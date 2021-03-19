The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Tofu Spicy Garlic Tofu

Spicy Garlic Tofu

Sarah
by:
20 Comments
Spicy Garlic Tofu

This spicy garlic tofu is quick and easy to throw together, taking just 10 minutes to cook. It’s and really tasty over rice, with a side of stir-fried greens. 

It’s sort of a variation on mapo tofu, a popular Sichuan dish. Garlic is the star in this version, however, and it’s also on the milder side. (We use sweet hoisin sauce in addition to spicy bean sauce.) It’s also easier to make!

While we originally published this recipe in June 2013, we decided to bring it up to 2021 standards! We’ve re-tested and rephotographed it, and added metric measurements. Enjoy!

Spicy Garlic Tofu, thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Tips

  • Be sure to cut the tofu into ¾” cubes. Cut them too big, and there’s less surface area for the sauce to cling to, rendering the tofu a bit bland. Cut them too small, and the delicate cubes may break up too easily. 
  • If you don’t eat pork, substitute ground chicken. For a vegetarian substitute, try finely chopped king oyster mushrooms or oyster mushrooms.
  • Have all your ingredients ready to go before you turn off the stove. This dish comes together quickly!
Ingredients for spicy garlic tofu

Spicy Garlic Tofu: Recipe Instructions

Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, and cook for about 30 seconds, or until the garlic begins to turn golden at the edges. 

Cooking garlic in wok

Add the ground pork, and stir-fry until browned, about 1-2 minutes.

Ground pork added to garlic

Increase the heat to high, and add the shallots.

Adding shallots to ground pork

Cook for 1-2 minutes, until the shallots begin to turn translucent. Stir in the Shaoxing wine, hoisin sauce and spicy bean paste, and cook for an additional 30 seconds. 

Cooked ground pork with hoisin and spicy bean paste

Add the chicken stock, white pepper, sugar, and sesame oil.

Liquid in wok

Bring the sauce to a simmer. Mix the cornstarch slurry, and pour into the sauce. Simmer for 30 seconds, until the sauce has thickened. 

Sauce thickened with cornstarch

Add the tofu cubes…

Tofu cubes in sauce

And gently stir them into the sauce. Allow it to simmer for 1-2 minutes, stirring often.

Tofu cubes in sauce

Stir in the scallions.

Stirring scallions into tofu cubes

And serve with steamed rice!

Spicy Garlic Tofu with steamed white rice
Bowl of Rice topped with garlic tofu
Spicy Garlic Tofu

Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry

This spicy garlic tofu is quick and easy to throw together, taking just 10 minutes to cook (with a little bit of prep). While it's similar to mapo tofu, it's milder and quicker to make!
by: Sarah
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:spicy garlic tofu
Spicy Garlic Tofu
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, and cook for about 30 seconds, or until the garlic begins to turn golden at the edges.
  • Add the ground pork, and stir-fry until browned, about 1-2 minutes. Increase the heat to high, and add the shallots. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until the shallots begin to turn translucent.
  • Stir in the Shaoxing wine, hoisin sauce and spicy bean paste, and cook for an additional 30 seconds.
  • Add the chicken stock, white pepper, sugar, and sesame oil. Bring the sauce to a simmer. Mix the cornstarch slurry, and pour into the sauce. Simmer for 30 seconds, until the sauce has thickened.
  • Gently stir in the tofu cubes, and allow it to simmer for 1-2 minutes, stirring often. Stir in the scallions, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 276kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 18g (36%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 21mg (7%) Sodium: 251mg (10%) Potassium: 244mg (7%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 33IU (1%) Vitamin C: 4mg (5%) Calcium: 172mg (17%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

20 Comments

  1. AvatarMarnen Laibow-Koser says

    I made this (with mushrooms instead of pork) and found it slightly underseasoned. I’d make it again, but if I don’t use the pork, next time I’d use much less stock and add a little soy sauce.

    Reply

    • JudyJudy says

      Hi Tamir, it could be two problems:
      1) Heat might not have been high enough for the cornstarch slurry to thicken the liquid.
      2) There could have been too much water from the tofu that needed to be drained.

      Reply

    • JudyJudy says

      Hi Tamir, yes, you can omit the meat and replace it with some fresh mushrooms. Just caramelize the mushrooms (following the meat cooking step, but cook the mushrooms longer––it takes a while to caramelize mushrooms.)

      Reply

  4. AvatarAgnes says

    Hi guys. I know this dish is meant to be spicy, but I’m having people over for dinner who can’t eat spicy food (not even a little bit spicy!) If I leave out the spicy bean paste and use two TBS of the sweet bean paste, will this change the flavour entirely?

    Reply

  5. AvatarA_Kristoffer says

    Followed recipe nearly exactly and it was quite good. Used slightly less chicken stock than suggested and “eyeballed” the tofu and pork. Would make it again.

    Reply

  6. AvatarCarl Yee says

    This is not only a great tasting, comfort food Chinese recipe, but it is so easy to whip up.

    We use several different kinds of Spicy bean pastes and sauces in our cooking, but this time we used the Korean spicy black bean paste. Worked great.

    Bet this would also be great on noodles.

    Reply

  7. AvatarRenee says

    5 stars
    Was SO happy to come across this, because my boyfriend is from the Sichuan region and this is the dish I can’t wait to have, everytime I’m there. I haven’t found anything in a restaurant in the U.S. that approximates it.

    The BF was surprised that there was no soy sauce in the recipe. He said he hasn’t seen a recipe for Ma Po that doesn’t include it. I am not a big fan of soy sauce so I didn’t add it. However I thought it needed salt. When I added that and stirred it, the tofu disintegrated. So definitely don’t stir it much, once you assemble it.

    I think I might use ground numb peppers next time, so I don’t have to pick the peppercorns out. My BF says to reduce the amount to 1/3 of the whole peppercorn amount, if I do that. What do you think, do you pick the numb peppers out so you don’t end up with a numb tongue? LOL

    Reply

    • AvatarRichard says

      The first time I had the numbing peppers in Sichuan, China I got an overdose (so to speak, i.e. relative to my palate) and I thought I was having a heart attack, my friends, who were seasoned numbing pepper eaters (Sichuan peppercorn / jua jiao) since I how love this stuff, my recommendation is to repeatedly expose yourself to this wonderful spice and become an addict just like me, hehe. :) Last time I walked the streets of rural Sichuan China , I would smell the aroma of the local cooking and find my mouth was truly watering………. :)

      Reply

  8. AvatarShirley says

    I made this dish last night and I am so thankful that Michelle asked the question and got a response for me – I googled what ‘sweet bean paste’ was and red bean paste kept coming up so I assumed I had to put that into the dish! Thank goodness some sense came to me and I realised something wasn’t right and checked the comments hahaha. I was a bit scared at first as there was so much garlic but it really made the dish so fragant and yummy, even had to pick at the bits of garlic after! Thank you :)

    Reply

