The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Stir-Fried Tong ho (Chrysanthemum Greens – 炒茼蒿)

Stir-Fried Tong ho (Chrysanthemum Greens – 炒茼蒿)

Judy
by:
2 Comments
Stir-fried edible Chrysanthemum Greens or tong ho

You probably haven’t heard of tong ho, or Chrysanthemum greens, because they’re not often talked about or seen in the Western world.

However, it’s recently become one of our family’s favorite leafy greens! Learn more about this healthy vegetable and how to cook it. 

What Are Chrysanthemum Greens? 

Chrysanthemum greens are the leaves of an edible chrysanthemum plant, Glebionis coronaria, though you won’t catch us using the scientific name! This vegetable is known as tóng hāo (茼蒿) in Mandarin and tong ho in Cantonese. 

It comes in two main varieties. One has small serrated leaves and long stems (pictured here). The other has rounded wider leaves with much shorter stems. From our experience, the broad leaf variety has a stronger aromatic flavor than the smaller leaf variety.

chrysanthemum greens, or tong ho
Stir-fried Tong Ho

Tong ho has a unique and slightly bitter flavor. Some think it tastes like celery, but you really have to try it for yourself. I think the flavor is better than that! It also has a very high nutritional value—rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. 

tong ho

It grows best in cooler climates, which is you’ll generally only find it in the colder months—and why it’s often in soups, stews and hot pots! (It’s a key ingredient in Sarah’s Sukiyaki Japanese hot pot). You can also stir-fry it, as we’re doing here. 

stir-fried tong ho, or edible chrysanthemum

Preparing & Stir-frying Chrysanthemum Greens 

While most of our leafy green stir-fries are simple, with just garlic, perhaps ginger, and salt, we add another key ingredient here: soy sauce. 

Chinese light soy sauce, to be more specific! (Any soy sauce will do, but take a couple minutes to read our article on soy sauce to learn more about Chinese light soy sauce.)

While we rarely add soy sauce to leafy green stir-fries, tong ho has a very pronounced flavor that is rounded out by the umami that soy sauce brings to the table! It brings the dish together, and makes the greens extra tasty. 

To prepare your tong ho / chrysanthemum greens, pick apart each stem into two to three bite-size pieces, and discard the tough stems.

picking apart pieces of tong ho
edible chrysanthemum leaves in pieces

Soak them in a large basin of water for a good 10 minutes to loosen any dirt and sand. 

Pull the vegetables out of the soaking water and into a colander, rinse the basin, and repeat 2 more times to really make sure the vegetables are clean. 

Before you’re ready to cook, drain off as much water as you can! Too much water clinging to the vegetables will make the final dish too watery. This will dilute the flavor of the dish. 

washed tong ho in colander

Chrysanthemum Greens: Recipe Instructions

Heat your wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke. Add the oil, quickly followed by the garlic and chrysanthemum greens.

chrysanthemum greens or tong ho in wok
oil and garlic in wok

Stir-fry for a few seconds, then quickly add in the light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, and salt. 

adding sesame oil to tong ho in wok
adding white pepper to tong ho in wok

Stir and mix everything well (still over high heat), until the greens are wilted. This should take no more than 2-3 minutes. Plate and serve immediately!

Stir-fried Tong Ho Recipe
4.50 from 2 votes

Stir-fried Tong Ho (Edible Chrysanthemum Greens)

Learn more about tong ho, or Chrysanthemum greens, a tasty Asian leafy green vegetable—and how to cook it!
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Stir-fried Tong Ho Recipe
serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup oil (any high smoke point oil with a neutral flavor, such as avocado oil, vegetable oil, or canola oil)
  • 4 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 pound chrysanthemum greens (washed and drained well)
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • teaspoon white pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt (or to taste)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Heat your wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke. Add the oil, quickly followed by the garlic and chrysanthemum greens. Stir-fry for a few seconds, then quickly add in the light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, and salt.
  • Stir and mix everything well (still over high heat), until the greens are wilted. This should take no more than 2-3 minutes. Plate and serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 161kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g Monounsaturated Fat: 9g Trans Fat: 0.1g Sodium: 340mg (14%) Potassium: 18mg (1%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 0.1g Vitamin A: 12IU Vitamin C: 145mg (176%) Calcium: 273mg (27%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

@thewoksoflife

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

