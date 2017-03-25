The Woks of Life

Beef Bulgogi Tacos

Sarah
by:
25 Comments
I first heard about the Korean-Mexican food fusion trend having a beef bulgogi taco in Beijing, of all places. When I was still a Beijing expat two years ago, I went to a restaurant in one of the trendier areas of the city called Palms L.A. Kitchen & Bar, along with my parents, a coworker of my dad’s, and his wife.

Let me paint the picture for you:

A Chinese-American family from New Jersey, a Cornell-educated guy from Jakarta, and his Polish wife, enjoying a uniquely L.A. experience of Korean and Mexican flavors in the old hutong’s of Beijing.

GLOBALIZASHUNNNNN!!!

Food & Globalization

Food really is one of the most visible aspects of globalization, whether it’s Starbucks’ relentless march into malls and office buildings around the world, or a taco born of Californians looking to mix kimchi and queso fresco.

Globalization is often seen as a homogenizing force. But ingredients and recipes have been moving across borders for centuries. The chili pepper, which features so prominently in traditional Sichuan and Hunan cuisine, was not native to China at all, but brought to Asia from South America by European traders in the 16th century.

While that’s not exactly the same as walking into a bustling McDonald’s in Beijing for a Big Mac and a taro pie, I think what it shows is that food is constantly evolving. It adapts to local tastes, and bends to the creativity of local cooks.

I guess what I’m trying to say, is that the idea of putting bulgogi on a warm corn tortilla, with crunchy cabbage, spicy kimchi, sour cream, queso fresco, and a squeeze of lime––while not an immediately obvious combination to those outside of L.A., New York, and apparently Beijing, isn’t actually that outlandish at all. In fact, it’s pretty awesome. Right, let’s make some bulgogi tacos.

Bulgogi Tacos: Recipe Instructions

In a food processor, combine the pear, onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, brown sugar, pepper, and sesame oil. Combine the marinade with the sliced beef, and marinate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

When the beef is done marinating, heat a cast iron skillet over high heat. The beef will cook in about 3 batches. Use 2 tablespoons of oil per batch. When the skillet is searing hot, lay pieces of beef in one layer to cover the pan. Fry until crisp and caramelized. Then flip and fry again.
This should take 2-3 minutes per batch. Set the beef aside on a plate.

Toast the tortillas over a flame or in a dry skillet until warm. Assemble your bulgogi tacos by adding shredded cabbage, the bulgogi, kimchi, cilantro, sour cream, queso fresco, and a squeeze of lime.

Enjoy this masterpiece of Korean Mexican fusion, Beef Bulgogi Tacos!

Beef Bulgogi Tacos - Korean Mexican Fusion

Beef bulgogi tacos are an incredible Korean Mexican fusion dish. The idea of putting beef bulgogi taco with crunchy cabbage, spicy kimchi, sour cream, queso fresco, and a squeeze of lime is pretty awesome.
by: Sarah
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Korean Mexican Fusion
serves: 6
Prep: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 2 hours 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 small Asian pear
  • ½ of a small onion
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1 inch piece ginger
  • tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds any tender cut of beef (like top sirloin, thinly sliced against the grain)
  • Vegetable oil
  • Corn Tortillas
  • 1 cup cabbage (shredded)
  • Kimchi
  • Cilantro
  • Sour cream
  • Queso fresco
  • Lime Juice

Instructions

  • In a food processor, combine the pear, onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, brown sugar, pepper, and sesame oil. Combine the marinade with the sliced beef, and marinate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.
  • When the beef is done marinating, heat a cast iron skillet over high heat. The beef will cook in about 3 batches. Use 2 tablespoons of oil per batch. When the skillet is searing hot, lay pieces of beef in one layer to cover the pan. Fry until crisp and caramelized. Then flip and fry again.
  • This should take 2-3 minutes per batch. Set the beef aside on a plate.
  • Toast the tortillas over a flame or in a dry skillet until warm. Assemble the tacos by adding shredded cabbage, the bulgogi, kimchi, chopped cilantro, sour cream, queso fresco, and a squeeze of lime.

nutrition facts

Calories: 437kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 36g (12%) Protein: 32g (64%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 84mg (28%) Sodium: 603mg (25%) Potassium: 655mg (19%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 9g (10%) Vitamin A: 305IU (6%) Vitamin C: 9.9mg (12%) Calcium: 163mg (16%) Iron: 2.8mg (16%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

