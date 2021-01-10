The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Rice Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

by:
100 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Scooping Vegetable Fried Rice Into Bowl

Vegetable fried rice is admittedly not the most popular item at a Chinese restaurant. However, it’s a versatile recipe you can quickly throw together with whatever you have in the refrigerator. It makes a great meatless lunch, side dish, or light meal. 

I personally love a good Chinese vegetable fried rice, especially when there’s a variety of vegetables. I like to add flavorful ingredients like shiitake mushrooms, as well as sweet and crunchy add-ins like snow peas and bean sprouts.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Note: This recipe was originally published in November 2013. We have re-tested and updated it with clearer instructions, new photos, updated nutrition information, and metric measurements. Enjoy!

Do you have to use cold rice to make fried rice? 

Fried rice recipes are a great way to use up leftover cold rice, but what if you don’t have any? Don’t fret, you can make just enough fresh rice for this recipe and use it the same day. 

What veggies can I use for fried rice?

The beauty of cooking at home is that you can put just about anything in your vegetable fried rice. While we provide a basic list of vegetables in this recipe, but you can use any stray carrot, stalk of celery, or half a bell pepper sitting in your fridge. 

Some non-conventional veggies to add include mushrooms, asparagus, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, jalapeno peppers (if you want a little spicy kick), or even romaine or iceberg lettuce. 

(Yes, adding some chopped iceberg lettuce right at the end, to keep it slightly crunchy, is a refreshing addition!)

How to Make Vegan Fried Rice

Vegetable fried rice is one simple step away from vegan fried rice. Just omit the egg! 

If you feel something is missing, you can use cubed pan-fried tofu for additional protein.

Vegetable fried rice variations are endless, and don’t stop there. Try my version to get the method down, and then change up the ingredients and make the dish your own. If you have most of the items listed in our 10 Essential Chinese Pantry Ingredients list, I bet you can make this fried rice for dinner tonight.

Vegetable Fried Rice: Recipe Instructions

Let’s start with preparing the rice. We have slightly different instructions depending on whether you’re using leftover rice, or making rice for the express purpose of this recipe!

If You’re Using Day Old Rice:

Take your rice out of the refrigerator. Wet your hands, and break up any clumps with your fingers. Set aside on the counter for 1 hour, so the rice can come up to room temperature.

Mix sesame oil, dark soy sauce, soy sauce, salt, turmeric (if using) and MSG (if using) in a small bowl and set aside. 

If Using Fresh Rice:

Wash, rinse, and drain your rice, and prepare it how you would normally either in your rice cooker or using our stovetop rice cooking method.To the rice and water, add the sesame oil, dark soy sauce, soy sauce, salt, turmeric (if using) and MSG (if using). Stir until the rice and seasonings are well-mixed. Cook the rice. 

After the rice is cooked, leave it out to cool uncovered for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with chopsticks or a fork, and turn it out onto a large plate or sheet pan to cool further and dry out slightly. If you cooked the rice properly, you should be able to see individual grains of rice that aren’t too wet. 

As you can see below, we made this recipe with rice prepared in this way:

Vegetable fried rice ingredients

Prepare Vegetables: 

Dice and chop all of your vegetables, including the onion, carrots, mushrooms, bell pepper, snow peas, and scallions, ensuring they’re all about the same size. The exception is the mung bean sprouts, which just need to be rinsed, cleaned and trimmed. Set the vegetables aside in neat piles. 

Prepare Eggs: 

Combine the eggs with salt, white pepper, and Shaoxing wine. Beat for 30 seconds. 

Heat your wok until it just begins to smoke, and add 2 tablespoons of neutral oil to coat the wok. Pour in the beaten eggs. Scramble them, and when they’re about halfway done, turn off the heat. Use your wok spatula to break the eggs up into smaller pieces, using the residual heat of the wok to just cook them through.

Scrambling eggs in wok

Remove from the wok and set aside. 

Assemble the vegetable fried rice:

Heat the wok to medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of oil, along with the onion, garlic (if using), and carrots.

Onions, garlic and carrots in wok

Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the mushroom and bell peppers, and continue to stir-fry for another 30 to 60 seconds.

Mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and carrots in wok

Turn the heat up to high, and add your rice.

