The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta Hot Pot Sauce Noodles

Hot Pot Sauce Noodles

Sarah
by:
40 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Hot Pot Sauce Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Today’s recipe is an ode to one of my favorite things in the world: hot pot. Hence, hot pot sauce noodles! 

What Is Hot Pot?

If you’ve never had a Chinese hot pot dinner before, here’s a quick explanation of what it is: a big pot of simmering broth––ranging from the mild to the face-numbingly spicy––is placed at the center of the table.

You and your friends/family order a variety of raw things, like different kinds of vegetables, mushrooms, tofu, noodles, dumplings, thinly sliced meats, and seafood, and you cook all of these delicious things in the simmering broth, digging out the tasty morsels with great gusto.

Then comes the best part. The sauce.

Everyone makes their own dipping sauce with various ingredients. Things like sesame paste, soy sauce, sacha sauce, garlic, herbs, vinegar, chili oil, etc. A hot pot sauce is a highly personal thing––you mix in a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and taste as you go to get the exact flavor you want.

In our family, everyone’s hot pot sauces vary widely! I am a sesame paste fiend, so my version is 80% sesame. My sister’s hot pot sauce has more of a Sacha base, because she loves that seafood flavor. My dad’s has a ton of raw garlic in it, and my mom loves more soy sauce in hers. W

hether you’re standing at a sauce bar in a hot pot restaurant, or you’re gathered around a bunch of bottles and jars at your family dinner table along with an electric hot pot at our house, it’s all about personal preferences.

Hot Pot Sauce Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Hot Pot Sauce, Without the Hot Pot

Of course, with the temperature currently hovering around 90 degrees here in New York, we’re not exactly jumping at the chance to sweat in front of a steaming pot of boiling soup at the moment. That said, we can still enjoy the joys of a good hot pot sauce, and that’s what this recipe is for.

One of my favorite things in hot pot is the noodles, one of the absolute best vehicles for your delicious bespoke hot pot sauce. This recipe involves mixing up your own concoction using various hot pot sauce ingredients, and then mixing in freshly boiled noodles and maybe some blanched leafy greens. If you like, you can also add meat, seafood, or tofu. What could be better? 

Here’s how to make it.

Hot Pot Sauce Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Start by mixing up your sauce in a serving bowl. You can use any combination of sesame paste or peanut butter, soy sauce, sacha sauce, Chinese vinegar, chili oil, garlic, scallions, cilantro, or any other ingredients you like. The ones I’ve listed here are only a suggested guideline, but if you have a favorite chili sauce or other condiment that you’d like to add, feel free!

Hot Pot Sauce Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add about 2 tablespoons oil to the pot, and blanch your leafy greens for 30 seconds to a minute, depending on how tender they are.

Hot Pot Sauce Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
Hot Pot Sauce Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the veggies from the water and transfer to your bowl. Then boil the noodles according to the package instructions and add to the bowl.

Hot Pot Sauce Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss everything together, and enjoy!

Hot Pot Sauce Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 4 votes

Hot Pot Sauce Noodles

Hot pot sauce noodles are the best way to enjoy your favorite hot pot sauce combinations, without all the work involved in building a full hot pot dinner.
by: Judy
Course:Noodles
Cuisine:Chinese
Hot Pot Sauce Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 1
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Start by mixing up your sauce in a serving bowl. You can use any combination of sesame paste, soy sauce, sacha sauce, chinese vinegar, chili oil, garlic, scallions, cilantro, or any other ingredients you like. The ones I’ve listed here are only a suggested guideline, but if you have a favorite chili sauce or other condiment that you’d like to add, feel free!
  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the oil to the pot, and blanch your leafy greens for 30 seconds to a minute, depending on how tender they are.
  • Remove the veggies from the water and transfer to your bowl. Then boil the noodles according to the package instructions and add to the bowl. Toss everything together, and enjoy!

nutrition facts

Calories: 620kcal (31%) Carbohydrates: 50g (17%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 50g (77%) Saturated Fat: 26g (130%) Sodium: 891mg (37%) Potassium: 387mg (11%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 3300IU (66%) Vitamin C: 34.7mg (42%) Calcium: 95mg (10%) Iron: 1.9mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

40 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments