We’ve been making some version of this vegetable five spice tofu stir-fry dish for dinner once a week for as long as we can remember. It’s healthy, vegetarian, and very easy to make.

Recipe Instructions

Wash and julienne the five spice tofu and vegetables.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in the wok over high heat. Stir-fry the tofu for about 3 minutes until slightly crisp. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add 2 more teaspoons oil and cook the celery and king oyster mushrooms for 2 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables and a pinch of sugar. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the tofu back to the pan along with the Shaoxing wine, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, and soy sauce.

Cook another 3 to 5 minutes and plate. Serve this vegetable five spice stir-fry with white rice.