We LOVE Indian food. Every time we visit Kaitlin at college, we go to this Indian buffet place and eat an obscene amount of daal, aloo gobi, and saag paneer. We carb it up with loads of naan, rice, and samosas, and do so without shame or regret (in part because you can access the wealth and variety of their quality buffet WITH free naan for a paltry $8.99 per person. It’s pretty much the sweetest deal ever). Have we mentioned that we love Indian food?

Last week, a friend came over for a cooking extravaganza. He’s from Mumbai, and brought us a bunch of stuff he ships over from India every time he goes back: pappadum, a special garam masala, coconut flakes, and the biggest bay leaves we’ve ever seen. We cooked a huge dinner with friends, and he showed us how to make this awesome indian lamb curry. There are a lot of complicated Indian curry recipes out there, but this isn’t one of them. This is definitely one to try if you’re a curry newbie.

Recipe Instructions

In a large bowl, add the lamb, ginger garlic paste, and chili powder. Mix well and allow to marinate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

In a large pot, brown the lamb. Add the onions, tomatoes, and chilis, and cook for a few minutes, until the vegetables start to cook down. Add the garam masala, salt, cinnamon stick, cloves, and bay leaves. Mix well. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Once it’s boiling, lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 90 minutes to 2 hours, stirring occasionally. While that’s happening, toast the coconut flakes in a dry pan over low heat until golden brown. When the meat is tender, stir the coconut flakes into the curry. This thickens it up and gives it great flavor.

Serve with basmati rice, chopped cilantro, and maybe a little chana masala on the side!