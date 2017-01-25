The Woks of Life

Steamed Vegetable Buns

149 Comments
Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Today, vegetarians and vegans, we’re talking to you! These Steamed Vegetable Buns are 100% vegan—and delicious.

After our recent posts of the Perfect Prime Rib Roast and Bill’s Pernil-Style Pork Roast to name a few, I felt the need to put out something meatless and tasty for our vegan and vegetarian readers or anyone who is really leaning into their New Year’s Resolutions.

Making Homemade Steamed Buns

But I am also under zero illusions. I know many people shy away from making steamed buns. They’re not the most approachable of at-home Chinese recipes, and, trust me, it can definitely be frustrating when they turn out less than impeccable.

But still, it’s a valuable skill to learn and preserve, and, once you’ve learned the basics, you can change up the filling however you want. I’m certainly not a bun-making master, I still find it thrilling to see those fluffy, delicate buns when I lift the steamer cover–a feeling that too few people can relate to!

(Have I said the word “buns” too many times yet for you to go on? No? Good. Buns!!!)

While few people know how to make steamed buns, it seems that more and more people love eating them. It’s a favorite Chinese breakfast item in the winter months, along with porridge, and they’re becoming more mainstream stateside as well!

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

There are many dough recipes out there, and everyone has their preferred texture. I like mine fluffy and slightly chewy, so I borrowed this bun recipe from Bill’s recipe for Chinese Sausage Buns.

The key to making the dough for any good steamed bun is that the flour and water must be well incorporated, and the texture of the dough must be soft, but not wet.

Recipe Notes

That being said, I do have a handful of other findings that I uncovered during the learning process. I hope these tips can help demystify a thing or two!

  • Once the dough is formed, if it still looks lumpy or tears easily, keep kneading! The finished dough must be smooth! We’re going for baby’s butt here, people.
  • The dough must be soft and not sticky. Press the dough with one finger–it should dent easily without much resistance.  
  • It’s important to get rid of ALL air bubbles in the dough after proofing to avoid lumpy-looking buns.
  • When rolling out the dough, it’s a good idea to dust some dry flour on your hands as well as on your working surface and your rolling pin. It will be much easier to pleat the buns, and they’ll hold their shapes better.
  • If the dough is elastic and pulls back when you’re rolling it out, it hasn’t proofed long enough! 
  • The filling must be dry and void of any visible liquid. Wet filling destroys the dough, making it impossible to close the buns neatly. What’s more, the buns will slump in the steaming process! 
  • Avoid the temptation of overstuffing your buns. Get familiar with the pleating process first. Too much filling makes it harder to close the buns.
  • When steaming, each batch must start with cold water.
  • You must keep the lid on for 5 minutes after the steaming/cooking time has elapsed and the heat is turned off. The dough can collapse when it’s met with cold air too soon.

Steamed Vegetable Buns: Recipe Instructions

Step 1: The vegetable bun filling

Prepare a pot of boiling water and an ice bath. Once the pot of water is boiling, blanch the baby bok choy for a quick 10 seconds in two separate batches. With each batch, the water should be at a rolling boil before you add the bok choy.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

With a large slotted spoon or metal strainer, scoop out the blanched bok choy and immediately transfer to the ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Strain the bok choy once it’s cooled completely in the ice bath. Do your best to squeeze out as much water as you can. This step is very important for preventing soggy buns!

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, finely chop the bok choy; a food processor is a great time-saver by pushing down on the Pulse button a few times. Transfer to a mixing bowl.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Chop the fresh shiitake mushrooms finely. (I used the food processor for this as well, pulsed it a couple of times only).

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Then cook the chopped mushroom in a wok over medium heat with 2 tablespoons of oil for about 3 to 4 minutes, until they become fragrant. Turn off the heat and let it cool completely.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, finely chop the dried bean curd and set aside.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

To finish the filling, first pour off any visible liquid in the bowl of chopped bok choy before adding in the cooked mushrooms and dried bean curd.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add 1 tablespoon of oil, the light soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. Mix well. Salt to taste, and put the filling in the refrigerator to marinate. Chilling also helps to keep the bok choy green.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Step 2: The steamed bun dough

In a bowl, whisk together the water, yeast, and sugar until the yeast dissolves. Let the mixture sit until the yeast “blooms” and foams (about 15 minutes). Stir in 1 tablespoon of oil, and set aside.

