The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Appetizers & Snacks Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Bill
by:
25 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

When it comes to stuffed mushrooms, the classic version is easiest to make, and in my opinion, it’s the most delicious!

The Perfect Crowd Pleasing Appetizer

Some early holiday party planning brought to mind these stuffed mushrooms, which for some reason I have not made in years! In my younger days working at the Holiday Inn in the Catskills, I helped make countless hors d’oeuvres for small and large parties––weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs, birthdays, and anniversaries. Stuffed mushrooms were always a favorite among guests.

I worked different jobs, including walking around during cocktail hours with napkins and small plates in one hand, and a tray of these stuffed mushrooms hot out of the oven in the other. My job was to warn guests that they were hot!

As I got more experienced, I became a kitchen helper, doing everything from cutting, chopping, and cleaning to, yes, stuffing mushrooms! When I worked the kitchen, I had much more opportunity to sneak a mushroom or two of choice fresh from the oven (of course when my father, the head chef at the time, wasn’t looking!).

Sometimes, Simpler is Better

So what’s the secret to a good stuffed mushroom? There’s really no magic ingredient to these easy stuffed mushrooms––just a handful of simple ingredients!

But there are a lot of variations in mushroom stuffings out there: meat fillings, extra chopped mushrooms, bacon, sausage, cheeses of all sorts…the list goes on.

My conclusion is the same as with ice cream: while all the different flavors are great, you really can’t go wrong with a good vanilla!

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Before we get cooking, one tip for making these easy stuffed mushrooms: 

Mushrooms contain a lot of moisture that comes out as they cook. The moisture from the mushroom itself when combined with the buttery breadcrumb stuffing is just enough to yield the perfect mushroom. Trust me on this one!

So here’s our classic stuffed mushroom recipe from the head chef and staff at the Holiday Inn circa 1982!

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushroom Recipe Instructions

Rinse the mushrooms lightly to clean them of any dirt, but don’t use too much water. You don’t want them to get soggy.

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Carefully break off the mushroom stems (they should come off easily, or you can cut them). Set them aside and toss them into a vegetable stir-fry, vegetable stock, lo mein, or an omelette! You might think about including them in the stuffing, but that will make it too wet, which you don’t want! A drier stuffing is key to making these stuffed mushroom caps a success.

Pat the mushroom caps dry with a paper towel, and arrange them neatly on a sheet pan with the cap side up.

Heat 6 tablespoons of butter in a small saucepan over low heat until it’s just melted. Remove from the heat.

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Next, use a pastry brush to lightly brush the mushroom caps with melted butter.

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Turn them over afterwards so they are top-side down.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. While the oven is preheating, make the stuffing. Stir ½ teaspoon onion powder, ½ teaspoon granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon dried thyme, ½ teaspoon paprika, and ¼ teaspoon salt (or to taste) into the butter until well combined. Use a rubber spatula to mix in ¾ cup plain or Italian breadcrumbs until all the breadcrumbs are saturated with butter. Next, add 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese and 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley, and stir to combine.

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuff a spoonful of breadcrumb mixture into each mushroom cap but don’t pack or compress the stuffing which will keep your stuffed mushrooms light and flaky, then bake them for 9-12 minutes.

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

The mushrooms should be cooked through, but firm enough to pick up with your hands. You don’t want to overcook them, or they’ll be droopy and hard to handle.

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Serve immediately! These stuffed mushrooms are a perfect appetizer for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any special holiday meal or event!

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Pro-tip, if there’s any chance you have leftovers (we did the morning after our blogging session), chop up any leftover mushroom caps with the spare mushroom stems, heat them in a pan, and pour over some scrambled eggs to make one of the best breakfasts you’ve ever had!

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

5 from 7 votes

Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms are an easy appetizer to make for your next party. This classic recipe is simple, but everyone will feel extra loved when you make them!
by: Bill
Course:Appetizer
Cuisine:American
Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 6
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces medium-sized white mushrooms (340g)
  • 6 tablespoons salted butter (divided)
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • ¾ cup plain or seasoned breadcrumbs
  • cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley (finely chopped)

Instructions

  • Rinse the mushrooms lightly to clean them of any dirt, but don’t use too much water. You don’t want them to get soggy.
  • Carefully break off the mushroom stems (they should come off easily, or you can cut them). Set them aside and toss them into a vegetable stir-fry, vegetable stock, lo mein, or an omelette! You might think about including them in the stuffing, but that will make it too wet, which you don’t want! A drier stuffing is key to making these stuffed mushroom caps a success.
  • Pat the mushroom caps dry with a paper towel, and arrange them neatly on a sheet pan with the cap side up.
  • Heat 6 tablespoons of butter in a small saucepan over low heat until it’s just melted. Remove from the heat. Next, use a brush to lightly brush the mushroom caps with melted butter, turning them over afterwards so they are top-side down.
  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. While the oven is preheating, make the stuffing. Stir ½ teaspoon onion powder, ½ teaspoon granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon dried thyme, ½ teaspoon paprika, and ¼ teaspoon salt (or to taste) into the butter until well combined. Use a rubber spatula to mix in ¾ cup plain or Italian breadcrumbs until all the breadcrumbs are saturated with butter. Next, add 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese and 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley, and stir to combine.
  • Stuff a spoonful of breadcrumb mixture into each mushroom cap but don't pack or compress the stuffing which will keep your stuffed mushrooms light and flaky, then bake them for 9-12 minutes. The mushrooms should be cooked through, but firm enough to pick up with your hands. You don’t want to overcook them, or they’ll be droopy and hard to handle. Serve immediately!

Tips & Notes:

(Makes 6 servings, about 3-4 mushrooms per person)

nutrition facts

Calories: 193kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 12g (4%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 35mg (12%) Sodium: 384mg (16%) Potassium: 214mg (6%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 535IU (11%) Vitamin C: 2.1mg (3%) Calcium: 95mg (10%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

25 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments