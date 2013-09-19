The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Jen’s Tofu Stir-Fry: Chinese Home Cooking

Judy
by:
26 Comments
Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking by thewoksoflife.com

Because she used to request it every time she came to visit, I named this tofu stir-fry after my niece, Jennifer. Now she doesn’t even need to request it; it’s automatically part of the meal when she’s over for dinner. Jen is half-Chinese, and her father is Jewish, so she grew up with the best of 2 really great food worlds.

During her high school years, she worked part-time at a McDonald’s. One day, the four of us decided to surprise her and pay her a visit at work: our not-so-good excuse to have a Big Mac and some fries. The second she saw us come through the door, she pointed at us and jumped up and down like a bouncing ball, loudly exclaiming to her co-workers: “I told you I was Chinese! I TOLD you!”

Her told-ya-so shriek was so sudden—so loud and hysterical—that it stopped everyone in their tracks. Sales stopped, chattering stopped, chewing stopped…fry racks paused in mid-air. Jennifer took no notice. With us there, she finally got the proof that she needed.

Jen, thank you for that memorable moment. This one is for you. Now you can make it yourself, any time you want!

Recipe Instructions

Combine the Shaoxing wine, cornstarch, sesame oil, soy sauce, and white pepper with the pork.

Allow to sit for 15 minutes while you prep the other ingredients. Slice the spiced tofu, long hot green peppers, and celery.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

In the wok, heat 1 tablespoon oil over high heat. Stir-fry the spiced tofu for a couple minutes until browned slightly. Set aside.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking by thewoksoflife.com

Heat another tablespoon of oil and stir fry the peppers for about a minute. Dish out and set aside.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat this process with the celery…

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking by thewoksoflife.com

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, keeping it over high heat. Stir-fry the marinated pork until brown.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add in cooked tofu, peppers, and celery. Immediately add salt to taste, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine, white pepper, and a teaspoon of soy sauce. Stir-fry everything together for another couple minutes until combined.

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate and serve this lively five spice vegetable tofu stir-fry with rice!

Jen's Tofu Stir-Fry - Chinese Home Cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Jen's Tofu Stir-fry

Jen's tofu stir-fry is named after my niece, because she requests this dish every time she comes over. Simple and delicious, it's definitely a family comfort food dish.
by: Judy
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Spiced tofu stir-fry with pork and celery
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

FOR THE MARINADE:

FOR THE DISH:

  • ½ cup lean pork (thinly sliced)
  • 1 1/2 cups spiced tofu (thinly sliced)
  • 1 1/2 cups long hot green peppers or bell peppers (thinly sliced; use the long hot green pepper if you can take the heat)
  • 1 cup celery (thinly sliced)
  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • Salt
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce

Instructions

  • Combine the marinade ingredients with the pork and allow to sit for 15 minutes while you prep the other ingredients. Slice the tofu, peppers, and celery.
  • In the wok, heat 1 tablespoon oil over high heat. Stir-fry the spiced tofu for a couple minutes until browned slightly. Set aside.
  • Heat another tablespoon of oil and stir fry the peppers for about a minute. Dish out and set aside. Do the same with the celery.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, keeping it over high heat. Stir-fry the marinated pork until brown. Then add in cooked tofu, peppers, and celery. Immediately add salt to taste, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, 2 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine, white pepper, and a teaspoon of light soy sauce. Stir-fry everything together for another couple minutes until combined. Plate and serve with rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 318kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 8g (3%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 21g (32%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 41mg (14%) Sodium: 516mg (22%) Potassium: 317mg (9%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 115IU (2%) Vitamin C: 7.5mg (9%) Calcium: 129mg (13%) Iron: 1.8mg (10%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

