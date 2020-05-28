The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice

Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice

Published: Last Updated:
By 92 Comments

Chinese Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice, thewoksoflife.com

Okay. So I LOVE this chicken with sticky rice. I pine for it. This sticky rice chicken recipe was one of the first we ever posted back in June 2013. In fact, now that I think about it, getting this recipe written down might have been one of my primary motivations for starting The Woks of Life in the first place.

Throughout childhood, I would request this dish at every family gathering, depending on my dad to make it. How it came together was always a mystery to me. This was especially tragic when my parents relocated to China, and my sister and I were at a loss for how to make some of our favorite foods.

But no more, my friends. Seven years later, we’ve published nearly 1000 recipes (crazy, I know). Buried among them are the recipes most near and dear to our hearts––the dishes we really see our family in. For me, this is one of those recipes. And it’s available to anyone in the world with an Internet connection. (Including…ahem…me.)

In the years since we posted this recipe (it was originally published on June 30, 2013…just two weeks after The Woks of Life was born), we’ve gained millions of new Woks of Life readers. So we’re pulling this one out of the archives, with new photos, more detailed instructions, nutrition info, and more. We hope you love it as much as we do.

What’s So Special About This Sticky Rice Chicken?

I’ve never seen this roasted chicken with sticky rice at a restaurant or anywhere else besides our house. There are Chinese recipes that involve stuffing chicken with sticky rice, but this version is a LOT easier.

I believe my aunt (my dad’s oldest sister) came up with the idea of using boneless, skin-on chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken, and baking them together in a casserole dish. A bit of American flair in a Chinese dish!

Here’s how the dish works:

  • De-bone chicken thighs. (It’s not as hard as it sounds, promise. Plus, there are step-by-step photos and instructions below. We got you.)
  • Marinate them with all sorts of wonderful things like garlic, shallots, five spice powder, Shaoxing wine, and soy sauce.
  • Make a stir-fried sticky rice mixture with mushrooms and Chinese sausage (bacon works too!).
  • Stuff the chicken with the rice and line them up in a casserole dish.
  • Roast for 35-40 minutes with lots of chicken stock.

When that pan comes out of the oven, it is like…

*Hallelujah Chorus*

The juices from the chicken seep into the rice, and the tender chicken contrasts perfectly with its slightly soupy, ooey gooey texture.

roasted-chicken-with-sticky-rice-1

The first time I made the dish for myself using this recipe, I pumped my fists in the air in triumph, because I knew I could have my favorite dish any time I wanted.

I will admit, it takes a bit of time to make––3 1/2 hours plus a little advanced prep. But nothing says love quite like it.

Chinese Sticky Rice Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Prep In Advance: Overnight Soaking

This recipe involves soaking dried mushrooms and cooking sticky rice, which should ideally be soaked overnight before steaming (find out more in our post on a foolproof method for perfect sticky rice).

These steps can be done the night before or early in the morning (if you’re making this for dinner), so everything is soaked and ready to go when you’re ready to cook.

Just put the mushrooms in a bowl with water to soak (if soaking overnight, you can use cool water rather than hot), and also cover the sticky rice with at least 3 inches of water.

Allow both to soak overnight (anywhere from 6-24 hours).

How to Debone Chicken Thighs

You have to debone chicken thighs for this dish. There’s no way around it, unless you can ask your butcher to do it for you. Chicken thighs are usually sold bone-in/skin-on, or boneless/skinless. There’s no boneless, skin-on version at the grocery store!

The goal is to have an easy-to-cut-through boneless piece of chicken, while keeping the layer of crispy skin on top. The crispy skin, plus the meat, and the layer of rice are a trifecta of flavor and texture. Also, removing the bone allows the thigh to open up more and wrap around that ball of sticky rice like a meaty little blanket.

Deboning chicken thighs is easy. Here’s how to do it:

1. Start with the chicken thigh on the cutting board skin side down. Find the bone that runs along the length of the thigh (there’s only one bone to remove. Yay!). Run your knife along the length of it to reveal the bone underneath the meat. We find a sharp paring knife works great for this if you don’t have a boning knife.

How to De-bone a Chicken Thigh, thewoksoflife.com

2. Use your fingers to move the meat away from the bone. Angle your knife towards the bone, and slice down both sides of it to expose the bone even further. You can also scrape the knife along the bone to remove the meat cleanly and avoid leaving any meat on it.

How to Debone a Chicken Thigh, thewoksoflife.com

3. Next, point your knife so it’s perpendicular to the bone. Holding the bone up, make an incision underneath it to separate it from the meat below. Slice both ways so the middle shaft of bone (between the two ends) is separated from the meat. Then, slice around and below one end of the bone to release it completely from the meat.

Deboning a chicken thigh, thewoksoflife.com

4. Now that the bone is only attached at one end, pull the bone up vertically. Make a few final cuts to remove the other end from the meat.

Deboning chicken thighs, thewoksoflife.com

Done! Don’t throw those bones away. Put them in the freezer, and use them the next time you make chicken stock.

Deboned chicken thighs, thewoksoflife.com

Ok, now that you’re an expert at deboning chicken thighs, let’s get on to the recipe.

Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice: Recipe Instructions

Scroll down for the complete list of ingredients and printable recipe card. Below, we’ll take you through the recipe step by step with photos.

So the very first thing you want to do is soak your dried shiitake mushrooms in hot water if you haven’t already soaked them overnight. If using hot water, the process should take 1-2 hours, depending on the size of your mushrooms. A good trick is to put a plate on top of the bowl of mushrooms in water, to keep the mushrooms submerged.

At this point, you can also debone your chicken according to the instructions at the beginning of the post.

Also chop the onions, garlic, shallot, and scallion. Cut the Chinese sausages (lop cheung) into small discs. (If you can’t find Chinese sausage, you can substitute 4-5 strips of bacon, cut into small pieces.)

Combine the shallot, garlic, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, five spice powder, and sesame oil into a stainless steel or glass bowl. Add the chicken to the mixture and coat it in the marinade.

Marinating chicken thighs, thewoksoflife.com

Cover with plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for 1 to 2 hours.

Working marinade ingredients into chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Slice the mushrooms (after draining) lengthwise into thin strips.

Next, cook the sweet rice (sticky rice).

The best way to cook sticky rice is to soak it overnight and then steam it the next day. Find out more in our article on making foolproof sticky rice

As I mentioned in the introduction, it’s best to soak the rice overnight. Or if you’re planning on making this for dinner, you can soak it first thing in the morning.

Soaking Sticky Rice, thewoksoflife.com

Once the rice is soaked, it only takes minutes to steam it and cook it through.

Steamed glutinous rice, thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok using medium heat, and cook the onion until translucent.

Add the Chinese sausage and cook for another minute. Then add the shiitake mushrooms, scallion, salt and white pepper. (We didn’t have scallions when we re-blogged this recipe, which is why you don’t see it in the photo below. Oops.)

Cook another minute and add in the cooked sticky rice.

Stir-frying sticky rice, thewoksoflife.com

Break up the rice with your spatula…

Breaking up sticky rice, thewoksoflife.com

And add  3/4 teaspoon of salt (or to taste), the last 1 teaspoon of soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon of dark soy sauce.

Mix thoroughly and then allow the rice mixture to cool.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Divide the rice into 6 equal balls, and wrap a chicken thigh around each portion, tucking all sides under.

Wrapping Chicken Thighs around sticky rice, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken thigh stuffed with sticky rice, thewoksoflife.com

Lay them in a baking dish. Add 2 cups of chicken stock (pour it evenly in between the crevices of the chicken) and reserve the rest if needed during baking.

Combine ½ teaspoon of salt with ¼ tsp of five spice powder, and sprinkle a dash of the mixture over the skin of each chicken portion.

Chicken thighs in baking dish, sprinkled with five spice salt, thewoksoflife.com

Bake for about 35 minutes, and add additional broth if the bottom of the pan looks dry. Watch it closely, as you don’t want to overcook the chicken.

