Avocado Smoothies with Boba

Like most other healthy and flavor-loving humans of the world, we have jumped solidly on the bandwagon of enjoying fresh juices and green smoothies. I’ve wholeheartedly embraced the green smoothie. I’ll get the chock-full of kale, dark green, thick, grainy juices and smoothies whenever I can.

In fact, sometimes I’ll make smoothies that are so full of a rainbow of fruits and leafy veggies that the resulting color turns into this questionable purplish brown. It doesn’t *look* appetizing to the average outsider, but it’s tasty and healthy.

Luckily, I am not about to show you all pictures of a brown smoothie today.

Instead, we’ve got something a little bit more decadent than your run-of-the-mill cold-pressed juice. These basil lime avocado smoothies are super tasty.

We were a bit skeptical of the basil + lime + avocado mixture at first, but the flavor combination is surprisingly complex and kind of tastes like something the coolest person you know might enjoy on a summer’s day.

As for the decadent piece of the puzzle, in order to add a little extra something something, we used condensed milk as our sweetening agent and finished off the whole thing with wonderfully chewy tapioca pearls (AKA boba, AKA bubbles), because, well, why not?

The condensed milk is a Vietnamese twist that lends the smoothie a deliciously rich and milky, almost custard-like texture, and bubbles are always A-okay in my book.

Recipe Instructions

Boil a small pot of water. Cook the tapioca pearls (“bubbles” or “boba”) according to the package instructions. If your package doesn’t have instructions, see our post on how to cook tapioca pearls.

When they’re done, drain and transfer to a small bowl with a small amount of room temperature water so they don’t harden and dry out.

Next, prepare your smoothie. Pile the rest of the ingredients into your blender. Blend until smooth.

In a tall glass, add a ¼ cup of tapioca pearls and pour your avocado smoothie over the top. Top with some lime zest, add a straw, and enjoy!

Hope you try these avocado smoothies today!