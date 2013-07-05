Stir Fried Fava Beans with Szechuan Peppercorns

If you like fava beans (and not everyone in this family does… *i.e. Sarah*), then you will probably very much enjoy this Stir Fried Fava Beans dish. Fresh fava beans will cook faster than ones that have been frozen, so take that into consideration!

Recipe Instructions

Heat oil in wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic, Sichuan peppercorn, dried chilis, and half of the chopped scallion. Cook for a minute, stirring vigorously to make sure nothing burns.

Add fava beans – cán dòu (蚕豆) and stir fry for about 2 minutes. Add salt, white pepper, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine, and 2 tablespoons water and stir fry until the beans are cooked through and soft.

Stir in the remaining scallion, plate and serve these Stir Fried Fava Beans as an appetizer or side dish.

Here’s the printable recipe: