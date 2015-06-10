The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry 40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist

Sarah
by:
36 Comments
Jump to Recipe
40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

40 Garlic Chicken––or more fancy-like…Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic––is a classic French dish that yes, does involve adding a mind boggling amount of garlic to one chicken dish. The first time I tried it, however, I was surprised at how…not all that garlicky it was. After braising with the chicken, the garlic had a super mellow, sweet flavor that wasn’t at all like the spicy, pungent taste you might get from it when it’s raw (which I happen to also love. Exhibit A: 15-Minute Hot Oil Noodles).

I decided to take a traditional 40 garlic chicken, which may conjure images of pastoral landscapes, ceramic milk jugs, and all other manner of rustic French provencal mise en scène, and Asianify it a little, which I happen to enjoy doing immensely. Truth be told, I didn’t have enough vermouth to make the real thing and decided to substitute some of it with Shaoxing wine. I thought, “eh, why not get crazy and throw a little soy sauce in there while I’m at it?” Which I promptly did. And because I didn’t have any parsley or thyme, I ended up using cilantro to garnish the dish at the very end. And so it was.

You’ll want to try this one.

If, by any chance, you don’t much look forward to the prospect of peeling 40 cloves of garlic, I’ll have you know that I did it. I stood there with my knife and my increasingly garlicky fingers, smashing and peeling all 40 cloves (well, 38. I happen to not like the number 4. Which is a dislike instilled in me from a young age by Chinese grandparents. Don’t ask.). After the fact, however, I discovered this video, which shows you how to peel it all in less than 10 seconds. And then I was mad.

But not too mad, because I had a lovely dinner to look forward to.

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

40 Garlic Chicken Recipe Instructions

Heat oil in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Rinse the chicken, pat dry, and season with salt and pepper. Brown the chicken on each side until crisp. Preheat your oven to 350° F.

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the chicken to a deep roasting pan or baking dish and set aside. Add the garlic cloves and ginger to the pan where you cooked the chicken; cook until caramelized, about 8 minutes.

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the soy sauce, shaoxing wine, and vermouth, and cook for another 2 minutes, deglazing the pan as you go.

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Pour over the chicken and transfer to the oven.

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast for 25-30 minutes, and garnish with cilantro if desired.

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this Asian style 40 garlic chicken with a green vegetable and white rice on the side!

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

The garlic in this 40 clove garlic chicken taste caramelized, mellow and very flavorful!

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

If you prefer using boneless chicken thighs, see our post on How to debone skin-on chicken thighs and adjust/reduce cooking times accordingly.

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 1 vote

40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist

This is 40 garlic chicken with a twist. The 40 clove garlic chicken recipe uses Shaoxing wine, vermouth, a dash of soy sauce, and cilantro, and of course, 40 cloves of garlic, all to add Asian flare to a classic.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:American Chinese Fusion
40 garlic chicken with sugar snap peas
serves: 8 servings
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 55 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 4 lbs chicken pieces (bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts, thighs, or legs)
  • salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 40 cloves garlic (peeled)
  • 3 slices ginger
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup shaoxing wine (60 ml)
  • 1/4 cup dry vermouth (60 ml)
  • 2/3 cup chicken stock (160 ml)
  • small handful of cilantro

Instructions

  • Heat oil in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Rinse the chicken, pat dry, and season with salt and pepper. Brown the chicken on each side until crisp. Preheat your oven to 350° F.
  • Transfer the chicken to a deep roasting pan or baking dish and set aside. Add the garlic cloves and ginger to the pan where you cooked the chicken; cook until caramelized, about 8 minutes.
  • Add the soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and vermouth, and cook for another 2 minutes, deglazing the pan as you go. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Pour over the chicken and transfer to the oven. Roast for 25-30 minutes, and garnish with cilantro.

nutrition facts

Calories: 421kcal (21%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 30g (60%) Fat: 29g (45%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Cholesterol: 116mg (39%) Sodium: 242mg (10%) Potassium: 373mg (11%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 215IU (4%) Vitamin C: 7.2mg (9%) Calcium: 44mg (4%) Iron: 1.7mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

36 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments