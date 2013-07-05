The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Stir Fried Fava Beans with Szechuan Peppercorns

Stir Fried Fava Beans with Szechuan Peppercorns

Judy
by:
13 Comments
Stir Fried Fava Beans with Szechuan Peppercorns by thewoksoflife.com

If you like fava beans (and not everyone in this family does… *i.e. Sarah*), then you will probably very much enjoy this Stir Fried Fava Beans dish. Fresh fava beans will cook faster than ones that have been frozen, so take that into consideration!

Recipe Instructions

Heat oil in wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic, Sichuan peppercorn, dried chilis, and half of the chopped scallion. Cook for a minute, stirring vigorously to make sure nothing burns.

Add fava beans – cán dòu (蚕豆) and stir fry for about 2 minutes. Add salt, white pepper, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine, and 2 tablespoons water and stir fry until the beans are cooked through and soft.

Stir in the remaining scallion, plate and serve these Stir Fried Fava Beans as an appetizer or side dish.

Stir Fried Fava Beans with Szechuan Peppercorns

If you like fava beans, then you will very much enjoy this Stir Fried Fava Beans with Szechuan Peppercorns dish. Use frozen or fresh fava beans for the dish!
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Fava beans with Sichuan peppercorns and dried chilies
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat oil in wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic, Sichuan peppercorn, dried chili, and half of the chopped scallion. Cook for a minute, stirring vigorously to make sure nothing burns.
  • Add fava beans and stir fry for about 2 minutes. Add salt, white pepper, sesame oil, shaoxing wine and 2 tablespoons water and stir fry until the beans are cooked through and soft.
  • Stir in the remaining scallion, plate and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 208kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 25g (8%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 299mg (12%) Potassium: 361mg (10%) Fiber: 7g (28%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 240IU (5%) Vitamin C: 1.7mg (2%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

