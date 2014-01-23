The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry

Sarah
by:
7 Comments
Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry

We’ve been making some version of this vegetable five spice tofu stir-fry dish for dinner once a week for as long as we can remember. It’s healthy, vegetarian, and very easy to make.

5 from 3 votes

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry

We've been making some version of this vegetable five-spice tofu stir-fry for dinner regularly for as long as we can remember. It's healthy, vegetarian, and very easy to make.
by: Judy
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Stir-frying spiced tofu with celery, carrots, and peppers in wok
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash and julienne the tofu and vegetables.
  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in the wok over high heat. Stir-fry the tofu for about 3 minutes until slightly crisp. Remove from pan and set aside.
  • Add 2 more teaspoons oil and cook the celery and king oyster mushrooms for 2 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables and a pinch of sugar. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
  • Add the tofu back to the pan along with the shaoxing wine, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, and soy sauce.
  • Cook another 3 to 5 minutes and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 144kcal (7%) Carbohydrates: 15g (5%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 6g (9%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 557mg (23%) Potassium: 762mg (22%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 6655IU (133%) Vitamin C: 50.2mg (61%) Calcium: 42mg (4%) Iron: 2.1mg (12%)

