Vegetarian Meatballs with a Southeast Asian Twist

The phrase “vegetarian meatballs” does admittedly sound like a bit of an oxymoron. But while these Southeast Asian-inspired vegetarian meatballs don’t in fact involve meat, they are deeelicious.

Vegetarian and Super Flavorful!

Okay, so let me get something out of the way before I move on. I sense that all of you vegan and vegetarian readers out there are cheering, happy to add another wholesome meatless recipe to your repertoire.

But you carnivores in the audience…ya’ll are shaking your heads. You’re thinking, “nahhhh…now where are those BEEF recipes??” I see you, Carnivores. I see the doubt in your eyes.

As a former carnivore myself, allow me to open your minds. Rather than your standard cocktail of ground meats, these vegetarian meatballs are made with split peas, veggies, and meaty mushrooms. To add richness, I added toasted nuts—kind of a move from left field. I used almonds, but you could use walnuts or cashews too. Whatever you have!

To pack in even MORE flavor, I threw in herbs like basil, cilantro, and mint, as well as lots of ginger, garlic, and chili—the flavors you might find in a big bowl of Vietnamese pho or a Thai stir-fry. (In the interest of staying true to the Southeast Asian vibe, I DID also add fish sauce, but if you’d like to keep the recipe completely vegetarian/vegan, feel free to omit it.)

Blending the Vegetarian Meatball Mixture

The key to meatless meatballs, of course, is blending all of those ingredients while getting the texture right. Enter: The Vitamix. The Beethoven of blenders. Seriously, the Ascent Series blenders are total game-changers.

It wasn’t just how powerful the blender was, the key feature for me is how smoothly and quietly it was able to blend up this filling. It was practically humming.

For these vegetarian meatballs, you want your filling to be sort of half smooth, half chunky—smooth enough to hold together, but you also want to be able to see some of the vegetables and herbs that went into making them.

Speaking of which, let’s make some meatballs!

Vegetarian Meatballs: Recipe Instructions

In a medium pot, cover the lentils with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 35-40 minutes, until they’re tender but not falling apart. Drain and allow to cool.

Next, add 3 tablespoons of oil to a wok or large skillet over medium heat, and add the ginger. Cook until fragrant (about 2 minutes). Add the garlic and onion, and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Then add the carrots, celery, and salt, and cook for another 10 minutes.

Add the shiitake mushrooms and cook for another 10 minutes or so, until all the liquid released by the vegetables has cooked off. Set aside to cool.

Add the nuts, red chili, Thai or sweet basil leaves, cilantro leaves, mint, fish sauce, and sesame oil to your blender.

Pulse until the nuts and herbs have been finely chopped.

Add the cooled lentils and cooked vegetable mixture. Pulse until the mixture has been incorporated, but still looks a little chunky.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and mix with the eggs and breadcrumbs.

Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 400 degrees, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drizzle some olive oil on the paper.

Roll the chilled vegetable mixture into golf ball-sized meatballs, packing the mixture firmly. Place onto the sheet pan, with a ½ inch of space between them.

Drizzle the meatballs with olive oil, and roast in the oven for 40-45 minutes, until crisp.

Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients (soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, water, sugar, chili sauce, and sesame seeds) in a bowl, and serve it alongside the meatballs.

Like any humble meatball, these babies can be used in a variety of ways. You can go the route we’ve gone here and serve them alongside a dipping sauce in a cocktail-hour-noms situation, throw them on a toasted baguette with sriracha mayo, herbs, and a some pickled carrot and daikon to make a banh mi, or serve them with pasta and sauce! The texture of these meatballs is a bit similar to falafel, and they’d be great in a salad or a pita too. The world is your meatball, and the possibilities are endless!