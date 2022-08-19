The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Life Summer Garden Tour 2022!

Summer Garden Tour 2022!

by:
34 Comments
Echinacea

Back in early June, we posted a spring garden tour at The Woks of Life‘s new HQ. Spring was incredibly busy, and things didn’t let up much over the course of June and July. But now that it’s August, we’ve transitioned from planting, cultivating, and growing to harvesting and enjoying. Time to show you guys around with our summer garden tour!

Perennials

Let’s start with flowers. As it was this past spring, our first summer here has been like an unfolding show. We were always waiting for the next act!

One of the first performers to make an appearance was this swath of day lilies:

Yellow Day Lilies flowering

They really do only flower for a day, so it was a relaxing activity to go out daily and snap off the spent blooms (which also prevents the plant from going to seed, allowing it to conserve energy for next year’s blooms. I’m also a bit of a perfectionist, and deadheading every day or every few days kept the garden looking neat!).

Then we started to see a few hydrangeas pop out. While knew we had hydrangeas, we were unsure of what color we’d get. At our old house, we had acidic soil, and as a result had purple/blue hydrangeas.

Here, we were delighted to find a new color: a soft pink.

pink hydrangeas
pink hydrangeas

We were still obsessed with adding more plants to brighten up the place, though, so we planted flower boxes filled with annuals.

We didn’t exactly have a convenient window or deck to place the boxes, but we just ended up placing them on some of the stone walls around the patio to cheer things up a bit.

Flower box with petunias and marigolds

In shadier spots, we planted colorful impatiens and caladiums. We also transplanted some hostas from other parts of the property, where they were overgrown and crowded. They took to their new homes nicely.

The astilbes we planted in fall never flowered—just produced a bunch of foliage. You can see the clumps of sadly flowerless leaves in the photo below. But…there’s always next year!

impatiens and caladiums

Sensing a theme here, as we seemed to have ended up with lots of pink flowers. Here was a phlox plant:

Phlox

And Cosmos “Cupcake Blush,” which we planted from seed.

Cosmos cupcake blush

Oh, and remember those diseased boxwood plants that we pulled out of the ground in our spring garden update?

We sprinkled the area with a bunch of zinnia, bee’s friend, and cosmos seeds, and had the most beautiful result! The bees, moths, and other pollinators loved this area of the garden, as it was also right next to a big patch of catmint.

cosmos purity
  • patch of zinnias and cosmos
  • moth on a zinnia flower

In early July, we had this absolutely delightful patch of daisies cheering up a little corner of the garden:

daisies growing

Right behind them were the echinaceas:

Echinaceas growing

And the black eyed susans:

  • Patch of black eyed susans
  • kitchen garden with flowers in front of it

Interspersed here were some surprises, like this purple phlox (I think?) …Which as you can see has a Japanese beetle on it…more on that later.

purple phlox flower

As the days got hotter and more humid, we saw some more dramatic plants starting to emerge. This canna, which we planted earlier in spring:

canna in pot
All of you really came through in identifying that shrub in our Spring Garden update as a weigela. Anyone know what that big green plant behind this pot is? It sprung out of nowhere in early spring, and grew huge throughout the summer. It never flowered, but we think it’s a Princess Tree, which flowers on second year wood. We may have to get rid of it, so it doesn’t damage the patio! Because while it has beautiful purple flowers, it’s also invasive and grows insanely fast.

We also planted delphinium blue butterfly, a small delphinium plant that we’d saved seeds from last year. Only ONE of the plants we grew actually flowered. Here it is!

Delphinium blue butterfly

Perhaps the most dramatic surprise of the summer, however, was this patch of absolutely ENORMOUS hardy hibiscus. It’s a completely herbaceous perennial, dying back completely in the winter, and then coming back the next year.

When we moved in last fall, there were bare sticks in this spot, which we cut all the way back to the ground. In fact, the entire bed was overgrown with mugwort. During our mugwort weeding spree we had to decide whether we would let the nondescript woody roots stay, and we’re so glad we did. New shoots came up in spring, and they eventually grew into this massive bushy plant:

Hibiscus flower

Just look at the size of the flowers!

Saucer-sized pink Hibiscus flower with hand for scale

Oh, and remember those dahlia tubers we planted in pots back in spring?

dahlias in pots and seedlings in trays

They’re now flowering! Hopefully next season, these tubers will yield even larger and heartier plants!

Getting a dense, magical flower garden

There’s an expectation vs. reality dynamic to all of this, as last spring when we were diligently planting and spacing out bulbs and baby flower plants, we thought we had plenty.

But having seen them come in, we’ve realized now just how many individual plants you really need to give a garden that lush, magical English cottage effect where flowers are springing from every patch of earth. We’re hoping part of the solution is having more mature perennials in the future, and part of the solution is probably just a “more is more” mentality when it comes to flowers.

  • Orange Dahlia
  • pink dahlia
Now that we’ve seen a full season of perennial growth, we can’t wait for next year, so we can expand on the flower garden and try new plants and colors!

Vegetables

Okay, so our first year of veg gardening has been a bit of a saga. We’re hoping that the foundation we laid this year will make future growing seasons easier.

Let’s get a quick reminder of what this veg patch looked like when we moved in:

Overgrown garden
Filled with 5-foot tall weeds, rotting wood/fence, old weed block fabric, and snakes!

After all that was cleared out, my dad painstakingly went through each bed, removing mugwort roots and other lingering perennial weeds as best he could. It was a massive undertaking.

Cleaned raised beds

We laid down weed blocking fabric with wood chips on top to prevent weeds from growing in the paths, and got to planting! We even re-used the old weed block fabric to put on top of the beds where possible:

garden beds

Here’s what the garden looked like later in the season:

  • vegetable garden
  • vegetable garden

Our first harvest was potatoes! We bought seed potatoes in spring, and it was the first thing we planted in the first bed we cleared.

Potato plants flowering
Potato plants flowering

As we found out, potatoes are actually incredibly easy to grow.

All you have to do is “earth them up,” which basically means piling dirt around the base of the plant as it grows, to ensure that the tubers stay out of the light. Otherwise, they will turn green, making the potatoes poisonous!

Luckily, we managed to remember to earth up the plants over the next several weeks, and pretty soon, we had these beautiful potatoes to show for it:

  • harvesting potatoes
  • harvested potatoes in basket

For our fellow home gardeners out there, there are few things more satisfying than pulling a potato straight out of the ground.

Sarah holding harvested potatoes

We also planted these pretty red skinned potatoes:

  • digging up red potatoes in dirt
  • pile of harvested red potatoes
  • boiled potatoes in colander
  • red potatoes in large metal bowl

Sichuan stir fried potatoes

This julienned Sichuan Stir-fried Potatoes with Sichuan peppercorns and chilies is the perfect special dish to make with your garden potatoes!

Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Amazing how one seed potato can yield such a harvest! And they tasted good to boot! The boiled potatoes on the left became an herby father’s day potato salad chock full of chives, dill, basil, parsley, and capers.

On the other side of the spectrum is this asparagus, which we planted from seed. It takes 4-5 years to yield a harvest. So uh…a bit of a wait on that one.

New asparagus bed

Luckily, other crops were quicker to grow, like our zucchini. Here were the plants we grew from seed:

  • young zucchini plant
  • zucchini plant

Pretty soon, we were getting a couple of fat zucchini every day. Pruning off extra foliage has kept the flowers exposed to pollinators when they open in the morning, and they’ve continued to produce fruit throughout the summer.

  • zucchini growing
  • zucchini

Next are those tomatoes we started in spring! We grew cherry tomatoes, a variety called Floradale, beefsteaks, and San Marzanos. Amazing what a packet of seeds and the ground can produce!

This is the first year ever that we’ve been really disciplined about pruning the tomato plant so that there’s less foliage and more energy concentration into the tomatoes themselves. In the past we (read: my dad) have always been too nervous to “stunt” our tomato plants, but it has worked wonders and any branches that got too heavy with tomatoes we reinforced with garden twine.

  • tomato plants with stakes
  • working on tomato bed
  • san marzano tomato plants
  • floradale tomato plants
cherry tomatoes ripening on the the vine

Some of our favorite tomato recipes

10-minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup is a recipe we make all the time. It’s great for when you need a hit of protein but are too lazy to do much else than scramble an egg.

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Our Ultimate Roasted Tomato Meat Sauce is a recipe we’ve refined after many years and many a batch of decidedly not-ultimate meat sauces. We loved this version so much we had to put it on the blog to keep handy for future harvests!

Stirring pot of tomato meat sauce, thewoksoflife.com

My mom would be disappointed if we left out this homestyle Chinese pork bone soup with tomatoes, potatoes, and corn that she makes all the time. The soup is salty yet mellow from the sweetness of the tomato and corn. It’s healthy and filling!

There’s also a bed of carrots we have growing, which will hopefully be ready to harvest later this summer:

Rows of carrots
Weeding this bed is no picnic, but I think the carrots will be worth it!

We also grew lots of Chinese veggies, like this purple amaranth:

Harvesting purple amaranth leaves
My mom’s aunt harvesting amaranth leaves from the garden. What’s great about this green is that you can pinch off the leaves from the tops, and they’ll continue to grow and produce another few harvests after that.
  • purple amaranth leaves in a basket
  • amaranth leaves and pea tips

Stir-fried amaranth recipe

Stir fried amaranth is a healthy and delicious superfood. All you need is oil, salt, garlic, and a little sesame oil. Here’s our recipe!

Stir-fried Pink Amaranth Greens by thewoksoflife.com

We also grew pea tips for the first time! These can be quite expensive at the store, so it was great to have a steadily growing supply.

  • Judy harvesting pea tips
  • pea tips in basket
Pea on plant

Stir-fried pea tips

Stir fried seitan puffs with pea tip doesn’t sound like much, but it’s been a go-to of ours for a looong time after we created this recipe. It’s so incredibly savory, and an excellent dish for showing off your wok hei skills!

