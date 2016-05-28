The Woks of Life

Sweet Red Bean Soup

You’re at a Chinese banquet, and you’ve made it.

You’ve thoroughly enjoyed the cold platter of meats & jellyfish, the delicate stir-fried squid with mixed vegetables, the heavenly five-spice fried chicken, the walnut-mayonnaise fried shrimp and broccoli, the Cantonese-style lobster with ginger and scallions, the whole steamed fish, the fried rice, AND the longevity noodles.

Well, technically you’ve blasted way past “enjoyment” into the realm of food coma. You don’t know exactly how you crammed that many courses into your bloated stomach. You’re wondering why you went so crazy on the ice chips and Sprite. And did you really need that last bowl of noodles? WITH chili oil? You’re about to spiral into a long-winded contemplation about how it was supposed to be a genteel banquet, not a violation of one of the seven deadly sins….

And then, the waiters roll through. They distribute the takeout containers always required to handle the overflow of banquet leftovers and simultaneously put down hot bowls of red bean soup. The soup is thick, sweet, and studded with tiny, ever so slightly chewy, clear tapioca pearls.

You survey the wreckage one more time. You reach for the red bean soup. There’s probably a little more room left…

What follows is a recipe for the red bean soup for which there always seems to be just enough room left. ;)

Sweet Red Bean Soup: Recipe Instructions

First, rinse the dried adzuki beans under cold water. Then, soak the beans in water for at least 8 hours (overnight).

Drain the beans and transfer to a medium-sized pot. Add 6 cups of fresh water. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for 1 hour. Over the course of the hour, add an additional 2 cups of water as needed.

When the beans look soft and broken down, use an immersion blender to blend until the beans are just broken up–it shouldn’t be completely smooth (unless that’s your preference–you’re the cook here!). You can also transfer to a blender and pulse a few times until you achieve your desired consistency.

Transfer the blended mixture back to the pot. If you like a soupier consistency, feel free to add additional water at this stage until you reach your desired consistency. Add the sugar and orange zest using your trusty microplane.

Stir over medium to medium-high heat to dissolve the sugar. The mixture should bubble very gently.

Next, add the small tapioca pearls.

Cook for 20 minutes until the tapioca pearls become translucent. Some recipes recommend cooking the tapioca separately, but it works just fine to add them directly to the soup. When the tapioca pearls are totally translucent, it’s ready to serve!

4.80 from 5 votes

Sweet Red Bean Soup

Red bean soup is thick, sweet and studded with tiny, ever so slightly chewy, clear tapioca pearls and enjoyed after a 10 course Chinese banquet meal.
by: Kaitlin
Course:desserts and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:Chinese
Red Bean Soup with sliced oranges
serves: 16 servings
Prep: 8 hours
Cook: 1 hour 30 minutes
Total: 9 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, rinse the beans under cold water. Then, soak the beans in water for at least 8 hours (overnight).
  • Drain the beans and transfer to a medium-sized pot. Add 6 cups of fresh water. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for 1 hour. Over the course of the hour, add an additional 2 cups of water as needed.
  • When the beans look soft and broken down, use an immersion blender to blend until the beans are just broken up--it shouldn’t be completely smooth (unless that’s your preference--you’re the cook here!). You can also transfer to a blender and pulse a few times until you achieve your desired consistency.
  • Transfer the blended mixture back to the pot. If you like a soupier consistency, feel free to add additional water at this stage until you reach your desired consistency. Add the sugar and orange zest. Stir over medium to medium-high heat to dissolve the sugar. The mixture should bubble very gently.
  • Next, add the tapioca. Cook for 20 minutes until the tapioca pearls become translucent. Some recipes recommend cooking the tapioca separately, but it works just fine to add them directly to the soup. When the tapioca pearls are totally translucent, it’s ready to serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 111kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 23g (8%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 1g (2%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 8mg Potassium: 309mg (9%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 5IU Calcium: 20mg (2%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

  1. Kelly says

    5 stars
    I haven’t made this in years but I used to make it with chinese rock sugar. Does it taste the same w regular sugar? I also used dried orange peel instead of fresh zest. Are the ingredients substituted for convenience or do you think it tastes better this way?

    Reply

  4. Richard says

    Instruction #2 calls for the addition of 6 cups of water, which doesn’t change regardless of the quantity of beans (the number of servings). Is this correct?

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Richard, sorry we missed your comment back in February! If you’re using more beans you may need more water. The current quantity of bean’s margin for error is 6 cups with the potential to need up to 2 cups more. Hope that helps?

