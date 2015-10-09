The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Rainbow Noodle Salad

Sarah
by:
11 Comments
Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Fall is officially in full swing. As I was driving to the grocery store today, I noticed that the leaves on the trees had already begun to change. When I got to said grocery store, there was a huge bin full of on-sale pumpkins outside the entrance, bags of Halloween candy on display by the cash registers, and a big rack of Frozen costumes being combed over by a couple of first-graders.

With all of that imagery in mind, I fully acknowledge that it may seem strange to post a recipe for such a summery noodle salad. But despite the fact that I’ve officially transitioned from pajama shorts to pajama pants, and that my beloved plaid button-downs are now once-again weather appropriate, remnants of summer still remain!

Where, you ask? In my parents’ garden.

Our hardy tomato, cucumber, and pepper plants have been dutifully producing for a couple months now, and they’re not showing any signs of stopping yet. Just last week, I was at my parents’ house, and my mother was practically shoving bags of yellow tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers at me as I walked out the door on Sunday.

We also have a ton of herbs­­­­––we went a little crazy with the kitchen garden this year, basically replacing all of our flowerbeds with herb plants––including fresh basil, scallions, and cilantro.

So with all that summery produce, there was but one thing left to do. It was time for a last-hurrah-of-summer kind of dish––a true celebration of the color and vibrancy of a backyard vegetable garden. This rainbow noodle salad is more about the veggies than the noodles, and it’s all held together by a really awesome fruity dressing made with ginger, soy sauce, and one of my favorite new ingredients––coconut water.

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

The folks over at ZICO were nice enough to send us some of their new chilled coconut water + pineapple mango juice blend. It lends great sweetness to the vinaigrette here, balancing out the salty bite of the soy sauce, and the spicy ginger and chili. And it has about 1/3 of the calories and sugar of regular juice.

Recipe Instructions

Whisk together all the dressing ingredients—olive oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, juice blend, crushed red pepper flakes, and salt. Set aside.

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook the soba according to the package directions, and rinse thoroughly in cold water. Toss together all the noodles, vegetables, herbs, and dressing.

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Rainbow Noodle Salad family style!

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Rainbow Noodle Salad with Fruity Ginger Soy Vinaigrette

This rainbow noodle salad recipe is made with soba noodles, tons of fresh, crisp veggies, and an amazing homemade ginger dressing made with citrus juice.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Asian
Rainbow soba noodle salad
serves: 8
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the dressing:

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • ½ cup coconut water (or coconut water/juice blend)
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

For the salad:

  • 8 oz. soba noodles (dried & uncooked)
  • ¼ red cabbage (shredded)
  • 1 red bell pepper (julienned)
  • 2 medium carrots (julienned)
  • 1 cucumber (de-seeded and julienned)
  • 1 yellow tomato (de-seeded and sliced, or 1 pint yellow cherry tomatoes, halved)
  • 1/3 cup cilantro (chopped)
  • 1/3 cup scallions (chopped)
  • 1/3 cup basil (chopped)

Instructions

  • Whisk together all the dressing ingredients and set aside. Cook the soba according to the package directions, and rinse thoroughly in cold water. Toss together all the noodles, vegetables, herbs, and dressing. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 202kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 28g (9%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 9g (14%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 681mg (28%) Potassium: 325mg (9%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 3545IU (71%) Vitamin C: 37.5mg (45%) Calcium: 40mg (4%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Rainbow Noodle Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