Once the meat is cooked through, broil it on low for 2-3 minutes until the skin is golden brown. Don’t walk away as it broils! Watch it like a hawk to prevent burning.

Serve immediately.

Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice, thewoksoflife.com

All you need is a vegetable on the side to make the meal complete. Maybe a side of stir fried bok choy? Garlicky broccoli is another great choice. You can also garnish with additional chopped scallions if you want to get fancy!

Sticky Rice Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

We hope you enjoy this Woks of Life family favorite sticky rice chicken recipe. Let us know if you have any questions in the comments!

Here’s the printable recipe:

Chinese Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
4.78 from 9 votes

Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice

This roasted chicken with sticky rice recipe uses all sorts of wonderful things like garlic, shallots, scallions, five spice powder, rice wine, and soy sauce. Add ooey gooey delicious sticky rice with shiitake mushrooms, a little bit of Chinese sausage and you have a party!
Prep Time2 hrs 30 mins
Cook Time1 hr
Total Time3 hrs 30 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken with sticky rice
Servings: 6
Calories: 603kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Make your preparations first, soaking the mushrooms (if you didn't soak them overnight already, this can be expedited into a 1-2 hour process if you soak in hot water) and deboning the chicken thighs. Chop the onions, garlic, shallot, and scallion. Cut the sausage into small discs and slice the mushrooms (after draining) lengthwise into thin strips.
  • Combine the shallot, garlic, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the soy sauce, wine, five spice powder, and sesame oil into a stainless steel or glass bowl. Add the chicken to the mixture and coat it in the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for 1 to 2 hours.
  • Cook the sticky rice.
  • Heat the oil in a wok using medium heat, and cook the onion until translucent. Add the Chinese sausage and cook for another minute. Then add the shiitake mushrooms, scallion, salt and white pepper. Cook another minute and add in the cooked sticky rice, 3/4 teaspoon of salt (or salt to taste), the last 1 teaspoon of soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce. Mix thoroughly and then allow the rice mixture to cool.
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Divide the rice into 6 equal balls, and wrap a chicken thigh around each portion, tucking all sides under. Lay them in a baking dish. Add 2 cups of chicken stock (pour it evenly in between the crevices of the chicken) and reserve the rest if needed during baking.
  • Combine ½ teaspoon of salt with ¼ tsp of five spice powder, and sprinkle a dash of the mixture over the skin of each chicken portion. Bake for about 35 minutes, and add additional broth if the bottom of the pan looks dry. Watch it closely, as you don’t want to overcook the chicken.
  • Once the meat is cooked through, broil it on low for 2-3 minutes until the skin is golden brown. Don't walk away as it broils! Watch it like a hawk to prevent burning. Serve immediately.

Notes

Note: Total time does not include advanced prep (6-24 hour soaking of sticky rice and dried mushrooms).

Nutrition

Calories: 603kcal | Carbohydrates: 56g | Protein: 27g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 121mg | Sodium: 633mg | Potassium: 496mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 119IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 27mg | Iron: 3mg

92 Comments

  1. Alex says

    My dad made this for himself and my mom a couple weeks ago and let me take some leftovers when I went to visit them. I loved it so much I made it for myself and my boyfriend last night. I only made 4 thighs since it’s just the two of us, but I made 6 thighs worth of sticky rice filling so I had plenty to snack on while the chicken was in the oven. Chinese sausage and sticky rice are two of my favorite foods, ESPECIALLY when combined!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      I’m so glad you enjoyed this recipe, Alex!! This is one of my absolute favorites, and I’m so happy it’s become a favorite in your family too. :)

      Reply

  2. Vina Tan says

    Hi guys,

    Is it possible to make this with a whole chicken, maybe fly the whole chicken and then layer the sticky rice below? Was just thinking of making it more presentable as a Chinese New Year dish.