      Reply

  5. Mia says

    5 stars
    I’ve just made a simplified version of your recipe without tapioca pearls, but I used about a “fistful” of rock sugar instead of the ground sugar. The sugar was added in gradually as the beans boiled (I don’t have a blender so I smashed them in the pot with the back of a wooden spoon about halfway through.) It probably was too much sugar because now it tastes so wonderful, definitely dim sum quality! Do you know what the “proper” substitution ratio should have been?

    I also added in a pinch of salt because my chef friends say this helps bring out the sweetness, no idea if it’s legit or not.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Mia, since everyone’s tolerance for sweetness is different, you should add in slowly until it reaches the level you like. I do like the idea of adding a pinch of salt. I think it helps to enrich the sweetness.

      Reply

  6. M. says

    Hi WOL! Any insight as to why the red bean soup can have a bitter taste? I’ve read to boil the red beans for at least an hour and discard the water before boiling them again. Any advice would be greatly appreciated! Thank you.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Marilyn, red bean soup should not be bitter, unless it’s the tangerine peel that you used. Also, discarding the water that it boils in isn’t necessary, and you lose a lot of flavor and nutrients!

      Reply

  10. Jane H. says

    When I was a young child (many decades ago), my mother, who was a Japanese native, would make a sweet adzuki bean soup (leaving them whole). after they were tender, she would add small dumplings (the size of marbles) probably made from rice flour and simmer them in the beans. The dumplings were a slightly chewy but such a great addition.

    Reply

  15. Cheryl says

    I have adzuki beans and dried orange peel in my pantry, and this seems like the perfect way to use them! Do you think this recipe would work with a crockpot? I’m also wondering if I would need to soak the beans overnight if I’m using a crockpot. Any advice??
    Thanks!!

    Reply

  16. Ling says

    4 stars
    My mum used to make this all the time and it was one of my favourites as a child. So I was really pleased to be able to make it for the first time and was surprised how easy and tasty it was!
    The orange zest and tapioca is a nice touch for added flavour and texture and my kids loved it! Though I blended it a bit too much it was still lovely!
    Thank you!

    Reply

  17. Roger says

    When I lived in Hong Kong, we would make this soup in the summer, eat it hot for the first meal and after that we would eat it cold. It was a great dish when it was so hot outside.

    I know this is considered a dessert dish, but if this were the main dish for a meal, what would you serve with it?

    Thanks, I love your recipes.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Roger, this is an interesting questions, the first thing that popped into my mind was to add sticky rice balls, with or without filling. I would cook the rice balls separately though. Hope you like my idea.

      Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi KG, the soup is definitely reheatable; just add a little bit of water to rejuvenate and heat in a small pot on the stove. Microwaving might result in highly unfortunate soup splatters all over the place, since it’s bean-based. I would say this lasts for 2 weeks max. Keep it on the top shelf in the back so it stays cold enough!

      Reply

  19. Louise says

    This looks amazing!!!! It’s so hard to find red bean soup that’s worth eating in restaurants. Always looks like brown mud water with some beans thrown in. Once in a while after a meal we are fortunate to some across a sweet clear cold soup that has some kind of melon in it which is light and refreshing. I have no idea what it’s called tho. But my all time fave is hot black sesame tong shu (spelling??? Terrible I know) Anyone remember the restaurant in Flushing and on Mott St. Called Sweet & Tart cafe? That place was the BOMB!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Agree! Only a select few places we’ve been to do it really really well. That cold melon soup sounds interesting! I’ll ask my mom about it. And I actually have never had black sesame soup, but it looks amazing.

      (Also, we <3 Flushing)

      Reply

  21. Pamela says

    Here in Japan, when I cook adzuki beans I never need to soak them. They are really tiny. They cook up in about 45-60 minutes. I like the idea of adding orange zest! I want to try making them this way, it sounds and looks so good!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      That sounds luxurious! We get slightly larger beans here in the US. The orange zest is a really nice addition, and it kind of echoes how the flavors play out at a real Chinese banquet, when they also often serve orange slices as part of the dessert course. Let us know how the recipe turns out for you! :)

      Reply

  22. Bill says

    Your first paragraph describes a Chinese Engineers Club Banquet that I attended at The Empress of China in San Francisco in 1972 – only the very LAST course was a large tureen of West Lake Duck Soup — It could of been the whole meal — I did manage to shoehorn in a couple ‘small’ bowls — had barley in it!

    Reply

  24. Susan in PDX says

    This is so timely. Just yesterday, I was staring at some Adzuki beans and wanted to buy them. I’ll walk back over and grab them today. Is this meant to be dessert? In other words, always served after a meal?

    Reply

  25. heather (delicious not gorgeous) says

    THIS IS MY FAVORITE, HANDS DOWN. when i have it at restaurants, this is the version i get, but when i make it at home, it’s just adzuki beans, water and brown sugar. and i love it with a splash of milk (and if you freeze the milky red bean soup, you get red bean pops!!).

    Reply