In the meantime, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Stir in the yeast mixture using a spatula. After the dry and wet ingredients are incorporated, knead the dough with your hands (or using a mixer) until the dough becomes smooth and soft.

If the dough looks sticky, add a bit more flour 1 tablespoon at a time. If the dough feels dry, add a few drops of water at a time, and continue kneading until the dough is smooth and soft. The dough should be soft, but not sticky.

Brush the dough with 1 teaspoon of oil and cover with plastic wrap. Let the dough rest (proofing) at room temperature until it doubles in size (about 1 hour).

Once the dough has risen, punch it down, and knead it for a few minutes to get rid of all air bubbles. Portion the dough into 14 equal dough balls. Cover with a clean kitchen towel to prevent them from drying out.

Step 3: Assembling and cooking the vegetable buns

Cut 14 pieces of parchment paper into 3”x3” squares, and set aside. On a clean and lightly floured flat surface, take a dough ball, roll it out from edge to center, rotate, and repeat until it forms a 4-inch circle. The center should be slightly thicker than the edges. Your buns need solid footing, after all.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Add about 2½ tablespoons of filling to the center…

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

And then pleat and twist the bun repeatedly until the top is closed. We have a short video of how to pleat these kinds of buns in our Carrot Ginger Pork Bun recipe, which is one of my favorites. 

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Sit the bun on a piece of the prepared parchment paper and place it on the rack of your steaming vessel of choice, with at least 1 cm of clearance on all sides.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat until all the buns are assembled.

Check our Chinese cooking tools page for steamer setup options. You could use a steamer rack in a wok, a multi-level metal steamer or a bamboo steamer. Just make sure the steaming rack is at least 1½ inches above the water so the boiling water doesn’t touch the buns during the cooking process.

Carefully put the buns inside the steamer, cover the lid, and let the buns rest for about 20 minutes (do not turn on the stove yet!). See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

When the vegetable buns are ready to be cooked, turn the heat on high to start the steaming process. Once the water starts to boil and steam is visible, turn the heat down to medium, and steam the buns for another 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, shut off the heat, and let the buns rest inside the steamer for 5 minutes. DO NOT REMOVE THE COVER.

This is an important step, because if you remove the cover too early, the buns will collapse and lose their fluffiness! And if you are steaming buns in multiple batches, be sure to start each batch with cold water!

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

These steamed vegetable buns can be enjoyed immediately once they are cooled enough to touch. 

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

You can also store any leftover cooked vegetable buns in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer. Reheat in the microwave for about 1 minute or re-steam for about 6-8 minutes.

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Vegetable Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Vegetable Buns

Vegetarians and vegans, these Steamed Vegetable Buns are 100% vegan and delicious. This step-by-step steamed vegetable bun recipe will show you the way!
by: Judy
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 14 buns
Prep: 2 hours
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the filling:

For the dough:

  • ¾ cup warm water
  • 1 teaspoon instant yeast (3 grams)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar (granulated, 15 grams)
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil (plus 1 teaspoon, divided)
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (300 grams)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch (20 grams)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • teaspoon baking soda

Instructions

Making the filling

  • Prepare a pot of boiling water and an ice bath. Once the pot of water is boiling, blanch the bok choy for a quick 10 seconds in two separate batches. With each batch, the water should be at a rolling boil before you add the bok choy. With a large slotted spoon, scoop out the blanched bok choy and immediately transfer to the ice bath to stop the cooking process.
  • Strain the bok choy once it’s cooled completely in the ice bath. Do your best to squeeze out as much water as you can. This step is very important for preventing soggy buns!
  • Next, finely chop the bok choy; a food processor is a great time-saver. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Chop the mushrooms finely. Cook them in a wok over medium heat with 2 tablespoons of oil for about 3 to 4 minutes, until they become fragrant. Cool completely.
  • Next, finely chop the dried bean curd and set aside.
  • To finish the filling, first pour off any visible liquid in the bowl of chopped bok choy before adding in the cooked mushrooms and dried bean curd. Next, add 1 tablespoon of oil, the light soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. Mix well. Salt to taste, and put the filling in the refrigerator to marinate. Chilling also helps to keep the bok choy green.

Making the dough

  • In a bowl, whisk together the water, yeast, and sugar until the yeast dissolves. Let the mixture sit until the yeast “blooms” and foams (about 15 minutes). Stir in 1 tablespoon of oil, and set aside.
  • In the meantime, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Stir in the yeast mixture using a spatula. After the dry and wet ingredients are incorporated, knead the dough with your hands (or using a mixer) until the dough becomes smooth and soft. If the dough looks sticky, add a bit more flour 1 tablespoon at a time. If the dough feels dry, add a few drops of water at a time, and continue kneading until the dough is smooth and soft. The dough should be soft, but not sticky.
  • Brush the dough with 1 teaspoon of oil and cover with plastic wrap. Let the dough rest until it doubles in size (about 1 hour). Once the dough has risen, punch it down, and knead it for a few minutes to get rid of all air bubbles. Portion the dough into 14 equal dough balls. Cover with a clean kitchen towel to prevent them from drying out.

Assembling and cooking the buns

  • Cut 14 pieces of parchment paper into 3”x3” squares, and set aside. On a clean and lightly floured flat surface, take a dough ball, roll it out from edge to center, rotate, and repeat until it forms a 4-inch circle. The center should be slightly thicker than the edges. Your buns need solid footing, after all.
  • Add about 2½ tablespoons of filling to the center, then pleat and twist the bun repeatedly until the top is closed. Sit the bun on a piece of the prepared parchment paper and place it on the rack of your steaming vessel of choice, with at least 1 cm of clearance on all sides. Repeat until all the buns are assembled.
  • Check our Chinese cooking tools page for steamer setup options. You could use a steamer rack in a wok, a multi-level metal steamer or a bamboo steamer. Just make sure the steaming rack is at least 1½ inches above the water so the boiling water doesn’t touch the buns during the cooking process. Carefully put the buns inside the steamer, cover the lid, and let the buns rest for about 20 minutes (do not turn on the stove yet!).
  • When the buns are ready to be cooked, turn the heat on high to start the steaming process. Once the water starts to boil and steam is visible, turn the heat down to medium, and steam the buns for another 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, shut off the heat, and let the buns rest inside the steamer for 5 minutes. DO NOT REMOVE THE COVER. This is an important step, because if you remove the cover too early, the buns will collapse and lose their fluffiness! And if you are steaming buns in multiple batches, be sure to start each batch with cold water!
  • These buns can be enjoyed immediately. You can also store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer. Reheat in the microwave for about 1 minute or re-steam for about 6-8 minutes.

  2. Sarah says

    Hi Judy! The markets where I live have an abundance of “bao flour”. Can I substitute this for the all-purpose? Would it change the rest of the recipe? Have you tried a whole wheat version? Thank you!!

    Reply

      • James Staltari says

        1 star
        I made these.. Some criticism, apologies if it’s harsh.
        The filling I felt would if been better fried in wok first. The tofu flavour was quite raw and unseasoned. Secondly the filling wasn’t substantial enough fir my liking.. Too loose in texture, but I also didn’t use the tbso oil in it. Also just seasoned with salt? Too unambitious Nd plain for my tastes. I rate 1/5 :(

        Reply

  3. Dana Chiu says

    5 stars
    Wow! Made this bao dough several times now and it’s the best! I’m reluctant to use that much sugar as I don’t want the dough too sweet so I reduced it to 1.5 teaspoons. Am I missing out on something by doing this??

    Reply

  4. jenna says

    Question about freezing- do you freeze before steaming or after steaming? I am looking to preserve my bok choy harvest so I can eat it in winter and these seemed like a tasty way to do that :)

    Reply

  5. Arnauld says

    Hello,
    You say: “After 10 minutes, shut off the heat, and let the buns rest inside the steamer for 5 minutes. DO NOT REMOVE THE COVER.” Should I put the steamer to rest on top of the hot water used to cook the buns or should I put the steamer (and the buns) away of the hot water for 5 minutes?
    Thank you.

    Reply

  6. allison says

    to save time, are there any brands of pre-made storebought dough you’d recommend I could purchase? (apologies f this is cooking blasphemy!)

    Reply

  8. Priya says

    5 stars
    I love these buns. I make them every few weeks, store them in the freezer, and then inhale…I mean eat…them very quickly! A few additions I include in the filling: glass noodles, garlic (fried with shiitake), bits of ginger, chopped up green onion, and seaweed/sesame seasoning. Unfortunately I’m not very good at folding them, but they’re still delicious! Thank you for sharing a great recipe!

    Reply

  9. Abi says

    5 stars
    These were SO delicious and fun to make (and eat!)!! I didn’t have bean curd, so added extra mushrooms and a little extra seasoning. Rose beautifully. These instructions couldn’t have been clearer! What a fun way to break in the steamer basket! Some of us dipped in your dumpling sauce and enjoyed that way, though they’re complete without the sauce as well.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi V, if you want to use napa cabbage, I’d suggest that you roast them instead of blanching. Roasting will give napa cabbage a lot more flavor. See how it’s done in this vegetarian stock post. Chop them finely after roasting before adding the rest of ingredients and mix well.

      Reply

  14. Joep says

    The ‘dried bean curd’ you keep talking about in the recipe is not the same product as the one you are using. Dried bean curds are the dried skins which come off the soy milk in the tofu making process, you are using something completely different. Kind regards.

    Reply

  15. John-Michael Kennedy says

    5 stars
    I have just finished making this for my girlfriend and me, and holy bao it’s great!

    I changed the filling as I decided to use some of the ingredients that I had around the house already, but everything else went off without a hitch! This was my first time making them and, and I cooked them for 15 minutes from the boil which gave us a soft, bouncy bun.

    I’m off to look at your other recipes now!

    Reply

  16. Tasneem Yousuff says

    5 stars
    Thankyou so much for this recipe. Whilst making it I told myself first and last time – but after making them, I am sure I will make them again with a different filling. I found the blanching, chopping and squeezing out the water from the bok chop cumbersome. So next time I might use frozen spinach and chicken/beef mince. I wish I could post the pictures of my buns. My folding was not perfect so there was too much of dough in the centre, but they tasted very good.

    Reply

  18. Jennifer says

    I have had this recipe saved for months and was scared to give it a go. I finally tried it out yesterday and the buns turned out perfect. Thank you, for making this recipe available – this home cook is thrilled with the result. I’ll need to keep working on my pleating skills, though.

    For others looking to try out this recipe – I couldn’t locate dried bean curd at my local market, so I purchased spiced, not regular, tofu and pressed it at home for quite some time under a cast iron pot to squeeze out excess liquid.

    Reply

  19. Ken Walser says

    2 stars
    Made per recipe though couldn’t find 5 spice dried bean curd (not a fan of 5 spice anyway) and used pressed tofu instead. While the buns came out perfectly, we found the recipe very lacking in flavor. To eat them without extra sauce would have been awful. Sorry. First time I’ve ever not been impressed with a twol recipe. I can’t imagine how other people found this enjoyable. 2 stars for bun formation.

    Reply

    • Sam says

      I made this recipe last night with success. I’d say the 5-spice tofu is key. Otherwise, yes, it’s just mixed chopped vegetables and plain tofu with a bit of seasoning AKA flavorless. The 5 spice isn’t as strong as you’re imagining and offers a nice subtle flavor.

      I personally had major issues with the dough and would rate this recipe 4/5 for that reason.

      Reply

  20. Frank says

    Hi – I would like to try making this recipe but would prefer to not use bok choy. How could the recipe and quantities of the ingredients change if we want a similar quantity and no bok choy? Love the blog by the way!

    Reply

  22. Nate says

    5 stars
    The first time I had anything like this was at Wow Bao in Chicago… fast food, I know, but so good! I’m happy to say that homemade buns with this recipe are at LEAST as good :) Thank you!

