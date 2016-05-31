The Woks of Life

Avocado Smoothies with Boba

Kaitlin
12 Comments
Like most other healthy and flavor-loving humans of the world, we have jumped solidly on the bandwagon of enjoying fresh juices and green smoothies. I’ve wholeheartedly embraced the green smoothie. I’ll get the chock-full of kale, dark green, thick, grainy juices and smoothies whenever I can.

In fact, sometimes I’ll make smoothies that are so full of a rainbow of fruits and leafy veggies that the resulting color turns into this questionable purplish brown. It doesn’t *look* appetizing to the average outsider, but it’s tasty and healthy.

Luckily, I am not about to show you all pictures of a brown smoothie today.

Instead, we’ve got something a little bit more decadent than your run-of-the-mill cold-pressed juice. These basil lime avocado smoothies are super tasty.

We were a bit skeptical of the basil + lime + avocado mixture at first, but the flavor combination is surprisingly complex and kind of tastes like something the coolest person you know might enjoy on a summer’s day.

As for the decadent piece of the puzzle, in order to add a little extra something something, we used condensed milk as our sweetening agent and finished off the whole thing with wonderfully chewy tapioca pearls (AKA boba, AKA bubbles), because, well, why not?

The condensed milk is a Vietnamese twist that lends the smoothie a deliciously rich and milky, almost custard-like texture, and bubbles are always A-okay in my book.

Recipe Instructions

Boil a small pot of water. Cook the tapioca pearls (“bubbles” or “boba”) according to the package instructions. If your package doesn’t have instructions, see our post on how to cook tapioca pearls

When they’re done, drain and transfer to a small bowl with a small amount of room temperature water so they don’t harden and dry out.

Next, prepare your smoothie. Pile the rest of the ingredients into your blender. Blend until smooth.

In a tall glass, add a ¼ cup of tapioca pearls and pour your avocado smoothie over the top. Top with some lime zest, add a straw, and enjoy!

Hope you try these avocado smoothies today!

Avocado Smoothies with Boba

Like most other healthy and flavor-loving humans, we have jumped on the bandwagon of enjoying fresh juices and green smoothies. Avocado smoothies that is.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Beverages
Cuisine:Asian
serves: 4
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ cup tapioca pearls (“bubbles” or “boba,” optional)
  • 1 cup ice
  • 1 avocado (pitted and scooped out in chunks)
  • 9 basil leaves
  • 1 lime (juiced and zested
  • ½ – ¾ cup condensed milk (depending on your preferences for sweetness)
  • 1 cup water

Instructions

  • Boil a small pot of water. Cook the tapioca pearls per package instructions. When they’re done, drain and transfer to a small bowl with a small amount of room temperature water so they don’t harden and dry out.
  • Next, prepare your smoothie. Pile the rest of the ingredients into your blender. Blend until smooth.
  • In a tall glass, add a ¼ cup of tapioca pearls and pour your avocado smoothie over the top. Top with some additional lime zest if desired, add a straw, and enjoy!

nutrition facts

Calories: 276kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 44g (15%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 13mg (4%) Sodium: 56mg (2%) Potassium: 403mg (12%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 22g (24%) Vitamin A: 225IU (5%) Vitamin C: 10.9mg (13%) Calcium: 124mg (12%) Iron: 0.8mg (4%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

