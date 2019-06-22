The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home » Recipes » Stir-fried Chinese Green Beans with Pork

Stir-fried Chinese Green Beans with Pork

Chinese Stir-fried Green Beans with Pork, thewoksoflife.com

Cooking can become a bit of a chore in the summer—for me too, even! But this easy dish of Chinese green beans with pork (or chicken or beef!) is delicious and simple.

I love to eat, but when it’s hot and humid, I just want to make something quick and easy. Of course, that something quick and easy must also taste good. You know us––we’ll never settle when it comes to taste. This Chinese green bean and pork stir-fry meets that requirement and more.

What Sets This Green Bean Recipe Apart

Honestly, the basic version of this dish can be pretty ho-hum: you cook the meat, add in the green beans, add the standard stir fry sauce, cover, and cook until the green beans are cooked through. It’s not bad, but I find that I usually crave something a little bit more interesting.

In my recipe, I made a few adjustments (dare I say improvements?) based on the traditional cooking method.

  • I added ginger to the ground meat as part of the marinade. Finely minced ginger really helps to intensify the flavor, and tastes a bit like the filling you’d find in wontons or meat buns.
  • I added dark soy sauce to the ground meat as well. I think this gives it better color.
  • I pre-cook the green beans using a wok searing method. It eliminates the “squeaky” texture green beans can have, and also elevates the earthy flavor!
  • This is not meant to be a saucy dish—adding a couple tablespoons of water at the end while cooking with high heat is just enough to keep the dish moist. The result is a drier dish, but I think the slightly charred flavor that results is better than sauce in this case!

This stir-fry may seem simple, but it’s truly delicious! Sarah and I ate everything you see in these pictures in one sitting.

Chinese green beans with crispy pork, thewoksoflife.com

I’m sure the pictures can speak for themselves! Let’s cook!

Washed green beans in colander, thewoksoflife.com

Diced bell peppers, garlic, ginger, and chilies, thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Chinese Green Beans with Pork: Recipe Instructions

Combine the ground meat with all the marinade ingredients. Stir until any standing liquid has been absorbed by the meat. Marinate for 15-20 minutes.

Marinating ground meat, thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the chopped green beans.

Chopping green beans, thewoksoflife.com

Chopped green beans in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Stir and spread the beans into a single layer.

Searing chopped green beans, thewoksoflife.com

Cook for 30 seconds. Then stir and repeat the spreading step several times until the green beans are slightly charred, wilted, and cooked through. Turn the heat lower if needed to avoid burning. It takes about 5-8 minutes to cook the green beans this way. (To speed up the cooking, add a few drops of water each you stir, to create some steam.)

Adding water to wok seared green beans, thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the cooked green beans to a dish and set aside.

Wok seared green beans, thewoksoflife.com

Now add 1 tablespoon oil to the wok, with the heat turned up to high. Add the ground meat and brown it. Don’t stir too much; give the meat a chance to brown and crisp. Once the meat has browned, reduce the heat to medium.

Browning ground pork, thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the garlic, chilies (if using), and red bell pepper.

Adding garlic to pork, thewoksoflife.com

Adding red chilies, thewoksoflife.com

Adding red bell pepper, thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for 1 minute.

Stir-frying pork, bell pepper, chilies, and garlic, thewoksoflife.com

Add in the cooked green beans, ¼ teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, a pinch of salt (to taste), and 2 tablespoons water.

Adding green beans back to wok, thewoksoflife.com

With the heat all the way up on high, stir-fry for a final 10-15 seconds and serve.

Chinese Green Beans with Pork, thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Green Bean Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Serving Green Bean Stir-fry with Rice, thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Stir-fried Green Beans with Pork, thewoksoflife.com
Stir-fried Green Beans with Pork

This Chinese green bean stir-fry may seem simple, but it’s truly delicious! We wok sear the green beans for flavor and stir-fry with crispy ground pork.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: stir-fried green beans
Servings: 4
Calories: 317kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the pork & marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

  • 3 tablespoons oil (divided)
  • 1 pound green beans (450g, chopped to ½-inch pieces)
  • 2 tablespoons garlic (minced)
  • 1/2 red bell pepper (diced finely)
  • 4 red chilies (chopped, optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt (a pinch, or to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons water

Instructions

  • Combine the ground meat with all the marinade ingredients. Stir until any standing liquid has been absorbed by the meat. Marinate for 15-20 minutes.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the chopped green beans. Stir and spread the beans into a single layer. Cook for 30 seconds. Then stir and repeat the spreading step several times until the green beans are slightly charred, wilted, and cooked through. Turn the heat lower if needed to avoid burning. It takes about 5-8 minutes to cook the green beans this way. (To speed up the cooking, add a few drops of water each you stir, to create some steam.) Transfer the cooked green beans to a dish and set aside.
  • Now add 1 tablespoon oil to the wok, with the heat turned up to high. Add the ground meat and brown it. Don’t stir too much; give the meat a chance to brown and crisp. Once the meat has browned, reduce the heat to medium.
  • Next, add the garlic, bell pepper and chilies. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add in the cooked green beans, ¼ teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, a pinch of salt (to taste), and 2 tablespoons water. With the heat all the way up on high, stir-fry for a final 10-15 seconds and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 317kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 701mg | Potassium: 492mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 27.6% | Vitamin C: 41.8% | Calcium: 5.7% | Iron: 11.2%

