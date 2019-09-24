The Woks of Life

Five Spice Chicken

Published: Last Updated:
By 36 Comments

Roasted Five Spice Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

When we bought our first house over twenty years ago and money was tight, we were always looking for good deals at the local supermarket. The Chicken leg quarters at $0.39/pound sounded pretty good. This oven-baked five spice chicken is an easy dinner we used to make on school nights, because it was easy to prepare ahead of time, economical, and most importantly, very tasty.

As Simple As It Gets

This five spice chicken recipe has only 9 ingredients. You can marinate the chicken the night before, so that all you have to do come dinnertime is place the chicken on a sheet pan and throw them in the oven. Prepare some rice and a vegetable, and you have a full, hearty dinner on the table in less than an hour.

But don’t let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. It is extremely delicious! The chicken releases juices onto the sheet pan, and when poured over rice, it’s liquid gold.

Our girls would gobble this up when they were kids (I have a feeling you’ll please even picky eaters with this chicken), and I hear from Sarah that she still makes it for dinner on busy weeknights!

Five Spice Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

The key? Chinese five spice powder.

What is in Chinese Five Spice Powder?

Five-spice powder is a mixture of ground star anise, cloves, Chinese cinnamon, Sichuan peppercorns, and fennel seeds. It can also container ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, dried tangerine peel, or galangal, depending on the recipe.

Five spice powder can be found even in regular grocery stores these days, making this an easy recipe to execute even if you don’t have a Chinese market nearby. You can also purchase it online.

The only other potentially hard-to-find ingredient in here is shaoxing wine, but you can substitute a regular dry cooking sherry!

Oven-Baked Five Spice Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients except the chicken in a mixing bowl.

Five spice marinade, thewoksoflife.com

Pat the chicken dry and add to the marinade.

Adding chicken to the marinade bowl, thewoksoflife.com

Rub the marinade into the chicken, being sure to get some of it under the skin of the chicken thighs or leg quarters (this recipe works well with either).

Marinated chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Marinate the chicken overnight if making ahead. Otherwise, allow it to marinate for as long as you can (at least 20 minutes, or an hour if you can).

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a sheet pan with non-stick foil or parchment paper. Place the chicken on the pan and bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes.

Chicken thighs on sheet pan, thewoksoflife.com

While the chicken is roasting, you can prepare your rice, veggies, or other sides for your dinner! We decided to serve ours with steamed white rice and a simple stir-fried cabbage with salt and a little garlic.

After 40 minutes, the chicken should be a golden brown, but if not, you can crisp it under the broiler for a couple minutes. Just don’t walk away while the broiler is on, or the chicken may burn! Test the chicken to make sure it is cooked through. Stick a fork in the side. If the juices run clear, it’s done.

Oven-baked five spice chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Plate, and enjoy this easy-to-make five spice chicken dinner!

Oven-baked Five Spice Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Easy Five Spice Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Five Spice Chicken, thewoksoflife.com
Oven-Baked Five Spice Chicken

This oven-baked five spice chicken is an easy dinner we used to make on busy weeknights. With just 9 ingredients, it's easy to prepare ahead of time, economical, and most importantly, very tasty.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 4
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Combine the soy sauce, salt, five spice, red onion, garlic, oil, shaoxing wine (or sherry), and sesame oil in a mixing bowl and set aside. Pat the chicken dry and add it to the marinade, making sure to get the marinade under the skin of the chicken. Marinate overnight or at least 20 minutes.
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) and line a sheet pan with non-stick foil or parchment paper. Place the chicken on the pan and roast for 35-40 minutes.
  • If the chicken has not crisped up in that time, turn on the broiler for a few minutes, but don't walk away why this is happening or they may burn!
  • The chicken is cooked through when you stick a fork in the side and the juices run clear. Serve with steamed rice and a vegetable for a complete dinner!

Notes

Note: Marinating time depends on how much time you have. Ideally, prepare chicken and marinade the night before and marinate overnight, but if you only have 20 minutes to marinate it, that's fine too. 

Nutrition

Calories: 526kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 37g | Fat: 40g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 221mg | Sodium: 889mg | Potassium: 478mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 176IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 27mg | Iron: 2mg

Note: This recipe was one of the first we ever published on the blog, since it is a long-time family staple! While the recipe was originally published on September 25, 2013, we have since updated it with new photos, clearer instructions, nutrition information, and helpful links as of September 2019. Enjoy! 

36 Comments

  2. Peter Crawford says

    Tell you what you guys are have come on in leaps and bounds since you launched your website. Your recipes have always been so well presented and tasty too!!! Just seen your video on Char Sui, its excellent and looks delicious, too. Well done, can’t wait to try it.

    Reply

  3. Big Frankie says

    Really like this technique, but I’m not a fan of the taste of five spice powder. What other spice mixes could be subbed in and still keep things authentic Chinese? Many thanks, love this blog, so informative.

    Reply

  4. David says

    Sounds like a great dish. However, I believe I would rely on an instant read thermometer to determine doneness rather than the juices. At least 165 degrees F or higher depending on how you like thighs and drumsticks. I think at least 175

    Reply

  5. Nic says

    Hello. My grandfather was from Hong Kong and I grew up eating Cantonese Chinese food. Thanks for the great work you do here! I’ve just tried this recipe, but I’ve seen that it calls for both soy sauce and a teaspoon of salt. Shouldn’t it be 1 teaspoon of sugar instead? Thanks!

    Reply

  6. Norma says

    This sounds so tasty! Is there a way I could adapt it for chicken breasts, either on or (preferably) off the bone? Thanks so much — love your site!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Norma, if you wanted to do this recipe with boneless skinless chicken breasts, I would marinate the chicken and then pan sear the breasts in a pan with oil over medium high heat after they’ve finished marinating. Cooking them in the oven without any bone or skin will result in dry chicken.

      Reply

      • Norma says

        Thanks so much, Sarah! That’s exactly what I was worried about — dry chicken. Really appreciate you taking the time to give me an alternate method.

        Reply

  7. Aysa says

    5 stars
    This is the best chicken I’ve ever made. It’s simple to prepare and it comes out juicy, full of flavor and with a crispy skin. I absolutely love it and would eat it every day if I could. I even posted a picture of it on Instagram and got hundreds of likes because it’s also picture perfect.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Amanda, I checked this early recipe again and you are right – no sweetener. I agree that adding a pinch of sugar or some honey is a nice addition to balance the saltiness of the other ingredients!

      Reply

