Sichuan Hot Pot – Authentic, Fiery, and Spicy

Now that I’m back in the U.S., one of the things I miss most about my two-year stint in Beijing is a great spicy Sichuan hot pot meal. I miss the warm restaurants that you’d walk into in the fall and dead of winter, when your frozen fingers would immediately thaw in the presence of dozens of bubbling, steaming pots of soup, surrounded by groups of hungry diners with their chopsticks in constant motion.

There was one place in particular that I was fond of. I won’t name names, but this particular hot pot chain’s biggest competitive differentiator was their ability to provide excellent service to customers (I’m not sure if this story’s true, but one of my Chinese friends told me that she once wanted to order a certain kind of tofu from the menu, but they’d run out. The waiter promptly left the table, ran to the nearest grocery store, and picked up the tofu she wanted. There was also this certain type of hand-pulled noodle that you could order, and a guy in a paper hat would come out of the kitchen with a wad of dough, and start doing this kind of twirly dance with it as he stretched the dough into noodles. Food AND entertainment? What else could I ever want from life?).

ANYWAY, my point is…the fact that this place’s biggest competitive differentiator was service is somewhat telling. Ultimately, Sichuan hot pot is a relatively standard thing. You get a big spicy hot pot of boiling broth, a bunch of fun things to cook in it, and an assortment of things to make your own dipping sauce. A hot pot experience is ultimately what you make of it. You’re in control of what kind of soup you want to order (spicy? not spicy? mushroom soup? chicken soup? duck soup? The world’s your oyster!), what kind of protein and veg you want to order, and what you want your sauce to taste like.

That’s why, in this Chinese Sichuan hot pot recipe, you can feel free to add or change anything you like. We’ll teach you how to make a spicy hot pot soup base, but really…to enjoy hot pot at home, all you really need is any pot of hot soup––plain broth or even boiling water would do. We’ll also give you suggestions of the things that we like to add to our dipping sauces, as well as all the delicious dippables you can add to your hot pot feast.

One thing that you definitely need is an electric hot plate like this one. If you want to have two soup bases, one spicy and one non-spicy, you can get one of these fancy yin yang pots, which allow you to boil two different kinds of soup in one pot. Check out our Cooking Tools page for a full list of the tools and gadgets we use in our kitchen!

For the Sichuan hot pot soup base: 

*Note: if you’re not into spicy food, or just want to make your life easier, you can skip this step and just use a pot of boiling chicken stock for your hot pot. If you want to make it a little fancier, throw in a few slices of ginger.

In a wok over medium heat, add the oil and the ginger. Cook the ginger for about a minute until caramelized, making sure it doesn’t burn.

Add the bay leaves, whole garlic cloves, cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves. Cook for another 2 minutes, until very fragrant. (Ignore that little red chili that sneaked into the photo early.)

Add the Sichuan peppercorns, dried chilies (whole), and the spicy Sichuan hot pot soup base.

Cook for another 2 minutes, and then add the chicken stock. Bring to a boil and transfer to the pot you’ll be using for your hot pot meal. You want the pot to be relatively wide and at least 6 inches deep.

For the Sichuan hot pot dipping sauce: 

Mix together whatever combination of sauce ingredients strikes your fancy. I personally like to take equal parts Sacha and Sesame paste (or peanut butter), and then I add chili oil, a bit of soy sauce, cilantro, scallions, and garlic. Figure out what combination works best for you!

For Sichuan Hot Pot cooking and eating: 

These ingredients are just ideas! You can also include things like fresh shrimp, other kinds of mushrooms and veggies, etc. Just make sure that if you have raw meat of any kind, that you’re cutting it thin enough to cook quickly in the boiling broth.

To assemble the hotpot, simply plug in your hot plate, place the prepared pot of broth on top, and bring to a low boil or simmer. Place all of your prepared ingredients around it, have everyone mix up their own dipping sauces, and dive in.

Each person just takes whatever they want, adds it to the pot, waits for it to cook, and then dips it into their sauce. These stainless steel wire skimmers help. Just place the food in the basket, lower it into the broth, and pull it out once it’s cooked.

As the water evaporates as you’re cooking, add boiling water to the pot as needed. You can also serve rice with this spicy Sichuan hot pot (we do), but it’s not mandatory.

Ingredients

For the soup base:

For the dipping sauce:

To eat with your hot pot:

Instructions

  • For the soup base:
  • In a wok over medium heat, add the oil and the ginger. Cook the ginger for about a minute until caramelized, making sure it doesn't burn. Add the bay leaves, whole garlic cloves, cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves. Cook for another 2 minutes, until very fragrant.
  • Add the Sichuan peppercorns, dried chilies (whole), and the spicy hot pot soup base. Cook for another 2 minutes, and then add the chicken stock. Bring to a boil and transfer to the pot you'll be using for your hot pot meal. You want the pot to be relatively wide and at least 6 inches deep.
  • To make the dipping sauce, simply combine whatever mix of ingredients you like.
  • To assemble the hotpot, simply plug in your hot plate, place the prepared pot of broth on top, and bring to a low boil or simmer. Place all of your prepared ingredients around it, have everyone mix up their own dipping sauces, and dive in. Each person just takes whatever they want, adds it to the pot, waits for it to cook, and then dips it into their sauce. As the water evaporates as you're cooking, add boiling water to the pot as needed. You can also serve rice with hot pot (we do), but it's not mandatory.

 

75 Comments

  1. Amanda says


    This was amazing!! None of us have ever had hot pot in a restaurant (we live a few hundred miles from the nearest good Chinese restaurant), but this looked too exciting to skip over. We have two small fondue pots (one my parents bought in 70’s!). I made the recipe listed here, which made about 3 quarts. I froze two quarts for a quick meal in the future. I put the remaining quart of this Sichuan hot pot in one of the fondue pots and put a quart of our homemade chicken stock (plus a few scallions and ginger) in the other pot for the kids. We thinly sliced a frozen steak and used baby bok choy and green onions from our garden. We all enjoyed mixing our sauces (and bringing out all the bottles and jars of stuff your other recipes have compelled us to acquire) and watching our morsels cook. My 14-year old son is a huge fan of your chili oil recipe! Thanks again, for all of your recipes and for bringing exciting Asian cooking into our lives!

    Reply

  2. Todd says

    Making this tonight and had a couple questions. What cut of beef would you recommend for the hot pot? Also, how thin should the meat be sliced? Thanks for all the great recipes and information.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Todd, I usually buy the pre-sliced hot pot beef in the freezer section at my local Asian grocery store. They are cut very thinly––you can see what it looks like in some of the photos in this post.

      Reply

  3. mike says

    Hi. I literally just got off the plane from Chengdu. At the airport I bought a couple packs of hot pot seasoning. All the printing – ingredients, instructions etc are in Chinese. the brand name is printed in English: Yangs Family Recipe and the product is called Old Hot Pot Seasoning. The package weighs I think 600grams – which to my uneducated eye seems like about the right amount of seasoning to flavor 3/4 to 1 gallon of soup

    Does this sound like the right thing for the hot pot seasoning you refer to? I bought 2 different ones…same company. One feels like a block of paste while the other is a thick liquid. I suspect one is pork base the other vegetable (maybe, I’m guessing)

    I know I’m giving you this with no pictures but am hoping this is some sort of standard packaging and that you may be able to give me your best guess as to how to use it

    Many thanks in advance

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Mike, I just came back from Chongqing and I’ve also seen the same type of hot pot seasoning block you’re talking about. I am pretty sure they are single serving and 1 gallon of soup is about right. Start with 3/4 of a gallon and add the rest as the stock evaporates. Also, I am pretty sure the hot pot seasoning blocks I’ve seen have used beef fat as a base.

      Reply

  4. Mirona says


    Hi! Thank you so much for posting this, I loved the Sichuan hot pot when I visited China. One question though: is the commercial “spicy hot pot soup base” really neccessary? What does it add that is otherwise missing from the ingredients? I live in Okinawa so can’t order this here. Also, making this for a bunch of friends and want the taste to be as authentic as possible. Please let me know what I can substitute. Thank you!

    Reply

  5. Johanna Jalbert says

    An istant favorite!! Love all of it and such beautiful colors. Fun to cook and fun to eat and so good for you!

    Reply

  6. Ray Chan says

    Hi – do you know if using water instead of chicken stock will work? Will the hot pot still be flavorful enough? Or is the chicken stock a necessity?

    Reply

  7. hemi says


    Hi this is so well written and easy! I would like to go one step further in terms of making it easy and try the ready made hot pot packages, any advice on that?
    If anything I’m going to try the ready made 1st and if it turns out bad then do it your way because it’s not that hard also lol.

    Reply

  8. Monica Sanchez Webb says

    Thank you!
    I love your site and recipes. We went to China this past spring and my kids only want real Chinese food now!

    Reply

