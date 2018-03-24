The Woks of Life

Red Curry Tofu (A Vegan Recipe!)

Sarah
by:
46 Comments
This red curry tofu recipe was born of 1. conversations I have with people in my everyday life who tell me that when they look at our blog, they go directly to the “Quick and Easy” section and 2. the response to our recent roundup of Traditional Chinese Vegan Recipes, which told me that y’all definitely want more vegan recipes!

A Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

So I was perusing our local Asian market the other day, throwing things into the cart as I am wont to do, and I was restocking our supply of Thai curry pastes, when I realized that I’ve never done a vegetarian or vegan red curry dish!

Sure, we have red curry chicken, and red curry coconut noodle soup, but nothing that vegans and vegetarians alike could enjoy.

So I moseyed on over to the tofu section, and picked up a couple packs of these:

Fried tofu triangles, which are great at soaking up whatever sauce you put them in! You could also use soy puffs, firm tofu, or really any other tofu you like in this dish. If you’re new to the bean curd arts, check out our tofu ingredients page for more info on the different types available.

I kept the triangles whole for this recipe, but you can cut them in half if you’d like smaller pieces. Cutting them will also help them soak up more sauce!

This dish also has all the hallmarks of our Quick and Easy recipes. Not many ingredients, but tons of flavor. I used Maesri Thai red curry paste, which is flavored with chilies, garlic, shallots, lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and other spices.

Just a few tablespoons of the stuff mixed with coconut milk make for a delicious sauce, soaked up by the tofu and vegetables. Vegans rejoice! Carnivores, give it a try. You won’t miss the meat. :)

Red Curry Tofu Recipe Instructions

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions and chopped tomatoes, and fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add the Thai red curry paste and fry for another minute.

Add the coconut milk and water (or stock), and bring to a boil.

Add the tofu puffs, turn the heat down to medium low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.

Stir in the snap peas and bell peppers…

And simmer for another 3-4 minutes.

Season with salt to taste, and serve.

I prefer to serve this red curry tofu on a bed of steamed jasmine rice!

4.89 from 9 votes

Vegan Red Curry Tofu

This vegan red curry tofu is a quick, easy, and super flavorful dish that won't have you missing meat! Puffs of fried tofu are the perfect vehicle for a sauce made with Thai red curry paste and coconut milk.
by: Sarah
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Asian
serves: 6
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 tomato (chopped)
  • 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
  • 1 1/4 cups coconut milk
  • 1 1/2 cups water or vegetable stock
  • 1 pound fried tofu triangles (tofu puffs, firm tofu, or any other tofu you like)
  • 1 cup snap peas (washed and trimmed)
  • ½ of a red bell pepper (thinly sliced)
  • Salt (to taste)

Instructions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions and chopped tomatoes, and fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the red curry paste and fry for another minute.
  • Add the coconut milk and water (or stock), and bring to a boil. Add the tofu, turn the heat down to medium low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the snap peas and bell peppers and simmer for another 3-4 minutes. Season with salt to taste.

nutrition facts

Calories: 226kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 8g (3%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 13g (65%) Sodium: 15mg (1%) Potassium: 233mg (7%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 1840IU (37%) Vitamin C: 27.7mg (34%) Calcium: 129mg (13%) Iron: 3.1mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

You may also like…

