasant transition to Spring in Beijing.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
Lemon basil cake
serves: 8 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 50 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • finely grated zest of 2 lemons
  • 3/4 cup yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (or vegetable oil)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup basil (finely chopped)

For the glaze:

  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon milk

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour an 8-inch round pan or standard loaf pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
  • Using your fingers, mix the sugar with the lemon zest in a large bowl until the sugar has the texture of damp sand. Add the yogurt and lemon juice, and mix well. Then add the vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla, and basil. Whisk until well-blended.
  • Carefully fold in the dry mixture until just combined. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 40 to 50 minutes (adjust time according to the type of pan you used), or until a toothpick comes out clean.
  • Make the glaze by combining the powdered sugar, lemon juice, and milk. Stir. When the cake is cool, drizzle the glaze over the top.

nutrition facts

Calories: 365kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 53g (18%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 44mg (15%) Sodium: 174mg (7%) Potassium: 202mg (6%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 34g (38%) Vitamin A: 135IU (3%) Vitamin C: 3.5mg (4%) Calcium: 95mg (10%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

96 Comments

  1. Vina says

    5 stars
    This cake is delicious! I did reduce the amount of sugar as I found 1 cup to be too much for my tastes especially with the sweet icing on top. But it’s delicious!

    Reply

  8. Tica says

    5 stars
    I made a bundt version of this cake, using a lemon and lime syrup glaze. It is so delicious, the flavour is bold yet refreshing – literally mouthwatering! Thank you for sharing the recipe Sarah!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Mia, we haven’t tried a gluten-free version yet, but you could certainly find a tested gluten-free lemon cake out there, and use our method of adding basil to the cake!

      Reply

  11. AW says

    5 stars
    This is a fantastic recipe! One-bowl (I didn’t mix the dry ingredients together separately first), no mixer required, tastes fantastic and the crumb was a lot fluffier and lighter than I thought it would be. Thank you!

    Reply

  17. Christina says

    Hi, how did you get your basil chopped so finally? Did you pick it fresh before chomping or let it dry out a little bit? I’m wondering if mine was to freshly cut and too damp from washing because I really struggled chopping it finally enough. Thanks! The cake is in the oven right now but I will soon be able to tell you whether leaving the basil in quarter inch of pieces still tastes good. :-)

    Reply

  18. Tiffany says

    5 stars
    I’ve made this twice and it has been a hit! I love the lemon and basil combo. It tastes really fresh and perfect for as a summertime treat.

    Reply

  19. michael says

    hi, hope everyone is doing fine. haven’t heard from you since Memorial Day and i’m worried. i hope you’re on a well deserved vacation. love you’re blog. Michael

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Michael, we have been chugging along! We took some time last week for self-reflection, but we’re getting back on the posting bandwagon this week! Thanks for checking in. :)

      Reply

  21. Chris says

    I put 3/4 cup sugar instead of 1 cup and cake was plenty sweet. The lemon and moistness were lovely but I couldn’t taste the basil at all and that was disappointing.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Very surprised to hear that, Chris! The basil is a relatively subtle, but still forward flavor in this cake. Perhaps my basil was a bit more pungent than yours or our taste buds are just different. That said, so sorry that you were disappointed by this cake. :( You could certainly try adding more basil next time!

      Reply

  22. Penny says

    5 stars
    This recipe looks amazing! How long does it keep? If I made it on a Tuesday would it be fresh on Thursday (I need a cake I can make ahead for an event).

    Reply

  24. Kristen says

    5 stars
    Exquisite! I made mini-bundt cakes with this recipe. Baked them for about 15 minutes @ 340F because I used a dark-finish nonstick pan. I subbed one tbsp dried lemon basil in place of the fresh, because we grow lemon basil and have a ton of it dried, and it turned out perfectly! I wish I knew how to attach a picture to this post. Excellent recipe, which I will add to my menu. Thanks for this!

    Reply

  26. Prachi says

    Hey..! Recipe looks great.. thinking of making it today.. but since my daughter is allergic to egg can you please tell me the substitute for it..!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Mavic, I think your best bet will be doing a google search for a sugar-free lemon cake, and then just adding the basil in the same way we do it for this recipe. You’ll get that lemon basil flavor, as well as a well-tested sugar-free cake recipe!

