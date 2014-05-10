The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Vegetables Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Judy
by:
47 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-fry is inspired by a dish that we order at many restaurants around Beijing.

When we first arrived here, we immediately set to trying as many restaurants as we could. Many of the Hunan, Sichuan, and “jack-of-all-trades” restaurants (homestyle cooking with no exclusive regional cuisine) feature this “dry pot” (gan guo) dish of cauliflower, garlic, ginger, chilies, and fatty pork belly.

It’s a delicious dish that we can’t resist, no matter how many times we’ve had it. The slightly crispy, saucy, spicy cauliflower and pork are so good, you could just order that and a bowl of rice and be very very happy.

The one downside to the dish, however, is that it’s a bit oily. In order to really get that crispiness, Chinese chefs will use high heat and lots of oil. We came up with this method of roasting the cauliflower in the oven first, and then stir-frying, to achieve a similar effect with less oil.

Give this roasted cauliflower stir-fry try and you’ll know exactly what I mean!

Recipe Instructions

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine the pork with the shaoxing wine or dry sherry, sesame oilsoy sauce, and cornstarch in a small bowl and set aside.

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread out the cauliflower in a single layer and drizzle with olive oil.

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Season with salt and pepper and roast until crisp and golden, about 20 minutes. Stir the cauliflower halfway through baking.

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the garlic, dried red chilies, and ginger, and cook for about 2 minutes, making sure they don’t burn. Turn up the heat to high, add the pork, and cook until browned.

Stir in the cauliflower (keep the heat on high), and cook for a minute.

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions, sesame oil, shaoxing wine, and the light soy sauce and dark soy sauce. Season with additional salt if needed.

Cover the lid and bring everything to a simmer. Uncover, give everything another stir, and you’re ready to plate.

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this roasted cauliflower stir-fry over rice!

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-Fry

This Easy Roasted Cauliflower Stir-fry is inspired by a dish that we order at many restaurants around Beijing. The slightly crispy, saucy, spicy cauliflower and pork are so good, you could add rice and make this dish a meal.
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Roasted cauliflower stir-fry
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

For the pork and marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine the pork with the marinade ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread out the cauliflower in a single layer and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast until crisp and golden, about 20 minutes. Stir the cauliflower halfway through baking.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the garlic, chilies, and ginger, and cook for about 2 minutes, making sure they don’t burn. Turn up the heat to high, add the pork, and cook until browned.
  • Stir in the cauliflower (keep the heat on high), and cook for a minute. Add the scallion, sesame oil, wine, and the soy sauces. Season with additional salt if needed. Cover the lid and bring everything to a simmer. Uncover, give everything another stir, and serve over rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 202kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 12g (4%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 14mg (5%) Sodium: 1057mg (44%) Potassium: 583mg (17%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 260IU (5%) Vitamin C: 72mg (87%) Calcium: 44mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

47 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments