Stir-Fried Tong ho (Chrysanthemum Greens – 炒茼蒿)

You probably haven’t heard of tong ho, or Chrysanthemum greens, because they’re not often talked about or seen in the Western world.

However, it’s recently become one of our family’s favorite leafy greens! Learn more about this healthy vegetable and how to cook it.

What Are Chrysanthemum Greens?

Chrysanthemum greens are the leaves of an edible chrysanthemum plant, Glebionis coronaria, though you won’t catch us using the scientific name! This vegetable is known as tóng hāo (茼蒿) in Mandarin and tong ho in Cantonese.

It comes in two main varieties. One has small serrated leaves and long stems (pictured here). The other has rounded wider leaves with much shorter stems. From our experience, the broad leaf variety has a stronger aromatic flavor than the smaller leaf variety.

Tong ho has a unique and slightly bitter flavor. Some think it tastes like celery, but you really have to try it for yourself. I think the flavor is better than that! It also has a very high nutritional value—rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

It grows best in cooler climates, which is you’ll generally only find it in the colder months—and why it’s often in soups, stews and hot pots! (It’s a key ingredient in Sarah’s Sukiyaki Japanese hot pot). You can also stir-fry it, as we’re doing here.

Preparing & Stir-frying Chrysanthemum Greens

While most of our leafy green stir-fries are simple, with just garlic, perhaps ginger, and salt, we add another key ingredient here: soy sauce.

Chinese light soy sauce, to be more specific! (Any soy sauce will do, but take a couple minutes to read our article on soy sauce to learn more about Chinese light soy sauce.)

While we rarely add soy sauce to leafy green stir-fries, tong ho has a very pronounced flavor that is rounded out by the umami that soy sauce brings to the table! It brings the dish together, and makes the greens extra tasty.

To prepare your tong ho / chrysanthemum greens, pick apart each stem into two to three bite-size pieces, and discard the tough stems.

Soak them in a large basin of water for a good 10 minutes to loosen any dirt and sand.

Pull the vegetables out of the soaking water and into a colander, rinse the basin, and repeat 2 more times to really make sure the vegetables are clean.

Before you’re ready to cook, drain off as much water as you can! Too much water clinging to the vegetables will make the final dish too watery. This will dilute the flavor of the dish.

Chrysanthemum Greens: Recipe Instructions

Heat your wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke. Add the oil, quickly followed by the garlic and chrysanthemum greens.

Stir-fry for a few seconds, then quickly add in the light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, and salt.

Stir and mix everything well (still over high heat), until the greens are wilted. This should take no more than 2-3 minutes. Plate and serve immediately!