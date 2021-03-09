The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Quick & Easy Laksa Instant Ramen

Laksa Instant Ramen

Sarah
by:
15 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Laksa Instant Ramen

We partnered with Maruchan to bring you this Laksa Instant Ramen recipe. As always on The Woks of Life, all opinions are our own. Enjoy!

This Laksa Instant Ramen is our new favorite way of leveling up instant noodles—that favorite college dorm/emergency food.

All you need is coconut milk, laksa paste, and just a few other ingredients for this quick “laksa-fied” instant ramen noodle soup. 

A Proven Track Record of Jazzing Up Instant Noodles

We grew up eating Maruchan Instant Ramen. When my mom and her family first came to America, instant noodles were quick, affordable meals. Sometimes, it was made more substantial with an egg cracked into it or some vegetables on the side. 

It was also the first thing my sister and I learned how to cook by ourselves. To make a tasty snack, all we had to do was boil some water. (And never leave the stove while it was on, as our mom was sure to warn us.)

Our favorite flavors were chicken or beef. We would carefully transfer our bowls from the kitchen to the playroom, kneel in front of the coffee table with chopsticks and spoons, and slurp down our noodles while watching episodes of Arthur and Little Bear.

I loved my noodles searing hot (as I still do to this day), but my cousins and sister would drop ice cubes into theirs to cool them down before digging right in. 

Since then, we’ve gotten creative with many a pack of instant ramen, particularly when we’re camping, which spawned such ideas as Pho Ramen and Campfire Curry Ramen. To this day, I can’t go on a camping trip without a few packs of instant noodles in tow. 

Why You Definitely Want to Laksa-fy Your Ramen!

This might be our favorite Instant Ramen jazz yet. 

Laksa Instant Ramen Ingredients

Laksa is a spicy Southeast Asian coconut milk and broth-based noodle soup. You’ll find it in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia in various forms. 

It mainly consists of an aromatic soup with shrimp paste, stock, and coconut milk, noodles (various kinds, depending on where you get it), and toppings like shrimp, chicken, and vegetables. 

We have a traditional Laksa recipe, and I love it, but it is admittedly a bit of a project to make. It takes a little over an hour in the kitchen.

This “Instant” version involves simply adding a few ingredients to a couple packs of Instant Noodles.

It takes about 10 minutes to make (pretty much as long as it takes to boil water), making it fast enough for a weekday lunch or quick dinner. 

Bowl of Laksa Instant Ramen

Some Asia-based brands do make laksa flavored instant noodles, but they’re hard to find and can get pretty expensive outside of Asia. I’m using chicken and shrimp flavored Maruchan Instant Noodles as my base here, in a nod to the shrimp and chicken in a traditional Laksa broth base.

I’m also adding laksa paste—my key ingredient for both this instant version and my traditional laksa. You can find it in well-stocked Asian grocery stores. 

Just add a few other ingredients, and you’ll be slurping up laksa deliciousness in no time. 

Recipe Instructions

Place a medium (2 qt.) pot over medium heat. Add the laksa paste and brown sugar, and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently.

Laksa paste and brown sugar in pot

Add the water, coconut milk, and the seasoning packets from the instant noodles. Bring to a simmer. 

Adding seasoning packet to pot with laksa paste, brown sugar, water, coconut milk

Add the instant noodles…

Adding instant noodles to pot of broth

And cook for just 2 minutes, until softened but still al dente. 

Instant noodles in pot

Divide the noodles and soup between two bowls, and top each with cilantro, scallions, chili (if using), and a lime wedge. Serve immediately.

Laksa Instant Ramen
Laksa Instant Ramen
Picking up instant ramen noodles with chopsticks

Laksa Instant Ramen

This Laksa Instant Ramen recipe is our new favorite way of leveling up instant noodles, with coconut milk and laksa paste.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles
Cuisine:Southeast Asian Inspired
Keyword:laksa instant ramen
Laksa Instant Ramen
serves: 2
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons laksa paste
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 3 1/2 cups water
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 package Maruchan Chicken-flavored Instant Noodles
  • 1 package Maruchan Shrimp-flavored Instant Noodles
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 1 Thai bird chili (finely chopped, optional)
  • 2 lime wedges
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Place a medium (2 qt.) pot over medium heat. Add the laksa paste and brown sugar, and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently.
  • Add the water, coconut milk, and the seasoning packets from the instant noodles. Bring to a simmer.
  • Add the instant noodles, and cook for just 2 minutes, until softened but still al dente.
  • Divide the noodles and soup between two bowls, and top each with cilantro, scallions, chili (if using), and a lime wedge. Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 689kcal (34%) Carbohydrates: 64g (21%) Protein: 29g (58%) Fat: 38g (58%) Saturated Fat: 28g (140%) Cholesterol: 257mg (86%) Sodium: 2561mg (107%) Potassium: 457mg (13%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 232IU (5%) Vitamin C: 12mg (15%) Calcium: 163mg (16%) Iron: 9mg (50%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

15 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarAmber says

    This looks delish and super easy. I will have to skip those seasoning packets because I don’t eat meat or fish, but I will be sending this to some omnivore ramen lovers too! Seriously drooling here…

    Reply

  2. AvatarAlan Sommerman says

    Where does the 29 grams of protein come from? I’ve seen some instant rice noodle packets with reasonable amounts of sodium, maybe I’ll try this recipe that way.

    Reply

  3. AvatarKathy L. McGuire says

    No way I would eat that recipe … too many calories, way too much sodium and quite a bit of carbs. It’s the sodium level I would be concerned with.

    Reply

  5. AvatarPaula Bucher says

    Hi Sarah! Could you tell me what is laksa paste? I didn’t see this ingredient highlighted in your recipe, so I was curious what this is, and where to find it. Perhaps Bill can add it to his stellar glossary of ingredients. Thanks so much for all you do!

    Reply

  7. Avatarvivian Allison says

    There are no Asian stores near me. What can i substitute for Laska Paste or can I make it? Also, can it be ordered on line, if so where?

    Reply

  8. AvatarMimi says

    Hi Sarah! Quick question. Won’t it be too salty adding both laska paste and soup powder? I love sprucing up my ramen to make it look like the packages.

    Also how long will laska paste stay fresh once it is opened?

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hi Mimi, I’ve had my jar of laksa paste for about 6 months so far, and it’s still good! You can feel free to add less of the seasoning packet if you’re worried about salt levels!

      Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook