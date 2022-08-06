The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Salads Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

by:
98 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

Summer is in full swing, and that means swampy weather, sweaty commutes to and from work, and very little desire on the part of this food blogger to stand over the stove for an extended period of time. Enter: This recipe for a Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, or bún gà nướng.

Note: This post was originally published in July 2018. It has since been updated with clearer photos, metric measurements, and nutrition information. The recipe remains the same. Enjoy!

A Summery Meal with Minimal Stove Time!

It’s easy to understand why one would look for this refreshing, tasty Vietnamese rice noodle salad on a hot swampy day, whether you’re on the streets of Vietnam or in your stuffy city apartment.

The rice noodles cook in no time at all, and the only other stove task is searing a few chicken thighs, which can be done in less than 10 minutes.

The rest of the ingredients are served raw––crunchy bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, and herbs, all smothered in that ubiquitous and delicious Vietnamese condiment, nuoc cham.

What is Nuoc Cham?

If you’re unfamiliar with nuoc cham, it’s a thin sauce with salty, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. Fish sauce, lime juice/vinegar, garlic, sugar, and chili are combined with a bit of water, and It. Is. Delicious.

It’s used as a dipping sauce or condiment for items like Vietnamese summer rolls and fried spring rolls (cha gio), but in this situation, you can think of it as your dressing for this Vietnamese noodle salad.

***

So if the summer heat is getting you down, this Vietnamese rice noodle salad recipe is guaranteed to perk you back up. Here’s how to make it!

grilled vietnamese chicken with rice noodle, carrot, herbs, lettuce

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Chicken: Recipe Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine the chicken thighs with all the marinade ingredients (garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, and vegetable oil), and set aside at room temperature for 30 mins to 1 hour while you prepare the other salad ingredients.

marinating chicken thighs

Combine all the nuoc cham ingredients and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved into the sauce. Taste and adjust any of the ingredients accordingly if desired.

nuoc cham sauce

Boil rice vermicelli noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Set aside in a colander.

  • cooking rice noodles in boiling water
  • drained rice noodles in colander

Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet or frying pan over medium high heat. You could also heat a grill pan or grill for this.

Sear the marinated chicken for about 4 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Set aside on a plate.

cooking chicken thighs in cast iron skillet

To assemble the salad, combine the rice noodles with bean sprouts, julienned carrots and cucumber, romaine lettuce, mint, and cilantro. Slice the chicken thighs and add to the salad. Serve with your nuoc cham sauce.

Vietnamese noodle salad with bean sprout, carrot, mint, grilled chicken, nuoc cham
  • Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken
  • Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

Enjoy!

5 from 40 votes

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

This refreshing, tasty rice noodle salad is perfect for a hot summer day, served with lots of raw crunchy vegetables, seared chicken, and nuoc cham sauce.
by: Sarah
Course:Salad
Cuisine:Vietnamese
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken
serves: 4
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken & marinade:

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 lime (juiced)
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

For the nuoc cham sauce:

  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 lime (juiced)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar or white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup fish sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 red chili (de-seeded and sliced, or substitute 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or Sriracha)
  • 1/2 cup cold water

To assemble the bowls:

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the chicken thighs with your marinade ingredients, and set aside at room temperature for 30 mins to 1 hour while you prepare the other salad ingredients.
  • Combine all the nuoc cham ingredients and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved into the sauce. Taste and adjust any of the ingredients if desired.
  • Boil the rice vermicelli noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Set aside in a colander.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet, grill pan, or frying pan over medium high heat. Sear the chicken for about 4 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Set aside on a plate.
  • To assemble the salad, combine the rice noodles with bean sprouts, julienned carrots and cucumber, romaine lettuce, mint, and cilantro. Slice the chicken thighs and add to the salad. Serve with your nuoc cham sauce.

nutrition facts

Calories: 547kcal (27%) Carbohydrates: 74g (25%) Protein: 29g (58%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 107mg (36%) Sodium: 1038mg (43%) Potassium: 943mg (27%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 22g (24%) Vitamin A: 11320IU (226%) Vitamin C: 40.6mg (49%) Calcium: 118mg (12%) Iron: 3.7mg (21%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

98 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Laura says

    It appears that you may have forgotten to let folks know that you need to marinate the chicken in only half of the marinade and set aside half as the “dressing” for the overall salad?

    Reply

  5. Alicia says

    5 stars
    I often make these on Sundays as part of my weekly meal prep for lunches to take to work. It makes 4 servings which is 2 days of lunches each for my husband and I. The first time I made these he told me it was “I would order this in a restaurant good” so it became a regular in my meal prep rotation :)

    Reply

  6. C. Bharadia says

    5 stars
    Lots of prep work but oooh so worth it.
    I made this for my husband and myself for dinner then delivered the same to my son and daughter-in-law for a late night treat. We all enjoyed it so much.

    Reply

  7. Alysia S. says

    5 stars
    Great taste, fresh, great level of spice and flavor, and love all the textures. Cilantro and mint really add to taste of freshness. It’s my new favorite recipe.

    Reply