Pea Tips with Seitan Puffs

You can do a classic garlic stir fry too!

Stir-fried pea tips

One weekend, we had family over, and my great aunt, great uncle, and grandma, who all live in the city but grew up in the countryside in China, had so much fun harvesting vegetables for lunch.

family working in the vegetable garden
holding harvest basket with leafy greens
grandma, Judy, and auntie with harvest

Of course, we also had our bok choy and napa cabbage, which we talked about in our How to Grow Chinese Vegetables series.

  • Bok Choy in rows in our garden
  • napa cabbage heading up

We also have several Chinese eggplant plants, which are producing at a fast pace these days!

We’ve never had eggplants this lush and healthy, and we’re not sure what we did right, but we’re definitely not complaining! We suspect that it may be a simple fact of this garden getting tons more sun than we ever could at our previous house.

Chinese eggplant plant

*~Three earthly bounties~*

“Three earthly bounties” is the poetic translation of Di San Xian, a dish of eggplants, potatoes, and peppers that is the stuff end of summer harvests were made for.

Di San Xian (Eggplant, Potato & Pepper Stir-fry), by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s our bitter melon plant, which has had a slow start, but is finally forming fruit:

  • bitter melon plant
  • tiny bitter melon plant
Uh, a tiny, tiny fruit.

We also have an assortment of peppers—bell peppers, jalapeños, fushimis, and cherry peppers, which we’ll talk more about in our post on how to grow chilies, which will be out in September!

harvest basket

Here’s a picture of a recent harvest: there are some cucumbers and okra in there as well.

Garden harvest

Not bad for our first year!

We got these bamboo poles on Facebook Marketplace from a local family who grows bamboo in their backyard!

Challenges!

Okay, so the summer wasn’t without its challenges. Not only was there a ton of work involved in clearing the garden beds, we also had pest and disease challenges that we’d never dealt with before!

Our peach trees developed a fungus that created black spots on all the fruit and caused them to fall off. :(

peach fungus

We also had a fungus called rust on our apple and pear trees, which weakened them. We’ll have to do research on how to prevent this next year. If you have thoughts on this, share them in the comments below!

Plus, a mysterious middle of the night attack on our pear trees led to an overnight massacre of every little growing pear we had. We suspect squirrels and raccoons were the culprit. My mom was understandably devastated by this loss.

On a happier note, we do have paw paws on our tree, which are growing every day, so we can hopefully finally taste them! Last year when we moved in, we were towards the end of the growing season when there weren’t too many good ones left to pick.

paw paw growing on tree

Another challenge was pests. Not only were there slugs and flea beetles on our cabbage plants, we also had a pretty bad Japanese beetle infestation!

They were eating our flowers, grape vine, berry plants, and fruit tree leaves.

  • japanese beetles skeletonizing leaves
  • japanese beetles eating cannas

Luckily, we had a built in defense system: our ducks (more on them in a future post).

They LOVED eating these little beetles. Every night, we went around the property, swatting beetles from the plants into a pan of water, which we then fed to the ducks, who were eagerly awaiting them.

Justin collecting Japanese beetles

We found a fungus called milky spore, which we could apply to the lawn, and only affects these beetles’ larvae. Fingers crossed that next year, we won’t have this problem!

Other Projects

We’ve been working on other projects throughout the summer, like re-building the stream on the property to better direct water flow and prevent flooding:

  • large rocks in stream bed
  • moving rocks in stream bed
  • rebuilt stream retaining walls with large rocks
stream with rock retaining walls

Here’s my dad and his friends fixing the barn door, which has been stuck on its tracks ever since we moved in. With a little bit of teamwork, they got the job done!

fixing barn door

With each project completed, another one seems to crop up, so there’s more to come. We hope you enjoyed this summer garden tour. Until next time!

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

34 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Lynn Lim says

    I am enjoying watching your gardens grow and your move into your new home on the farm. The green plant behind the plant: could it be wild ginger? They have heart shaped leaves. I was introduced to it this past spring. Do Chinese use mugwort for medicinal & herbal purposes? And the bush with the huge pink flowers is a hibiscus. Beautiful flowers!

    Reply

  2. Max says

    Hi Sarah I loved the tour of the summer garden. Everything looks so beautiful. I have a question about the stream in your garden that is flowing so beautifully. Where does the water come from? Is it plumbed in and pumped around, or is it from a natural source like a spring? I absolutely love flowing water and water features in gardens. Keep up the good work, and i look forward to your next installment. Cheers from Max in Australia.

    Reply

  4. mollie duvall says

    Milky spore is amazing stuff! The grubs ingest the nematodes, which kill the grubs. When the grubs die, they release MORE nematodes into the soil. This process can go on for 20 years, before you need to re-apply. A lot of bang for the buck, if you ask me! I love your blog even more, now that we are seeing your wonderful work at your new home.

    Reply