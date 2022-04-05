The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Vegetable Moo Shu

24 Comments
Vegetable Moo Shu is healthy and vegan, but it’s also just plain delicious. We’re pretty confident that anyone will enjoy this dish. Not just vegans and vegetarians.

It’s one of those dishes that makes us happy to eat less meat and more vegetables at a meal.

Note: This recipe was originally published in September 2017. It has since been updated with clearer photos and metric measurements! The recipe remains the same as before—enjoy!

The Complete Moo Shu Experience

This moo shu recipe comes complete with mandarin pancakes. The combination of the chewy texture of the pancakes, the crunchy fresh vegetables, and meaty tofu has become a family favorite.

A great mandarin pancake is key to a good moo shu experience. We perfected it with our Moo Shu Chicken recipe and our Easy Peking Duck. For the best results, remember to reheat the pancakes in a steamer right before serving!

Get the Mandarin Pancakes recipe!

See the full process of making mandarin pancakes (with step-by-step photos) in our Easy Peking Duck recipe.

We intentionally made this vegetable moo shu recipe quick and easy, with more accessible ingredients.

That said, feel free to use dried shiitake mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, and dried lily flowers, which are more traditional ingredients.

We used some of these Chinese ingredients in our Moo Shu Chicken. You’ll also find wood ears in Judy’s more authentic mainland China version of Chinese Moo Shu Pork.

Vegetable Moo Shu Mixture

Why Cook the Ingredients Separately

This vegan moo shu comes together quickly once you have separately stir-fried the celery, peppers, five-spiced tofu, mushrooms, and carrots.

This gives an extra richness to the dish, and keeps the dish from getting too wet from cooking all of the different vegetables at once.

This method also helps maintain high heat for cooking with a wok on most average home stovetops.

Ok, on to the recipe!

Vegetable Moo Shu Recipe Instructions

Julienned vegetables and tofu for moo shu

Stir together the light soy sauce, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, fresh ground white pepper, and salt, and set aside.

Heat your wok over high heat with ½ tablespoon oil, and stir-fry the julienned carrots for 90 seconds. Remove and set aside.

stir-frying julienned carrots in wok

Using the same method, with ½ tablespoon oil each, cook the five-spice tofu, celery, red bell pepper, and fresh Shiitake mushrooms separately, and set those aside.

Be careful not to overcook the vegetables. 90 seconds is really all you need, or you’ll have a mushy moo shu filling!

  • stir-frying tofu in wok
  • stir-frying celery in wok
  • stir-frying red bell pepper slices in wok
  • stir-frying sliced mushrooms in wok

Next, heat the wok over high heat with the remaining tablespoon of oil, and add the minced garlic and leeks.

Stir fry until the leeks are just wilted (about 2 minutes). Then add the carrots, spiced tofu, celery, bell pepper, and mushrooms back to the wok.

Spread the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and add the sauce mixture you prepared earlier. Stir fry everything together for another minute.

vegetable moo shu mixture

Serve immediately with steamed Mandarin pancakes and hoisin sauce on the side!

vegetable moo shu on pancake
Vegetable Moo Shu Pancake
4.91 from 11 votes

Vegetable Moo Shu is healthy and vegan, but it’s also just plain delicious. But anyone will enjoy this Vegetable Moo Shu, not just vegans and vegetarians
by: Bill
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 6
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Stir together the light soy sauce, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, white pepper, and salt, and set aside.
  • Heat your wok over high heat with ½ tablespoon oil. Stir-fry the julienned carrots for 90 seconds, remove, and set aside. Using the same method, with ½ tablespoon oil each–cook the spiced tofu, celery, red bell pepper, and shiitake mushrooms separately, and set those aside.
  • Next, heat the wok over high heat with the remaining tablespoon of oil, and add the minced garlic and leeks.
  • Stir fry the vegetables until the leeks are just wilted (about 2 minutes), and add the carrots, five-spiced tofu, celery, bell pepper, and mushrooms back to the wok.
  • Spread the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and add the sauce mixture we prepared earlier. Stir-fry everything together for another minute.
  • Serve immediately with steamed Mandarin pancakes and hoisin sauce on the side!

Tips & Notes:

Note: nutrition does not include mandarin pancakes.
Click HERE for Mandarin Pancakes recipe

nutrition facts

Calories: 139kcal (7%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g Monounsaturated Fat: 6g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 1mg Sodium: 356mg (15%) Potassium: 293mg (8%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 6328IU (127%) Vitamin C: 30mg (36%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

24 Comments

