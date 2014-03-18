The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Lamb Indian Lamb Curry

Indian Lamb Curry

Sarah
by:
12 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Indian Lamb Curry

We LOVE Indian food. Every time we visit Kaitlin at college, we go to this Indian buffet place and eat an obscene amount of daal, aloo gobi, and saag paneer. We carb it up with loads of naan, rice, and samosas, and do so without shame or regret (in part because you can access the wealth and variety of their quality buffet WITH free naan for a paltry $8.99 per person. It’s pretty much the sweetest deal ever). Have we mentioned that we love Indian food?

Last week, a friend came over for a cooking extravaganza. He’s from Mumbai, and brought us a bunch of stuff he ships over from India every time he goes back: pappadum, a special garam masala, coconut flakes, and the biggest bay leaves we’ve ever seen. We cooked a huge dinner with friends, and he showed us how to make this awesome indian lamb curry. There are a lot of complicated Indian curry recipes out there, but this isn’t one of them. This is definitely one to try if you’re a curry newbie.

Recipe Instructions

DSC_0188

DSC_0214

In a large bowl, add the lamb, ginger garlic paste, and chili powder. Mix well and allow to marinate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

DSC_0002

DSC_0059

DSC_0030

In a large pot, brown the lamb. Add the onions, tomatoes, and chilis, and cook for a few minutes, until the vegetables start to cook down. Add the garam masala, salt, cinnamon stick, cloves, and bay leaves. Mix well. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Once it’s boiling, lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 90 minutes to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.  While that’s happening, toast the coconut flakes in a dry pan over low heat until golden brown. When the meat is tender, stir the coconut flakes into the curry. This thickens it up and gives it great flavor.

DSC_0163

Serve with basmati rice, chopped cilantro, and maybe a little chana masala on the side!

DSC_0275

DSC_0290

3.67 from 3 votes

Indian Lamb Curry

by: Sarah
Course:Lamb
Cuisine:Indian
Adding coconut flakes to Indian lamb curry
serves: 4
Prep: 2 hours
Cook: 2 hours
Total: 4 hours

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds lamb shank (cut into large chunks)
  • 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste (1 tablespoon ginger and 1 tablespoon garlic, mashed into a fine paste)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder (we're not sure what kind of chili powder we used, but it wasn't as spicy as the regular old McCormick stuff. Use your own taste preferences to determine how much chili you'd like to use)
  • 2 medium onions (chopped)
  • 2 tomatoes (chopped)
  • 2 red chilis (finely chopped or mashed into a paste)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon salt (or more to taste)
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 5 cloves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • water
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, add the lamb, ginger garlic paste, and chili powder. Mix well and allow to marinate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.
  • In a large pot, brown the lamb. Add the onions, tomatoes, and chilis, and cook for a few minutes, until the vegetables start to cook down. Add the garam masala, salt, cinnamon stick, cloves, and bay leaves. Mix well. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Once it's boiling, lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 90 minutes to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
  • While that's happening, toast the coconut flakes in a dry pan over low heat until golden brown. When the meat is tender, stir the coconut flakes into the curry. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 250kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 32g (64%) Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 96mg (32%) Sodium: 752mg (31%) Potassium: 701mg (20%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 1616IU (32%) Vitamin C: 45mg (55%) Calcium: 53mg (5%) Iron: 4mg (22%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

12 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments