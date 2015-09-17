Everyone has those days.

When you’re sick of work, really not feeling that final paper that’s due in two days, or you’re just plain old bored of your same old routine.

Well I recently had such a day, and what should one do on such a day?

Make some chicken tenders. But some limp, “oven-baked” chicken tenders aren’t going to soothe your sorrows. You need some DOUBLE-DIPPED BUTTERMILK FRIED Chicken Tenders.

Nay, you need double-dipped buttermilk KOREAN fried chicken tenders. And…what’s that? Gochujang dipping sauce, you say? Don’t mind if I do.

Now, before you lampoon me for clogging your arteries and corrupting your diets, I ask you, is there anything more therapeutic than being transported back to simpler times? You would walk into a restaurant with your family and not even have to glance at the children’s menu before knowing that you wanted the chicken fingers and French fries. Your culinary choices weren’t hampered by diets or whether or not the latest gastropub you picked for lunch is just trendy enough. Your biggest concern during mealtimes was just why you could never seem to locate a green crayon to properly draw a flower on the paper-lined table-top of your favorite chicken finger-slinging restaurant.

So I say have a chicken tender, gosh darnit! These Korean fried chicken tenders are double-dipped in buttermilk and flour for an extra crunchy coating. Korean chili powder rounds out the flavors, adding a delightful spice. And the gochujang dipping sauce? It’s pretty awesome, too.

Recipe Instructions

First, place the chicken tenders in a medium sized bowl. Pour enough buttermilk into the bowl to submerge the chicken. Add the soy sauce and dijon mustard. Stir thoroughly and let sit for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a shallow dish, combine the flour, Korean chili powder, salt, and pepper.

Heat the oil over medium high heat. When a chopstick dipped into the oil sizzles, you’re ready to start frying.

Dredge each chicken tender in the flour mixture, coating thoroughly. Then dip the chicken tender back into the buttermilk. Dredge in the flour mixture a second time, and gently place into the hot oil.

Fry until the chicken is golden brown. Remove to a cooling rack placed over a baking sheet.

Repeat the double-dipping/dredging and frying with the remaining pieces of chicken. When you’re done frying the chicken, combine the gochujang paste, soy sauce, honey/agave, sesame oil, and dijon mustard for the dipping sauce.

Serve these Korean fried chicken tenders immediately–maybe alongside some French fries if you’re having yourself an extra little splurge!