The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Lamb Xi’an Cumin Lamb Burgers

Xi’an Cumin Lamb Burgers

Sarah
by:
15 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

With Memorial Day in just a couple of weeks, it’s finally time to think once again about that most beloved of American pastimes—grilling meat. To kick off grill season, I have a really great recipe for you guys: Xi’An-inspired Cumin Lamb Burgers.

The Flavor of Xi’An

You may recall from our post about Xi’An street food that many dishes in that area of Northern China feature a spice mixture of chili and cumin, usually coarsely ground and sprinkled over things like lamb kebabs, potatoes, fried chicken, and biang noodles.

It’s a surprising combination that you don’t normally associate with China. Cumin and chili powder are things that you’d expect to see in say, a big pot of chili or a pan of ground beef for tacos. But that’s what makes exploring new cuisines so awesome.

I was just reminiscing with my parents the other day, thinking about the fact that a lot of the Chinese regional dishes that we know and love today—and post recipes for on this blog—are dishes that we didn’t even know existed until we moved to China. And we’re CHINESE. Likewise, we weren’t even introduced to Sichuan food until a few Sichuan restaurants started opening up in Northern NJ 15 years ago.

Since then, we’ve happily found the amazing Northern Chinese combination that is cumin, chili, and lamb, and it was only a matter of time for me to turn it into a burger. These cumin lamb burger beauties are lightly spiced, piled with sauteed onion and peppers, a garlicky yogurt sauce, chopped cucumbers, and cilantro.

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

If you’re looking to switch things up this Memorial Day, or perhaps just a slightly more adventurous Saturday evening dinner al fresco, give this recipe a try!

Cumin Lamb Burgers: Recipe Instructions

In a dry pan, toast the cumin seeds, Sichuan peppercorns, and red chili flakes.

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Crush into a coarse powder with a mortar & pestle or spice grinder. Set aside.

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Combine about half of your spice mixture with the lamb, and form into 4 patties. Season both sides of each patty with salt.

Set aside on a plate to rest, and cover with foil. Add the onion and peppers to the pan along with a little vegetable oil (if you used a cast iron skillet), and fry until caramelized. If you grilled your burgers outdoors, just fry the onions and peppers in a separate pan. Sprinkle with half of the remaining spice mixture. Combine the yogurt with the garlic and season with salt to taste. Stir in the rest of the spice mixture.

Heat a grill or cast iron skillet over high heat until searing hot. Sear the lamb burgers until crisp on both sides, about 1-2 minutes per side.

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Set aside on a plate to rest, and cover with foil.

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the onion and peppers to the pan along with a little vegetable oil (if you used a cast iron skillet), and fry until caramelized. If you grilled your lamb burgers outdoors, just fry the onions and peppers in a separate pan. Sprinkle with half of the remaining spice mixture.

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Combine the yogurt with the garlic and season with salt to taste. Stir in the rest of the spice mixture.

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

To assemble the lamb burgers, spread some of your yogurt mixture on the bottom of the bun..

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

And top with some diced cucumbers…

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

And the lamb burger…

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

The onion/pepper mixture…

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

And more yogurt and fresh cilantro.

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve! 

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Xi’an Cumin Lamb Burgers

Cumin Lamb Burgers were inspired by the spiced lamb dishes of Xi'An, China. Cumin lamb burgers are a unique combo and a great way to mix up summer grilling!
by: Sarah
Course:Lamb
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns
  • ½ teaspoon red chili flakes
  • 1 pound ground lamb (450g)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 medium red onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 jalapeno (de-seeded and thinly sliced)
  • 1 small red bell pepper (de-seeded and thinly sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 cup plain Greek Yogurt (285g)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 4 Brioche or Potato buns (for serving)
  • 1 cucumber (de-seeded and diced)
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro

Instructions

  • In a dry pan, toast the cumin seeds, sichuan peppercorns, and red chili flakes. Crush into a coarse powder with a mortar & pestle or spice grinder. Set aside.
  • Combine about half of your spice mixture with the lamb, and form into 4 patties. Season both sides of each patty with salt.
  • Heat a grill or cast iron skillet over high heat until searing hot. Sear the burgers until crisp on both sides, about 1-2 minutes per side.
  • Set aside on a plate to rest, and cover with foil. Add the onion and peppers to the pan along with a little vegetable oil (if you used a cast iron skillet), and fry until caramelized. If you grilled your burgers outdoors, just fry the onions and peppers in a separate pan. Sprinkle with half of the remaining spice mixture.
  • Combine the yogurt with the garlic and season with salt to taste. Stir in the rest of the spice mixture.
  • To assemble the burgers, spread some of your yogurt mixture on the bottom of the bun, and top with some diced cucumbers. Top with the burger, the onion/pepper mixture, more yogurt, and fresh cilantro. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 541kcal (27%) Carbohydrates: 32g (11%) Protein: 30g (60%) Fat: 33g (51%) Saturated Fat: 15g (75%) Cholesterol: 85mg (28%) Sodium: 894mg (37%) Potassium: 644mg (18%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 1385IU (28%) Vitamin C: 48.7mg (59%) Calcium: 189mg (19%) Iron: 4.8mg (27%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

15 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments