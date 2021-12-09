Shrimp with black bean sauce is a delicious dish to enjoy over steamed rice, with plenty of sauce and a rich umami flavor from the fermented black beans.

About this version of shrimp with black bean sauce

When you think of Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce, you might think of a drier stir-fry, like this Chicken with Black Bean Sauce. But it comes in different versions!

I always think of what I used to cook working in upstate New York and in my parent’s restaurant in New Jersey.

That version of Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce resembled Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, with swirled egg, ground pork, and a rich gravy.

The New England Version of Shrimp with Lobster Sauce?

What’s funny is, this Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce closely resembles what diners in the greater Boston area think of when they think of Shrimp with Lobster Sauce!

It has a darker gravy, sometimes with fermented black beans added. (In the NYC-area, we know shrimp with lobster sauce as a dish with a clear white sauce.)

It’s fascinating how much variation there is across Chinese American takeout dishes across the country.

We’ve received many requests for this New England version, so this recipe has been a long time coming!

Whether you call it Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce or Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, it’s delicious all the same.

What is Black Bean Sauce?

Chinese “black bean sauce” generally refers to any sauce made with fermented black beans (豆豉 – dòuchǐ in Mandarin or dau-see in Cantonese)— a unique and flavorful ingredient.

Packed with salt and umami, one of my high school teachers who frequented the Chinese restaurants in town described it this way: “either you love it or you hate it – there is nothing in between.”

This is because of the strong, fermented flavor of the black beans. It’s a staple in our house for making Beef with Bitter Melon during the summertime, a family dim sum favorite like steamed spareribs with black bean sauce, or a hearty vegetarian dish like Tofu with Black Bean Sauce.

They’re very affordable (1 pound of black beans costs around $2.00), and one of the biggest flavor bangs for your buck available at the Chinese grocery store.

We prefer to use whole black beans, rather than pre-mixed black bean and garlic sauce from a jar. If all you can find is the jarred sauce, be aware that it is especially salty. Add it first to your sauce mixture, and give it a taste, since you may not need to add any additional soy sauce or salt.

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce: Recipe Instructions

Bring 2 to 3 cups of water to a boil in your wok. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl or liquid measuring cup, combine the chicken stock, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and white pepper. Place the fermented black beans in a strainer, and give them a quick rinse under running water. Set the sauce and fermented beans aside.

When your water has come to a boil, stir in the ground pork, breaking up any clumps and cook for about 1 minute, until the pork is no longer pink.

Remove from the wok using a fine mesh strainer, and set aside. (You can also give it a quick rinse to get rid of any foam or particles that could result in a cloudy sauce.)

Clean and dry your wok, and place it over medium high heat. Add the oil, garlic, ginger, bell pepper, fermented black beans, and ground pork.

Stir-fry for 20 seconds. Then add the shrimp, and pour the Shaoxing wine around the hot sides of the wok.

Stir-fry for another 20 seconds.

Stir the sauce mixture to make sure everything is well-incorporated, and add it to the wok.

Bring to a simmer, and then gradually stir in the cornstarch slurry until thickened to your liking (you don’t have to use it all). If it gets too thick, just add a little more chicken stock or water. If it’s still too thin, add more slurry.

Pour the slightly beaten egg across the surface of the sauce.

Simmer for 10 seconds to set the egg, and then use your spatula to fold the egg into the sauce with a few strokes.

Add in the chopped scallion.

Fold the scallions in…

And serve immediately with steamed rice.

Watch Video!