    Reply

  5. Kris says

    I’m making this tonight. Unfortunately, I have mushroom hating kids, so I’m keeping the mushrooms out. I also forgot to buy shallots, so I’ve got to get one for this. It reminds me of one of my favourite dim sum options, the glutinous rice with sausage wrapped in lotus leaf. We picked up the sausage and glutinous rice on Sunday, the chicken was delivered on Saturday, so we are good to go. Tomorrow we are making the Beef Chow Fun recipe, it’s one of my favourite things to eat, but none of our local Chinese takeaways has it, and the one place that does have it isn’t a takeaway, and it’s £10 for a single serving. I got all the ingredients for the same amount, and it will feed all of us. Then on Thursday I am making your homemade char Sui, as normally I buy a really good marinade from the Asian market and just use that, but this time I want the stickyness I can see I’ll get using your recipe. Then we’re turning the char Sui into char Sui hum bao, the baked BBQ pork buns, because we can’t get those here. Just the steamed ones. I have over 30 recipes from your page bookmarked to try. My husband will probably be tired of Asian food when I’m done, lol.

    Oh, so in this country, the taste of char Sui is so popular that if you go into the butcher, you can find Chinese ribs, Chinese chicken, Chinese pork belly, Chinese pork chops, etc. Any protein that tastes good with that bright red powdered marinade rubbed in. It’s on every BBQ during the summer(what little summer England gets) and you can get it in the grocery store too. They don’t ever call it char Sui, it’s just Chinese (protein). I remember first moving here and wondering what made this red marinade over meat Chinese. Took me over 6 months to try it.

    I’m babbling through another comment. I’ll let you know how it goes. We bought a big bottle of the shaoxing wine on Sunday too. Price comparison is only a 35 pence difference between the bottle we bought and the bottle at the shop down the street, so since the Asian store is in Canterbury and a 30 minute drive away, I’m glad it’s available near home. (Especially since I can easily spend £100 each visit in there. The guy who runs the shop recognises me and constantly talks to me about how surprised he is about the items I buy when I’m there, and I told him I grew up eating authentic Chinese food Vs takeaway, my uncle is full Chinese, my cousins are half (my aunt had twins, just like me), and they lived in San Francisco, and we’d always spend the summers there, and would eat with the family. My grandfather became obsessed with the food, and started cooking it at home all the time. He’s why I cook.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Kris, you are cooking some of all all-time favorites! Thank you so much for sharing your story, and I really hope you enjoy these recipes. :)

      Reply

      • Kris says

        I ended up making this and I hopped up some black fungus strips I had from adding to hot and sour soup, so I rehydrated them and used the liquid from that as well as the chicken stock. I’m going to make it again, we all loved it, but the rice was way way to done, so I’m wondering, maybe I could soak it instead of precooking it, and then bake it with the extra broth and the chicken. You couldn’t see a single grain of rice, that’s how cooked the rice got. It was a bit soupy, so I removed the chicken, stirred it all together, and baked the chicken on a cookie sheet and kept the rice in the casserole dish. Everyone loved the flavours, but my husband wasn’t a fan of the texture. He said it was too much glue/wallpaper paste. He’s not a fan of congee either, so a lot of that is on him.

        Reply

  6. Karen says

    5 stars
    First time making this…and it was absolutely delicious!

    Followed your recipe but I soaked my rice a bit over an hour before I cooked it in the rice cooker. As suggested in one of the previous comments, I used the shiitake mushroom water instead of the broth when I put the dish in the oven (I put one cup in as I knew the chicken would release oil and juice during the bake), and I switched out some of the water for the rice before I put it in the cooker.

    Yes, the rice came out stickier than before it went into the oven, but it just depends on what you are looking for. If you want the consistency of luo mai fan, then don’t add in the broth before the oven. But if you are wanting the rice to have a consistency close to that of joong or luo mai gai, then by all means, add away. Just depends on the texture that you want.

    Overall, it was a hit! Could not stop myself from “taste testing” every step of the way. Thanks for this fantastic recipe, will definitely be going through your website for other inspirations!

    Reply

