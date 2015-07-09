Okay, I am not under any illusions about this beef with bitter melon stir-fry. Bitter melon recipes aren’t for everyone, and the name alone is enough to have some people running in the opposite direction! But some people love it (I am one of those people), and for good reason. Let me see if I can convince you to give this delicious combo of bitter melon, beef, and salty black bean sauce a try.

About Bitter Melon

To some Chinese people, eating “bitter gourd,” (more commonly known as bitter melon) during the summertime is a must, because the Chinese believe that bitter melon is “cooling,” helping to cool your body in the midst of the summer heat. A lot of families eat bitter melon weekly for this reason.

While most people don’t like this dish solely because they’re afraid of the bitter flavor, I promise…if you follow my beef with bitter melon recipe and method of preparation, you can minimize the bitterness.

Plus, according to WebMD, its fruit and seeds are used to make medicine! I knew bitter melon was very good for you, but I didn’t know it also contains a chemical that helps reduce blood sugar levels. As far as we’re concerned, bitter melon is right up there with the acai berries and goji berries of the world. Try it!

Beef with Bitter Melon: Recipe Instructions

Start by mixing the sliced beef (read more on how to prepare beef for stir-fry) with the marinade ingredients (cornstarch, baking soda, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce and water). Marinate for 20 minutes.

To prepare the bitter melon:

Cut each bitter melon in half lengthwise, and use a spoon to scoop out the seeds. Scrape all the white parts clean, because the white parts cause the bitterness. Then slice the melon on a 45-degree angle into thin slices.

Prepare an ice bath and set aside.

Boil a pot of water, and stir in 1 tablespoon each of salt and baking soda. Blanch the bitter melon for 1 minute, and use a slotted spoon to immediately transfer the bitter melon to the ice bath. Drain and set aside.

Preheat the wok over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and sear the beef for about 45 seconds. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok over medium heat. Cook the garlic and black beans for a minute. Turn up the heat to high (this gives the dish that necessary wok-hay flavor), and add the bitter melon, stir frying quickly.

Now add the shaoxing wine, sugar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. Stir and mix everything well.

Now add the beef and chicken stock (if you like more sauce), stir-frying and salting to taste.

At this point, I usually like to cover the wok and let the dish cook for one more minute. Cooking the bitter melon until it’s tender doesn’t make this the prettiest dish in your arsenal, but it definitely makes the dish tastier and the bitter melon less bitter. Serve your beef with bitter melon on top of steamed rice for a one plate meal on a weeknight!

For more beef stir-fry goodness, try our thai basil beef and our beef and pepper stir-fry!