The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Soy Garlic Chicken Instant Ramen

Soy Garlic Chicken Instant Ramen

Sarah
by:
3 Comments
Soy Garlic Chicken Instant Ramen

We have another instant ramen upgrade for you! This time, it’s Soy Garlic Chicken Instant Ramen. Rather than a soup, it’s a dish in sauce, with crispy pan-fried chicken, inspired by our own Korean Fried Chicken recipe.

We partnered with Maruchan to bring you this recipe. As always on The Woks of Life, all opinions are our own. Enjoy!

An Instant Ramen Upgrade

As I’ve talked about in other posts, instant ramen has a special place in our family’s collective consciousness.

It was the first thing Kaitlin and I ever learned to cook. It was also the inexpensive meal my mom’s family would make when they first immigrated to the United States and times were tight. 

But instant noodles aren’t limited to what comes in the packet. We enjoy jazzing them up using a few additional ingredients. Case in point, these recipes: 

But while all those recipes still involve making Instant Ramen as a soup, you can also make them into a saucy dish like this!

My dad gets the credit for this recipe idea. Having developed our excellent (if we do say so) Korean Fried Chicken recipe, he wondered, why not make a soy garlic chicken ramen? 

Soy Garlic Chicken Instant Ramen

We’re using Maruchan Gold Soy Sauce Flavor Craft Ramen Noodles here. The seasoning packet is actually a liquid—mostly soy sauce—making it a great marinade as well as a sauce. 

ingredients for soy garlic chicken instant ramen

You’ll use one packet to quickly marinate the chicken, before dredging it in potato starch (for extra crunch!) and pan-frying it until crisp. 

Then just use the other packet to make the sauce for the noodles, along with lots of minced garlic and shallot, mirin, sesame seeds, brown sugar, vinegar, and gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste) for a little kick.

The crispy chicken on top is the perfect complement. 

Ok, let’s talk about how to make it.

Soy Garlic Chicken Ramen: Recipe Instructions

Bring 6 cups of water to a boil for the noodles. 

Quickly coat the chicken using 1 of the sauce packets. (For instructions on how to debone chicken thighs, see this post, or the video on this page.)

Marinating chicken in sauce
Marinating chicken in sauce

Then immediately dredge the chicken pieces in potato starch on both sides. 

Dredging chicken pieces in potato starch

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil, and pan-fry the chicken until crispy on both sides, about 5-6 minutes per side.

Pan-frying chicken

Remove the chicken from the pan, and set aside. 

Removing crispy pan-fried chicken to a plate

To the pan you cooked the chicken in (over medium heat), add the shallot and garlic, and cook for 2-3 minutes, until the shallots begin to turn translucent.

Cooking shallots and garlic in pan

Add the second sauce packet, mirin, sesame seeds, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and gochujang (if using).

Adding sauce packet to shallots and garlic

Simmer for about 3 minutes, until thickened.  

Simmering sauce

Meanwhile, add the noodles to boiling water and cook for 3 minutes.

adding noodles to sauce

Drain and add the noodles to the pan of sauce along with the scallion.

Mixing noodles in sauce with scallions

Toss to coat, and divide into 2 bowls. Top with the chicken, and serve. 

Soy Garlic Chicken Instant Ramen Noodles

Soy Garlic Chicken Instant Ramen

This quick soy garlic chicken instant ramen is a sauced noodle recipe rather than a soup, with crispy Korean-inspired pan-fried chicken.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles
Cuisine:Asian
Keyword:instant ramen
Soy Garlic Chicken Instant Ramen
serves: 2
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Bring 6 cups of water to a boil for the noodles. Quickly coat the chicken using 1 of the sauce packets. Then immediately dredge the chicken pieces in potato starch on both sides.
  • Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil, and pan-fry the chicken until crispy on both sides, about 5-6 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan, and set aside.
  • To the pan you cooked the chicken in (over medium heat), add the shallot and garlic, and cook for 2-3 minutes, until the shallots begin to turn translucent. Add the second sauce packet, mirin, sesame seeds, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and gochujang, if using. Simmer for about 3 minutes, until thickened. 
  • Meanwhile, add the noodles to boiling water and cook for 3 minutes. Drain and add the noodles to the pan of sauce along with the scallion. Toss to coat, and divide into 2 bowls. Top with the chicken, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 776kcal (39%) Carbohydrates: 85g (28%) Protein: 27g (54%) Fat: 37g (57%) Saturated Fat: 17g (85%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 94mg (31%) Sodium: 1965mg (82%) Potassium: 585mg (17%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 13g (14%) Vitamin A: 152IU (3%) Vitamin C: 6mg (7%) Calcium: 87mg (9%) Iron: 5mg (28%)

Calories: 776kcal (39%) Carbohydrates: 85g (28%) Protein: 27g (54%) Fat: 37g (57%) Saturated Fat: 17g (85%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 94mg (31%) Sodium: 1965mg (82%) Potassium: 585mg (17%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 13g (14%) Vitamin A: 152IU (3%) Vitamin C: 6mg (7%) Calcium: 87mg (9%) Iron: 5mg (28%)

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

3 Comments

  1. AvatarCLAUDIA DAVIS says

    If we can’t find that exact brand of ramen, I assume we can sub low sodium soy sauce for the first packet but what what is in the second sauce packet if we need to create it ourselves? Also, what is a good sub for Mirin?

    Thanks.

    Reply

  2. AvatarVictoria P says

    I’m vegan, and since the Maruchan brand of ramen isn’t (contains Sardines, Mackerel, Soy, Eggs, Milk, Almonds, Wheat), how much soy sauce would you say is in those 2 packets so I can adapt the recipe using another brand of ramen (+ Gardein chick’n)? Thanks …. looks tasty!

    Reply