Adding prepared rice to vegetables in wok

Immediately begin stir-frying, firmly scraping the contents of the wok from the bottom up to prevent the rice from sticking. After 1 minute, you can pour your sauce evenly over the rice if using leftover day-old rice, and stir it in until the rice is an even color. 

Add the white pepper, and keep stir-frying the rice for another minute (about 2 minutes total).  You’ll see some steam starting to rise from the rice once it’s heated through. Taste now and add additional seasonings to taste (salt, soy sauce, etc.). 

Making vegetable fried rice

Add the snow peas, and stir-for 15-30 seconds.

Adding snow peas to fried rice

Add the eggs.

Adding eggs to vegetable fried rice

Also add the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and stir it in.

Adding Shaoxing wine to vegetable fried rice

Finally, add the bean sprouts

Adding bean sprouts to fried rice

And the scallions. Stir-fry until the bean sprouts just begin to wilt, and serve. 

Adding scallions to fried rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
4.96 from 23 votes

Vegetable Fried Rice

This vegetable fried rice recipe is not just for vegetarians! It's an incredibly versatile side dish or light meal that you can adapt to whatever's in your refrigerator.
by: Bill
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
Scooping Vegetable Fried Rice Into Bowl
serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the eggs:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (or any neutral oil)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

If using day-old rice:

  • Take your rice out of the refrigerator. Wet your hands, and break up any clumps with your fingers. Set aside on the counter for 1 hour, so the rice can come up to room temperature.
  • Mix sesame oil, dark soy sauce, soy sauce, salt, turmeric (if using) and MSG (if using) in a small bowl and set aside.

If using fresh rice:

  • Wash, rinse, and drain your rice, and prepare it how you would normally either in your rice cooker or using our stovetop rice cooking method.To the rice and water, add the sesame oil, dark soy sauce, soy sauce, salt, turmeric (if using) and MSG (if using). Stir until the rice and seasonings are well-mixed. Cook the rice.
  • After the rice is cooked, leave it out to cool uncovered for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with chopsticks or a fork, and turn it out onto a large plate or sheet pan to cool further and dry out slightly. If you cooked the rice properly, you should be able to see individual grains of rice that aren’t too wet.

Prepare vegetables:

  • Dice and chop all of your vegetables, including the onion, carrots, mushrooms, bell pepper, snow peas, and scallions, ensuring they’re all about the same size. The exception is the mung bean sprouts, which just need to be rinsed, cleaned and trimmed. Set the vegetables aside in neat piles.

Prepare eggs:

  • Combine the eggs with salt, white pepper, and Shaoxing wine. Beat for 30 seconds.
  • Heat your wok until it just begins to smoke, and add 2 tablespoons of neutral oil to coat the wok. Pour in the beaten eggs. Scramble them, and when they’re about halfway done, turn off the heat. Use your wok spatula to break the eggs up into smaller pieces, using the residual heat of the wok to just cook them through. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Assemble the vegetable fried rice:

  • Heat the wok to medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of oil, along with the onion, garlic (if using), and carrots. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the mushroom and bell peppers, and continue to stir-fry for another 30 to 60 seconds.
  • Turn the heat up to high, and add your rice. Immediately begin stir-frying, firmly scraping the contents of the wok from the bottom up to prevent the rice from sticking. After 1 minute, you can pour your sauce evenly over the rice if using leftover day-old rice, and stir it in until the rice is an even color.
  • Add the white pepper, and keep stir-frying the rice for another minute (about 2 minutes total).  You’ll see some steam starting to rise from the rice once it’s heated through. Taste now and add additional seasonings to taste (salt, soy sauce, etc.).
  • Add the snow peas, and stir-for 15-30 seconds. Add the eggs and mix again until the eggs are incorporated. Add the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and stir it in. Finally, add the bean sprouts and scallions. Stir-fry until the bean sprouts just begin to wilt, and serve.

Tips & Notes:

Note, time to pre-cook rice is not included in prep time. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 439kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 60g (20%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 82mg (27%) Sodium: 817mg (34%) Potassium: 324mg (9%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 1977IU (40%) Vitamin C: 33mg (40%) Calcium: 52mg (5%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

100 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.