    Reply

  23. Alexa says

    5 stars
    Soooo so good! Came out so much better than I expected them to because they seemed so difficult. Wondering if there’s any particular type of sauce these are eaten with or if they’re just eaten alone.

    Reply

  24. Kristi says

    5 stars
    These were terrific! Both the dough and the filling were delicious. I used bean thread instead of five spice bean curd because that’s what I had in my pantry and it soaked up the flavors of the seasonings in a lovely way with the bok choy and shiitake (I used fresh mushrooms). Removing the lid to reveal the final product is a real treat! I love how much they fluffed up.

    Reply

  26. Colleen says

    5 stars
    Thank you for the recipe! It’s absolutely amazing. I used the dough recipe and pan fry before I steam them (in the same pan), it was crispy on the bottom and soft on the top, just like how I remembered it growing up in Taiwan eating 生煎包. I also use Chinese chives with broken scrambled eggs as filling. So delicious!! Thank you so much for the recipe. Love all the tips in the recipe too. They totally help making the best buns ever!

    Reply

  28. Carly says

    Hi! I’m curious why the dough in this recipe differs from that in the Carrot Ginger Pork recipe? One asks for cornstarch and the other doesn’t…

    Reply

  29. Sam says

    Hi, I would love to make these buns but I have a question regarding the yeast. If I use rapid rise instant yeast do I need to put it in the warm water and sugar mixture? This will my first time using yeast and I read that rapid rise yeast can be added directly to the dough. Will this work for this recipe too? Thanks!

    Reply

    • Sam says

      5 stars
      I followed the bun recipe and made a pork and cabbage filling. After steaming for 20 minutes, all the liquid from the pork filling leaked out from the bottom of the bun. The bottoms of the bun broke and I couldn’t pick up the bun with the meat staying inside.
      I’m assuming the bottom of my buns were to thin. I was definately disappointed. Any tips to remedy this problem?

      But the bun was textually perfect. Soft and chewy, the way I like it.

      Reply

      • Judy says

        Hi Sam, take each dough ball, and with a rolling pin, roll it from the edge towards the center, without actually rolling the center of the dough. The goal is to flatten the dough into a round circle with a thinner edge and thicker center. The difference in thickness should be about 1:2. Add some filling to the center.

        Reply

  30. Nguyen Tran Anh Thu says

    I don’t know why but when i make the yeast. They wont rise eventhough i got the exact mesurement and the temperature is 90-110. I don’t know if it is because of the oil or the type of milk i used.

    Reply

  31. Jane T says

    Thank you so much for a very good recipe !
    I made it today with my hubby.
    We love it !
    This dough recipe is easy and not complex.
    The dough is soft as I exactly want.
    Can’t wait to try more of your recipe.
    :)

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yes you can! Heat a pan over medium heat, add oil, and place the buns in. When the bottoms have browned slightly, add about 1/3 cup water and cover to steam for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the buns rest for 5 minutes before removing the cover.

      Reply

  36. Temme says

    Wow! This is a flavor I’ve been missing since I became vegetarian well over a decade ago…only found veggie bao once or twice in the wild but you can bet I’ll be having more of them now!!

    My first batch came out a little undercooked so I gave them a couple extra minutes in the steamer…second batch I left on fifteen minutes post-boil plus a five minute steam off the flame, and they were perfect. I’m looking forward to tweaking and perfecting my attempt but this was a very encouraging start :) thanks for the lovely guidance and tips as always.

    You guys have never disappointed me with a recipe, and the thoughtful way they’re put together I can feel the love and family seeping through the screen ^.^ this is one of my absolute favorite places to find new inspiration and dishes. Looking forward to many more <3

    Reply

  37. Mrs. Chiu says

    5 stars
    Made these twice this week! Excellent recipe…best one I’ve had for vegetable filling. The Bao dough worked better for me than a milk-based dough with baking powder added. I even tried opening lid slowly after 10 minutes to release steam and they did not collapse.

    The second time I made the filling I didn’t have enough bok choy (5 oz.) so I used mostly cabbage (11 oz.), 5 oz. shiitakes, 2.5 oz. shredded leeks, and 1 can waterchestnuts. In addition to the filling seasonings, when I stir-fried the cabbage/bok choy I added garlic, salt and sugar (same with shiitakes). When I stir-fried the leeks and water chestnuts, I added garlic, salt, sugar and 2 T. rice wine (NOT vinegar).

    I do think stir-frying the vegetables as opposed to blanching resulted in a lower water content although I still needed to squeeze them dry.

    Make these as written, you won’t regret it!

    Reply

  38. Blake N. says

    I have questions about the fried bean curd. All I could find were bean curd sticks. So I crushed them and added the 4oz. This made the filling way too dry. I read in the comments the dried bean curds were spiced (my buns could have used the extra flavor) and stewed.

    I’m confused. Are the “dried” curds dry or not?
    I took great care to make sure the bok choy was well drain to avoid soggy buns and ended up with dry buns instead.

    Confusion about dried bean curd aside the buns were good and will be great once I get this extra info. Thank you for the vegetarian bao recipe.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Blake, there are lots of different types of “dried” bean curd that have varying degrees of dryness. Some, like five spice bean curd and bean curd sheets are solid, but are still moist and found in the refrigerated section of the store. The dried bean curd sticks you used (also sometimes called bean threads) must be hydrated first before using. Please follow the ingredient links we provide in our recipes to be certain you have the right ingredients before making the recipe. In this case, I suggest you read all about them in our tofu and bean curd ingredients page!

      Reply

  39. Hannah says

    These were a hit with my whole bao loving family! We haven’t had any dumplings since going vegan and the review was “it tastes better than at the restaurant!”. I did have the help of my mom and we made the dough and filling simultaneously, so the filling only marinated for a bit over an hour. I highly suggest letting it marinate longer as to soften the bean curd more. The left overs (which were amazing the next day) has much less of a chew to them. Excellent recipe and such a fun experience. Thanks for the reason to finally get a bamboo steamer as well! If you have any other recipes for plant based fillings I’d love to try them out next time. Thanks again!

    Reply

  41. Cynthia says

    I’m a bit confused about the dough recipe as the conversion from volume to weight doesn’t seem right. For example, shouldn’t 2 cups of all purpose flour be 240g instead of 300? The weights that your recipe gives seems to be scaled up compared to the volume measurements. Just wanted to double check with you before I made these since I know doughs can be finicky. Can’t wait to try this recipe out and thanks for posting!!

    Reply

  42. Fifi says

    Hi Judy.., thanks for the recipe. This is what I’m looking for .. , my dad in law love to eat vegetable filling steam bun like this.
    I want to ask about the dry bean curd, you say that finely chop them.
    First we have to soak them before we chop right?
    And then I wonder why in the picture of chopped bean curd the color is so brown, did you fried them or give some seasoning?
    Thank you :)

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Fifi, the dry bean curds are the ones stewed/cooked in a soy sauce based sauce. They are also called “five-spiced bean curd,” and the texture is very different from regular tofu.

      Reply

  44. Nico says

    5 stars
    Hello (again after my comment on the Shao Siu Bao)! They are exactly like the ones I used to buy in the morning in Shanghai… Used to because now, I think I will make my own baozi! Very good, I love the ‘greens’ taste of them, and they are delicious with the mix of mushrooms and doufu gan!! So all thumbs up!
    I have one question though: are you sure that 1 tbsp of sugar is 30g? Because my tbsp gives me rather 15g… So I went for 15g instead of 30g.
    Thank again (and again and again) for your brilliant blog and the fun you put in it! And the lovely and great recipes!

    Reply

  45. lisa says

    5 stars
    A perfect recipe for my daughters who are vegetarians! We definitely need to work on our pleating skills, but the buns were delicious! I saved some in the freezer for them to bring back to college but they have already disappeared!

    Reply

  47. Sue says

    I’d love to make theese for the many vegetarians at work.
    But we feed 400 every day – 60-70 vegeatrians – so the bamboo steamer is a little small for the purpose.
    I’vev tried using my lovely Rational Steamoven, but the result was not too good.
    The dough turned very firm and didn’t rise very much.
    I suspect the oven was too cool or the steam a bit too much.
    How would you suggest I proceed?
    Any and all tips will be greatly appreciated.

    Sue

    Reply

    • Thijs says

      Hi Sue,

      My experience with a combi-steamer oven is that you want to set it to 100% steam and about 80 degrees Celcius 175 Fahrenheit.
      If the oven is too hot the dough will set quick and your buns will be hard(dense) on the outside.
      Also you want use the steam tray with holes so the water doesn’t collect around your buns.

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi BunBun, You can freeze these after steaming them and reheat by placing the frozen buns right in the steamer. They will still taste great after being in the freezer for a couple of weeks!

      Reply

  51. P. Josie says

    Hi,

    How can I substitute five spice firm tofu (dried bean curd) with regular firm tofu?
    Should I attempt to braise the tofu with five spices and soya sauce or it’s fine to use regular tofu?
    I know u said it’s fine to omit the tofu but I think I’ll rather like the texture in the baos.
    Just thinking if the flavour will b compromise with regular unflavored tofu.

    Thanks.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Josie, just know that dried bean curd is a lot firmer than regular firm tofu. You can definitely braise the tofu yourself by following my Braised Beef recipe, and as the recipe stated, you can use the same sauce to braise all vegetarian ingredients. You can also braise meat and tofu together.

      Reply

  53. George V says

    5 stars
    Hello all! Ok so I made these tonight (you’re very right, I don’t think many people attempt these at home!) and let’s just say my folding/pinching technique is somewhat lacking—instead of perfect pleats like you’ve done above, mine looked like beaten-up heads of elephant garlic :-)

    However, the dough steamed up beautifully light and fluffy and they taste a world away from commercial, mass-produced buns—so fresh and perfectly seasoned! Where they lacked in aesthetics, they more than made up for this in flavour and texture, not to mention I am feeling reasonably proud of myself for cooking something I’ve never made before!

    Reply

  55. Tanja says

    5 stars
    Hello beautiful people
    Have just recently found your blog and loving it
    I literally just finish having these delicious steamed buns for dinner great recipe Very clear instructions looking forward to trying out a few more of your recipes thanks again ?

    Reply

  56. Daniele says

    4 stars
    Thank you for your recipe. We love steamed vegetable buns so as soon as I find the time I make a lot of them for my wife and family.
    There are a few differences with the way I prepare them.
    For the dough, I discovered egg pasta is so much better: it can be made thinner and almost translucent, and it adds a special flavour to the buns. And for the filling, adding a small amount of cream produces a really luscious result. As a finishing touch just before eating, we love adding a few drops of balsamico.

    Reply

  58. Ann says

    I love love your writing! So witty! Anyhow, is there any difference between this bun recipe and the other steamed bao recipe? Are they interchangeable?

    Reply

  60. Chantal Pistol says

    5 stars
    cela est délicieux nous les avons mangé a Pékin dans un restaurant près de la tour du Tambour!
    Mais en France je ne trouverai ce tofu par quoi le remplacer?
    Nous ne sommes pas végétarien!
    Votre blog est fabuleux.
    Chantal.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Chantal, if you can’t find the dried bean curd, you can omit it. It’s not as important as the shiitake mushrooms. One more note––the buns you had in China were likely to have MSG in them. Something to consider if you are going after what you had in China :-)

      Reply

  63. Janet says

    I had a graduate student from China living with me for several years. She always used those plain white rolls that come in a tube for her steamed buns and they were delicious. She used to flatten them out, put the filling in the center and pleat them with one hand in a nano second. I can see her now. They were delicious.

    Reply

  64. Sara says

    5 stars
    I’m a huge fan of your other vegetarian dumpling recipe…can’t wait to try these! Bok choy is my favourite winter green, and in my opinion, totally underrated. Love your stuff!

    Reply

  65. Doug says

    Thanks for the great recipe, Jill. One quick question before I attempt them. Doug the mushrooms get added to the mixture right after they’re cooked and cooled, or should they be strained first?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Doug, I used fresh shiitake mushrooms, so there was no liquid. If you use soaked/reconstituted dried shiitake mushrooms, it’s a good idea to squeeze out any water before cutting. Hope this answers your question :-)

      Reply