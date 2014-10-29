The Woks of Life

Five Spice Fried Chicken Drumsticks

Sarah
by:
38 Comments
Five Spice Fried Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Whenever we visit my grandparents in Queens, it’s all about where to go for lunch. Soup dumplings at Nan Xiang Dumpling House, Malaysian curry noodle soup at the hole-in-the-wall place I can’t actually remember the name of, cumin lamb noodles at Xi’An Famous Foods, or a trip to the food court in the New World Mall in Flushing, NY.

Sometimes, though, we keep things simple. My grandma, like most sensible people, loves fried chicken. And though she doesn’t have it often, there’s a street stall that makes some really awesome five spice fried chicken that she likes to splurge on every now and then.

We gave it our best shot to recreate it here, and I’d say we did a pretty kickass job of it. This is actually our second fried chicken recipe. We have an awesome Xinjiang Spiced Fried Chicken recipe here, inspired by an epic street stall near our apartment in Beijing, China.

Five Spice Fried Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Rinse your chicken legs under cold running water. Put them in a large bowl and season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and half of the five-spice powder.

Five Spice Fried Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

In a medium bowl, whisk together your 2 eggs and tablespoon of water. Add to the chicken, and toss everything together.

In shallow baking dish, stir together the flour, baking powder, white pepper, and the other half of the five spice powder. Fill a cast iron skillet slightly less than halfway with oil, and heat to 360 degrees (use a thermometer).

Take each drumstick and allow the excess egg to drip off. Thoroughly coat in the flour mixture, and shake off any excess.

Five Spice Fried Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Lay them in the oil, four at a time. You cook these five spice fried chicken drumsticks just like you do in a good southern fried chicken recipe.

Five Spice Fried Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Fry each batch of chicken for 14 minutes, maintaining a temperature of 350 degrees (the oil will cool right down when you add the chicken), and flipping them about halfway through, until crispy and golden brown.

Five Spice Fried Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these five spice fried chicken drumsticks however you like it! We love it as a meal with some white rice but you can just grab a drumstick and run!

Five Spice Fried Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Five Spice Fried Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Five Spice Fried Chicken Drumsticks

Everybody loves a good fried chicken but five spice fried chicken is over-the-top delicious and is literally as easy as adding some five-spice powder and fresh ground white pepper to the chicken.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Five spice fried chicken
serves: 8
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 12 chicken legs
  • salt and black pepper (to taste)
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon five-spice powder (divided)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour (190g)
  • 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon white pepper
  • peanut or vegetable oil (for frying)

Instructions

  • Rinse your chicken legs under cold running water. Put them in a large bowl and season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and half of the five-spice powder. In a medium bowl, whisk together your 2 eggs and tablespoon of water. Add to the chicken, and toss everything together.
  • In shallow baking dish, stir together the flour, baking powder, white pepper, and the other half of the five spice powder. Fill a cast iron skillet slightly less than halfway with oil, and heat to 360 degrees.
  • Take each drumstick and allow the excess egg to drip off. Thoroughly coat in the flour mixture, and shake off any excess. Lay them in the oil, four at a time.
  • Fry each batch of chicken for 14 minutes, maintaining a temperature of 350 degrees (the oil will cool right down when you add the chicken), and flipping them about halfway through, until crispy and golden brown. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 480kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 20g (7%) Protein: 29g (58%) Fat: 41g (63%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 221mg (74%) Sodium: 433mg (18%) Potassium: 571mg (16%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 235IU (5%) Vitamin C: 0.6mg (1%) Calcium: 87mg (9%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Rate this recipe:




