Dairy-Free Lemon Cake

Kaitlin
35 Comments
Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

This dairy-free lemon cake uses a surprising ingredient, and it’s amazingly moist and lemony. It’s now our go-to lemon cake whenever the mood strikes.

An Surprising Baking Ingredient

This is a tale of when humble silken tofu saved the day. Normally, tofu is maligned as a bland, tasteless, oddly textured heavy lifter for vegans, but really, silken tofu is amazingly versatile.

It’s delightful in both sweet and savory applications, and it soaks up whatever flavors it’s paired with, while still delivering a delightful tofu-y punch.

An Accidental Discovery

Having grown up eating all manner of silken tofu preparations, I, of course, know this. But I didn’t REALLY know the full potential of silken tofu until one day a couple years back when an intense dessert craving struck.

I was sitting in my college apartment, pondering ways to procrastinate when my mind decided that I could only be happy and continue on living if I had lemon cake in my life. Specifically, Ina Garten’s Lemon Yogurt Cake.

I rifled through my refrigerator and pantry for the ingredients, and lo and behold, I had everything…! Well almost everything. Alas, yogurt was sadly absent from my fridge.

My budget-conscious college mind strained, then drove me to Google to search for yogurt substitutions. One innocent suggestion by a random netizen included silken tofu. I pounced for the carton languishing at the back of the fridge.

And so this dairy-free lemon cake was born. The cake was sweet, lemony, moist, and had a deliciously dense crumb. The lemon juice and zest covered up any remaining “tofu” flavor, and miracle of miracles, I was eating a completely delicious lemon cake that contained no dairy whatsoever—perfect for those of us who are less accommodating of dairy (milk f*rts are real, folks) or are lactose-intolerant!  

Silken tofu baked goods, guys. It’s a thing, and you need it in your life starting now.

Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350F. Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium bowl, and whisk all the dry ingredients together.

In a separate bowl, whisk your block of silken tofu until the tofu is thoroughly broken up. Measure out 1 cup, and add it to a large bowl along with the sugar, eggs, lemon zest, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and vanilla extract. (If you’re scratching your head about what to do with the rest of the tofu, ask us for ideas in the comments! You can also check out this recipe!)

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. 

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Then fold in the vegetable oil…

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Until thoroughly combined. 

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare a standard 9” loaf pan by lining it with parchment paper, then greasing the parchment paper with your choice of shortening or cooking spray. Pour the batter into the loaf pan, and tap it on your counter to get rid of any air bubbles.

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake the cake for 75-85 minutes (ours took 85 minutes). It takes a bit longer, because the tofu doesn’t behave in the same way as the standard yogurt does. Your patience will be rewarded! If you notice your cake starting to look a bit dark, tent it with foil. 

When a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake emerges clean, the cake is ready. Let cool for 15 minutes on the counter before removing the cake from the pan and allowing to cool on a wire-rack completely. For best results, once the cake is completely cooled, cover with plastic wrap or a cake dome, and allow to sit overnight. This allows the cake to really absorb moisture and become nice and shiny, like this:

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Believe me, it’s worth the wait.

Make the glaze by combining the powdered sugar with the lemon juice. Stir thoroughly and pour slowly over the cake to completely cover it.

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

You can reserve some to serve alongside the cake, if that suits your fancy, too!

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Dairy-free Lemon Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Dairy-Free Lemon Cake

A dairy-free lemon cake made with a secret ingredient (silken tofu!) that's perfectly lemony and moist, with a deliciously dense crumb. 
by: Kaitlin
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
serves: 12
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 25 minutes
Total: 1 hour 40 minutes

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup silken tofu (whisked until smooth)
  • 1⅓ cups sugar
  • 3 extra-large eggs
  • zest of 2 lemons
  • tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 1 large lemon)
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • ½ cup vegetable oil

For the glaze:

  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar sifted
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 lemon

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350F. Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium bowl, and whisk all the dry ingredients together.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk your block of silken tofu until the tofu is thoroughly broken up. Measure out 1 cup, and add it to a large bowl along with the sugar, eggs, lemon zest, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and vanilla extract.
  • Next, fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Then fold in the vegetable oil until thoroughly combined.
  • Prepare a standard 9” loaf pan by lining it with parchment paper, then greasing the parchment paper with your choice of shortening or cooking spray. Pour the batter into the loaf pan, and tap it on your counter to get rid of any air bubbles.
  • Bake the cake for 75-85 minutes (ours took 85 minutes). It takes a bit longer, because the tofu doesn’t behave in the same way as the standard yogurt does. Your patience will be rewarded! If you notice your cake starting to look a bit dark, tent it with foil.
  • When a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake emerges clean, the cake is ready. Let cool for 15 minutes on the counter before removing the cake from the pan and allowing to cool on a wire-rack completely. For best results, once the cake is completely cooled, cover with plastic wrap or a cake dome, and allow to sit overnight. This allows the cake to really absorb moisture.
  • When the cake is completely cooled, make the glaze by combining the powdered sugar with the lemon juice. Stir thoroughly and pour slowly over the cake to completely cover it. You can reserve some to serve alongside the cake, if that suits your fancy, too!

Tips & Notes:

Makes one 9-inch loaf.

nutrition facts

Calories: 282kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 45g (15%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 41mg (14%) Sodium: 114mg (5%) Potassium: 115mg (3%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 32g (36%) Vitamin A: 60IU (1%) Vitamin C: 2.8mg (3%) Calcium: 40mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

35 Comments