      Reply

  28. Billie says

    5 stars
    Tried this recipe and substituted lime basil and lime in place of regular basil and lemon. Very summery and so simple to make. My friends were skeptical until they tried it. Love it. Basil, basil, basil so versatile. Thank you for the recipe.

    Reply

  30. Leanna says

    5 stars
    My sister recommended this to me because she had made it and loved it, and so I just made it now and WOW. It is sooooo zesty and lemony, with the perfect aroma of basil. I love how brightly the flavours pop. The kitchen smells incredible and the cake is delicious. I will be saving this as a holy grail recipe. Thank you! <3

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Leanna, I’m so glad that you liked this cake. It’s one of my favorite too! A little unusual, but well worth the experimentation. I’ll definitely be making it again at some point this summer.

      Reply

  31. Shirley says

    5 stars
    Thank you, thank you and THANK YOU for this beautiful recipe! I had so much basil in my garden and wanted a creative flavor dessert and this really hit the sweet spot. I can’t believe how tasty it is and I used wholemeal flour and low GI sugar to 2/3 cup quantity and it worked out really good. I’m planning my 40th birthday to be a high tea session (its still couple years away), this recipe will definitely on my birthday high tea menu.

    Reply

  32. Netta says

    5 stars
    i made this super-easy to make cake and brought it to work. it was gone before lunch time (and we’re a small office with a lot of sugar free, gluten free, whatever free employees)..
    either my cup is a bit smaller or i dont think it would’ve hurt to add more yogurt but the cake was perfect!
    a friend asked for the recipe and it’s now to go-to cake. she uses spelt flour instead of regular and she says everybody’s loving it as well. awesome recipe!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Andria, this cake has an almost pound cake-like texture so it might be a bit too heavy for cupcakes. But here’s an idea…find your favorite lemon cupcake recipe and just add basil! And vanilla frosting. And little cute basil leaves on top for garnish! Ok, Obviously I have to try this idea myself. Haha

      Reply

  35. Cindy says

    Thank you so much for this recipe. I made it last night and it was fantastic! I added finely chopped basil to the glaze and let it sit for a couple hours while the cake baked, and cooled slightly. It was so pretty and very delicious.

    I’m going to try it with the avocado oil replacement too…sounds wonderful!

    Reply

  36. Maura says

    I reeeeely want to make this. Was looking for some unusual ways to use up a second boatload of basil from my CSA. What do you think about me dumping a cup or two of blueberries into the batter? It seems to me everything should taste fantastic. Texture concerns?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Maura, I think that would be fine. Just dry the blueberries off and toss them in a tablespoon of flour before folding them into the batter, so they don’t sink to the bottom of the cake.

      Reply

      • Maura says

        It was a GREAT success! The blueberries paired beautifully with the lemon and basil and added a pop of sweetness to play off the floral herb. I took it to a party and the entire thing was devoured. I’d overhear people saying “Did you try that cake with the basil?! What are you waiting for?!” Best compliment ever!! Thanks for saving me from the pesto path!

        Reply

  37. Jeremy says

    Hi, this looks delicious! Can you tell me what type of yogurt you use? Just a plain yogurt? Or plain Greek yogurt? Thanks, I look forward to making this soon.

    Reply

  40. Sandy Yap says

    Hi! I’m from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and just made this cake for tea today. It’s really good and the whole family loves it. Mine sank a slight bit in the middle and was shorter than the picture (I used a 9 inch pan) but it was so good nonetheless. Will be trying it again and hopefully I get a full rise.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Sandy, so sorry that we missed your comment as we like to reply to all comments. Anyway, hope you had a chance to try this cake again, it’s truly a very special cake.

      Reply

  42. Snowscribe says

    Made this today for book club tonight! One question– Ingredients say 2.5 t baking powder– instructions say 2 t. Which is it? I went with 2 and my cake looks a little flatter than yours.

    Reply

  44. Jen says

    Just made this with an avocado instead of oil and with a whole heap of basil (I had a big pack to use up). Tastes wonderful! My very picky 2yo loves it too. Thank you for sharing this recipe :)

    Reply