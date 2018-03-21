Yes, today we are serving up Spam Fried Rice. It’s a rare turn of events on a blog where our most illicit pork products are lard, and maybe bacon. But, the day has come…

A Controversial (But Ultimately Tasty) Pork Product!

Let’s! Talk! About! SPAM!

Spam is a polarizing food for many out there. That pale pink cube of meat (is it actually meat?), fat, and gelatin makes for a revolting combination to some, while it’s a delicious and tantalizing gate to culinary wonders for others.

Pan-fried spam and eggs? Spam mac n’ cheese? Spam sandwich?

As a kid who at times revered the possibilities of bologna walking through the grocery store (we very very rarely ever ate it, because my mother, the sensible woman that she was, did not, in fact, want to feed her children processed and nitrate laden lunch meat, much to my dismay), I’m counted among the “open-minded” spam eaters.

So on our recent trip to Maui, we suspended all skepticism and spammed to our hearts content as one does when in Hawaii.

Spam fried rice for brunch with not only bits of spam but also Portuguese sausage AND bacon? Yes, please.

Deep-fried spam musubi appetizer? Fo SHO.

Spam musubi with your morning coffee at the local bakery the next day? Oho, why not?!

So in chronicling some of the tastes of Hawaii from our trip, we turned to Spam Fried Rice.

When we ventured forth in search of spam for this Spam Fried Rice cooking adventure, Sarah tried to get me to buy the little half can, but I wasn’t gonna have it, we bought the ***full-sized can***.

When you finally get that pink rectangular prism to shimmy out of the aluminum can and slide onto your cutting board, there is a moment where you question your life choices. Why exactly are you doing this? Are you frittering away your culinary promise with a meal of spam?

Well. When those little cubes of spam hit a hot greased wok and start getting delightfully crisp, and you add a handful of veggies, rice, and a few dashes of soy sauce and fish sauce, the tables turn.

Spam is transformed into delicious Spam Fried Rice! Add a lil’ hot sauce…Well. I don’t think I need to say more.

Spam lovers, take your I-toldjya-so moment, because here is our Hawaiian ode to spam.

Spam Fried Rice Recipe Instructions

First prepare your cooked rice. You can make this the night before and leave it in the fridge, or you can make it 20-30 minutes before you want to eat.

When your rice is at the ready, heat the oil in a wok set over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry gently in the oil for about 1 minute. Next, add the spam.

Cook the spam until it’s lightly crisped at the edges, stirring occasionally.

Next, add the onions and carrots, and cook for a few minutes until tender.

Turn the heat up to high, and add the cooked rice, breaking up any clumps with your spatula. Spread out evenly into a single layer across the wok to warm up the rice (if using leftovers) and gently crisp it.

Next, add the Shaoxing wine, the soy sauce, and fish sauce. Stir to combine.

Spread the rice out again into a single layer. Drizzle the beaten eggs across the rice, and stir-fry quickly with your spatula. Let sit for about 15 seconds, then stir-fry quickly to cook the egg completely and distribute it throughout the rice.

Add the peas and scallions and stir-fry until the peas are warmed through.

Serve your Spam Fried Rice immediately with hot sauce of choice!

Did you catch those two scoops of Hawaiian mac salad on the plate? You have to try that too!