The Woks of Life Christmas Wishlist

Can you believe it took us about 12 years of disastrous experimentation with cheap cheese graters before we finally splurged on a Microplane? (One of our top kitchen purchases of all time, by the way.)

It’s this and other follies that result in us seriously jonesin’ for kitchen gadgets this time of year–both practical and [delightfully] not-so-practical. Here’s our Christmas wish list for this year! Hopefully one way or another some of this cookware finds its way into our kitchen. Likewise, if you haven’t scooped up your holiday gifts yet, here are a few ideas for your foodiest of friends. Of course, you can also give into the glory that is the self-gift and snag something nice for yourself!

From left to right, top to bottom:

1. Whale tea infuser (Amazon, $9.95)

Because who doesn’t want a delightful little cartoon whale swimming around in a mug of tea? Maybe it’s just me…

2. Molcajete Mortar & Pestle (Williams-Sonoma, $49.95)

This would take guacamole to a whole new level, but we’d also use it for spices!

3. Set of 6 La Rochére Perigord Clear Water Goblets (Amazon, $69.15)

We drool over these glasses in episodes of Barefoot Contessa and every Hamptons-esque Nancy Meyer movie ever made.

4. Monkey tea infuser (Amazon, $9.59)

See #1. Replace “whale” with “monkey.”

5. Le Creuset 5 1/2 qt. Signature French (Dutch) Oven in Dune (Amazon, $279.95)

What better way to feel like a provencal French goddess than pulling your creme-colored Le Creuset out of the oven, filled to the brim with beouf bourguignon? Perfection.

6. Drop, iPad connected scale (Food52, $100)

We can’t tell you how many headaches we’ve had using an old digital scale for our measurements. This would make baking and pesky metric measurements go so much more smoothly!