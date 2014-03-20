The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Honey Banana Cake

Sarah
by:
15 Comments
Honey Banana Cake

For dessert at the Indian Extravaganza posted a couple days ago: Honey Banana Cake!

I am of the opinion that one can never have enough banana dessert recipes. Our impulse to buy an entire bunch of bananas at the market has been a long and storied one (if, “We buy a crapload of cheap bananas and then we don’t eat them and they turn brown,” can be considered a rollicking good story).

Well, when they do inevitably get all soft and freckly on the countertop, it’s helpful to have an arsenal of recipes like this to turn to. This honey banana cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted pecans is a particularly good option. Moist, banana-y, subtly sweet, and tangy from the cream cheese. The perfect retro classic to cure all your brown banana dilemmas.

Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9×13 pan.

In a small bowl, mix the mashed banana with the lemon juice and honey and set aside.

DSC_0009

DSC_0030

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg.

DSC_0038

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, and add the vanilla. In a bowl or large measuring cup, stir together the buttermilk and yogurt. Gently fold in the flour mixture alternately with the milk/yogurt mixture, starting and ending with the flour. Fold in the banana mixture. Don’t overmix! Banana cake batters need to be treated with the utmost care.

DSC_0042

Pour into prepared pan! All we have in the 9×13 variety here in China is this casserole dish. It’ll get ‘er done.

DSC_0052

Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Let cool completely. Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk together to make a smooth frosting. Spread on top of the cake and sprinkle with chopped toasted pecans.

DSC_0273

Yum.

DSC_0293

Slice into squares and serve with lots of hot coffee (or some ice cold milk).

Honey Banana Cake

DSC_0506

DSC_0373

DSC_0571

Honey Banana Cake

This honey banana cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted pecans is moist, banana-y, subtly sweet, and tangy. The perfect retro classic.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:American
square slice of cake with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans
serves: 16
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 4-5 ripe bananas (mashed)
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 3 cups flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • ½ cup butter (1 stick, at room temperature)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 eggs (at room temperature)
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 ½ cups buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup yogurt

For the topping:

  • 4 oz. cream cheese (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • ½ cup toasted pecans (chopped)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x13 pan.
  • In a small bowl, mix the mashed banana with the lemon juice and honey and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg.
  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, and add the vanilla. In a bowl or large measuring cup, stir together the buttermilk and yogurt.
  • Gently fold in the flour mixture alternately with the milk/yogurt mixture, starting and ending with the flour. Fold in the banana mixture.
  • Pour into prepared pan and bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Let cool completely. Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk together to make a smooth frosting. Spread on top of the cake and sprinkle with chopped toasted pecans.

nutrition facts

Calories: 335kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 52g (17%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 57mg (19%) Sodium: 203mg (8%) Potassium: 284mg (8%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 30g (33%) Vitamin A: 378IU (8%) Vitamin C: 3mg (4%) Calcium: 87mg (9%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

