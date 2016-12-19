The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta 10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup

Judy
by:
100 Comments
Jump to Recipe
10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

What a wonderful time of the year it is! There are so many comings and goings—holiday parties, happy hours, family meals, Christmas shopping, and gift wrapping. I love this time of year. But how exactly does this Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup fit into a season of prime rib roasts and glasses of champagne? Hear me out.

A Go-to Emergency Meal

As we busy ourselves preparing for our holiday and New Year’s celebrations, our regular routines like food shopping and meal planning can fall by the wayside. So what do you do when your stomach is growling, and your mind is realizing that there’s nothing in the refrigerator but a few eggs and old tomatoes? What is there to eat?

This nagging question is on everyone’s mind at least once, twice or even three times a day, and us food bloggers don’t always dodge the same dilemma.

For years now, this 10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup has been my go-to emergency meal. It’s quick, easy, nourishing, and it hits the spot like a good bowl of noodle soup always does.

A List of Our Easiest, Fastest Recipes

In addition to today’s recipe, I’ve also compiled a list of some of our easiest, fastest recipes. They’re perfect fits for those last minute, back-up plan meals to have in between all the parties and the errands.

These recipes require very few ingredients, and I’ve grouped them by the number of main ingredients they require. So cancel that pizza order and put away the cold cuts. This post is a testament to the fact that you can still have a tasty meal with the bare minimum in your refrigerator.

Note: For this tomato egg drop noodle soup recipe, it’s best to use vine ripened tomatoes, which will create a rich, red soup base.

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil a pot of water to cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and transfer to a large soup bowl. Toss with a few drops of oil to keep the noodles from sticking to each other.

At the same time, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in wok or pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and the scallion whites, and cook for 30 seconds. Then add the tomatoes and stir-fry for a couple minutes, until the oil starts to turn red and the tomatoes soften.

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the stock, soy sauce, white pepper, sesame oil, and salt to taste. Cover and simmer for 3 minutes, still using medium heat. Now is a good time to beat the egg in a small bowl and have it ready.

Uncover the wok/pot, turn up the heat slightly, and slowly stir in the beaten egg. Turn off the heat and pour the soup onto the cooked noodles. Top with the chopped scallion greens (you can also add chopped cilantro if you want). Serve your tomato egg drop noodle soup hot!

Easy, right?!

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, here’s that compilation of quick-and-easy recipes, to have and to hold!

More Quick and Easy Emergency Meals:

Recipes with One main ingredient:

Two main ingredients:

Three main ingredients:

4.94 from 31 votes

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup

Tomato egg drop noodle soup recipe uses vine ripened tomatoes which creates a rich, red soup base. Keep warm with this healthy tomato egg drop noodle soup!
by: Judy
Course:Soups and Stocks
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 1
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 serving noodle of your choice
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 1 scallion (chopped, white and green portions separated)
  • 2 small tomatoes (cut into bite-sized pieces)
  • 2 ½ cups chicken stock (or vegetable or mushroom stock)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • Salt (to taste)
  • 1 egg (beaten)

Instructions

  • Boil a pot of water to cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and transfer to a large soup bowl. Toss with a few drops of oil to keep the noodles from sticking to each other.
  • At the same time, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in wok or pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and the scallion whites, and cook for 30 seconds. Then add the tomatoes and stir-fry for a couple minutes, until the oil starts to turn red and the tomatoes soften.
  • Add the stock, soy sauce, white pepper, sesame oil, and salt to taste. Cover and simmer for 3 minutes, still using medium heat. Now is a good time to beat the egg in a small bowl and have it ready.
  • Uncover the wok/pot, turn up the heat slightly, and slowly stir in the beaten egg. Turn off the heat and pour the soup onto the cooked noodles. Top with the chopped scallion greens (you can also add chopped cilantro if you want). Serve. Easy, right?!

nutrition facts

Calories: 658kcal (33%) Carbohydrates: 54g (18%) Protein: 14g (28%) Fat: 39g (60%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 11g Monounsaturated Fat: 22g Trans Fat: 0.1g Cholesterol: 164mg (55%) Sodium: 435mg (18%) Potassium: 1264mg (36%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 2407IU (48%) Vitamin C: 37mg (45%) Calcium: 97mg (10%) Iron: 4mg (22%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

100 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments