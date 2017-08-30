The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice

Kaitlin
16 Comments
Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

A good bowl of Sichuan fried rice—ANY fried rice, really—can work wonders on your outlook on life. It’s an all-in-one meal with starch, veggies, meat, and, of course, it’s the perfect vehicle for your favorite hot sauce or chili oil.

Many Fried Rice Recipes

Over the years, we’ve posted many fried rice recipes:

ALLLLL THE FRIED RICE.

However, I would humbly argue that this Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice is my personal favorite pick-me-up.

What is Sichuan Fried Rice?

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice is salty, a little greasy, toasted at the edges of every grain, and packed with salty and delicious bits of Jinhua ham, sui mi ya cai (a Chinese preserved vegetable), and life-affirming scrambled egg, of course. A healthy amount of scallions adds that necessary green element and onion-y flavor.

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

The secret to a good Sichuan Fried Rice is its minimalist approach to the ingredients and a super hot wok. The ham and scallions get perfectly crisped along with the rice, and pouring scrambled raw egg over the top of the whole thing makes sure it’s perfectly, evenly incorporated.

Plus, it only has 8 ingredients!

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Just add chili oil or a heaping spoonful of our garlicky chiu chow sauce, and everything will be A-okay.

A SourCe for sichuan ingredients

If you can’t find sui mi ya cai at your local Chinese grocery, or you don’t have a grocer near you, check out The Mala Market. They have a curated collection of spices, dry goods, pickles, and sauces, and they also sell sui mi ya cai!

Sichuan Fried Rice: Recipe Instructions

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the Jinhua ham in a heatproof bowl or plate. Heat up your choice of steaming device (e.g., an actual steamer pot, a wok with water and a metal rack, etc.), and steam the ham for 15 minutes.

Remove from the steamer and cool. Chop up the ham and then mince it finely.

Next, heat 5 tablespoons of oil in the the wok over high heat. Add the ham and stir fry until it’s lightly crisped at the edges.

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the suimi ya cai and stir fry for 2 minutes until fragrant.

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com
Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions and stir-fry until the scallions get lightly blistered.

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked jasmine rice to the wok and stir fry to distribute the ingredients evenly.

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the rice out in one layer and let “fry” for 2 minutes. Add the white pepper and Shaoxing wine. Stir the rice to combine.

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread out again and let the rice fry for another 2 minutes. Stir to combine, and spread it out and let it fry again. Next, drizzle the beaten eggs over the rice.

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir fry the rice, allowing the egg to cook and distribute throughout. Serve!

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com
Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 4 votes

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice

Chengdu-Style Sichuan Fried Rice is salty, toasted at the edges of every grain, and packed with salty, delicious bits of Jinhua ham, sui mi ya cai, and egg
by: Kaitlin
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 6
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Place the jinhua ham in a heatproof bowl or plate. Heat up your choice of steaming device (e.g., an actual steamer pot, a wok with water and a metal rack, etc.), and steam the ham for 15 minutes.
  • Remove from the steamer and cool. Chop up the ham and then mince it finely.
  • Next, heat 5 tablespoons of oil in the the wok over high heat. Add the ham and stir fry until it’s lightly crisped at the edges. Add the suimi ya cai and stir fry for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the scallions and stir-fry until the scallions get lightly blistered.
  • Add the rice to the wok and stir fry to distribute the ingredients evenly. Spread the rice out in one layer and let “fry” for 2 minutes. Add the white pepper and Shaoxing wine. Stir the rice to combine.
  • Spread out again and let the rice fry for another 2 minutes. Stir to combine, and spread it out and let it fry again. Next, drizzle the beaten eggs over the rice. Stir fry the rice, allowing the egg to cook and distribute throughout. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 443kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 53g (18%) Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 18g (28%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 122mg (41%) Sodium: 509mg (21%) Potassium: 138mg (4%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 280IU (6%) Vitamin C: 2.2mg (3%) Calcium: 44mg (4%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

