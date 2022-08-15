Pressed Tofu (Plain or Spiced)

Pressed tofu or dòufu gān (豆腐干), is a lesser known ingredient to non-Chinese cooks, but it’s featured in many of our family’s favorite recipes!

In this quick article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient—how it’s used, where to buy it, and how to store it.

What Is Pressed Tofu?

Dòufu gān (豆腐干) translates to “dried tofu.” However, it isn’t completely dry, as the name implies. It is simply a firm, dry type of tofu that has had much of its moisture content pressed out.

The outside of the tofu is usually amber to dark brown, while the inside is off white. It comes in small squares about ½ to ¾ inch thick, and is usually thinly sliced or cut into small cubes before being added to dishes.

It can be spiced with five spice or lightly seasoned, and will usually be labeled either, “seasoned,” “spiced,” or “five spiced.” Five spice pressed tofu is called wǔxiāng dòufu gān (五香豆腐干) in Chinese.

How To Use It

After thinly slicing the pressed tofu into small strips or cutting into small cubes, you can eat it raw, seasoned with a simple dressing of sesame oil, white pepper, and soy sauce, or add it to other cold salads and appetizer dishes.

You can also stir-fry it, as it is in our Spiced Tofu with Shredded Pork recipe. Add it to soups like Hot and Sour Soup or use it as a meat replacement in buns or dumplings.

We use it as a meat replacement in our Sichuan Boiled Tofu, a vegan version of a classic Sichuan beef dish (Sichuan Boiled Beef). We also use it in our steamed Vegetable Buns.

Buying & Storing

You’ll find doufu gan in the refrigerated section near the other tofu products that require refrigeration. It comes in small vacuum-sealed packages.

This type of tofu can be kept vacuum sealed and refrigerated for a long time. After you bring it home, simply refrigerate the sealed packages and use by the date stamped on the package.

Cubed doufugan (bottom right) along with other ingredients to make Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles.

Our Favorite Recipes That Use This Ingredient